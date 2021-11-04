Red Zone podcast: Previewing the UW men's basketball season and sharing early observations

State Journal beat reporter Abby Schnable and columnist Jim Polzin discuss expectations for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball season, breakdown potential rotations options and share who they are most excited to watch this season.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Abby Schnable
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today