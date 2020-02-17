Rematch with Purdue brings reminder of bad board scores for Badgers men's basketball team

Some samples of what UW players remember:

“They obviously out-toughed us the first game,” junior forward Micah Potter said. “We’ve got to make sure we out-tough them.”

“I think that we got bullied early on in the game against them,” junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said.

“We got our butts kicked on the boards and the hustle plays,” freshman forward Tyler Wahl said. “They came out punching and it took us a while to really respond. When we did, it was kind of too late.”

The worst part is it was entirely predictable Purdue was going to play as hard as it did on Jan. 24. Three days earlier, the Boilers had been outrebounded 37-19 in a 17-point home loss to Illinois.

While Purdue doesn’t have its home crowd to serve as fuel this time around, it again will enter a matchup with UW in a state of desperation. The Boilers are coming off back-to-back defeats and, according to some bracketologists, are on the outside of the NCAA tournament looking in as they reach the stretch run of the regular season.

“It’s a battle of wills every time we play a team like this,” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said.