Rematch with Purdue brings reminder of bad board scores for Badgers men's basketball team

The final score was a mere footnote after the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped a 70-51 decision at Purdue last month.
It was the numbers in one specific statistical category — rebounding — that led to that 19-point margin and therefore became a talking point that night and beyond for the Badgers:
Purdue 42, UW 16.
The Badgers (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten) are probably sick of hearing about that disparity as they prepare for a rematch with the Boilermakers (14-12, 7-8) on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
“They were more aggressive than we were, more physical than we were,” UW coach Greg Gard said of the previous meeting between the teams. “Obviously when you play hard, good things happen. Forty-two to 16 has been talked about quite a bit in the last few days.”
Purdue grabbed as many offensive rebounds as the Badgers had total rebounds that Friday night at Mackey Arena. UW’s minus-26 rebounding margin was its lowest in almost 20 years, nearly matching a minus-27 showing (50-23) during a home loss to Michigan State on Feb. 12, 2000.
Playing the Boilers for the second time in a span of 25 days means that defeat is fresh on the Badgers’ minds, even if it’s an experience they’d rather forget.
Some samples of what UW players remember:
“They obviously out-toughed us the first game,” junior forward Micah Potter said. “We’ve got to make sure we out-tough them.”
“I think that we got bullied early on in the game against them,” junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said.
“We got our butts kicked on the boards and the hustle plays,” freshman forward Tyler Wahl said. “They came out punching and it took us a while to really respond. When we did, it was kind of too late.”
The worst part is it was entirely predictable Purdue was going to play as hard as it did on Jan. 24. Three days earlier, the Boilers had been outrebounded 37-19 in a 17-point home loss to Illinois.
While Purdue doesn’t have its home crowd to serve as fuel this time around, it again will enter a matchup with UW in a state of desperation. The Boilers are coming off back-to-back defeats and, according to some bracketologists, are on the outside of the NCAA tournament looking in as they reach the stretch run of the regular season.
“It’s a battle of wills every time we play a team like this,” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said.
Purdue’s will far exceeded UW’s in the first meeting. There’s never just one factor that leads to a 42-16 rebounding margin, but the Boilers worked harder, were more physical and simply out-hustled the Badgers. Sure, Purdue caught some breaks when bad bounces ended up its hands, but the disparity in 50/50 balls was heavily tilted in the home team’s favor for a reason.
“There are a lot of adjectives to describe that,” Krabbenhoft said. “It wasn’t who we are, it wasn’t pretty.”
One play that stood out to Krabbenhoft was Purdue senior forward Evan Boudreaux stretching out horizontally as he tried to get his hands on a loose ball.
Boudreaux was the poster child for the Boilers’ urgency and intensity that night. He came into the game averaging 2.7 rebounds but finished with 13 against the Badgers, nearly as many as UW had as a team.
Junior guard Brad Davison was UW’s leading rebounder with four; nobody else had more than two.
Wahl didn’t have any rebounds in 19 minutes of action. Junior forward Aleem Ford had one in 21 minutes, while junior forward Nate Reuvers had two in 27 minutes.
A lot has happened to the Badgers since that loss to Purdue. The following day, sophomore wing Kobe King informed coaches and teammates that he was leaving the program. UW has gone 3-2 since his departure.
As if King leaving near the midway point of Big Ten play wasn’t enough adversity for UW to fight through, strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland was forced to resign on Feb. 6 for using a racial epithet in front of four players a month earlier.
On the court, the Purdue game was another wake-up call for the Badgers about how hard they need to play every game. It’s not as though UW has become a great rebounding team, but it has shown signs of improvement in that area in the five games since the loss in West Lafayette.
That progress didn’t stop Gard from using “42-16” as a battle cry as the Badgers prepare for another meeting with the Boilers.
“He’s just making sure we have that fire behind us,” said Ford, who has 19 rebounds over the past two games. “He’s just been reminding us, because we need to be more aggressive on that end and that controls the game.”
Preview: Badgers vs. Purdue
UW VS. PURDUE
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: ESPN, with Dan Shulman, Dan Dakich and Molly McGrath.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (15-10, 8-6)
Coach: Greg Gard, 95-57 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Junior guard Brad Davison (above) matched his career high with 30 points in UW’s 81-64 win at Nebraska on Saturday. Davison’s eight 3-pointers matched a single-game program record held by Bronson Koenig vs. Virginia Tech in the 2017 NCAA tournament.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|7.9
|1
|Brevin Pritzl (above)
|6-3
|Sr.
|7.5
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Jr.
|13.6
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Jr.
|9.8
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|9.3
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Micah Potter
|6-10
|Jr.
|9.5
|5
|Tyler Wahl (above)
|6-7
|Fr.
|2.7
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-2
|Jr.
|1.8
YOU SHOULD KNOW
UW is 1-6 vs. Purdue under Greg Gard. The lone victory was a 57-53 decision over the then-No. 6 Boilermakers at the Kohl Center on Feb. 15, 2018. … Aleem Ford (above) grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds vs. Nebraska, topping the nine he had vs. Ohio State in UW’s previous game. … D'Mitrik Trice has 30 assists and seven turnovers over the last five games.
BOILERMAKERS (14-12, 7-8)
Coach: Matt Painter, 335-171 in his 15th season at Purdue.
Player to watch: Senior forward Evan Boudreaux (above) scored a game-high 17 points in Purdue’s 68-52 loss at Ohio State on Saturday. Boudreaux finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds in the Boilermakers’ 70-51 win over the Badgers on Jan. 24.
PROBABLE PURDUE STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|12
|Evan Boudreaux
|6-8
|Sr.
|5.2
|20
|Nojel Eastern
|6-7
|Jr.
|4.9
|50
|Trevion Williams (above)
|6-9
|So.
|11.0
|3
|Jahaad Proctor
|6-3
|Sr.
|9.8
|2
|Eric Hunter
|6-4
|So.
|10.4
KEY BOILERMAKERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|32
|Matt Haarms (above)
|7-3
|Jr.
|9.3
|55
|Sasha Stefanovic
|6-4
|So.
|8.8
|11
|Isaiah Thompson
|6-1
|Fr.
|5.5
|1
|Aaron Wheeler
|6-9
|So.
|3.8
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Sasha Stefanovic (above) is 6 of 39 from 3-point range in Purdue’s eight losses in Big Ten play. He’s 20 of 45 in its seven wins. … Jahaad Proctor is averaging 13.2 points over his past six games; he averaged 2.0 in the six games prior to that stretch. … Purdue is shooting 66.4 percent from the line, which ranks 12th in the Big Ten and 299th nationally.