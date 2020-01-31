Red Zone podcast: Kobe King's departure, Brad Davison's suspension and more

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin are back to discuss a wild week in UW basketball.

First, the guys discuss the bombshell of Kobe King transferring. Jim got the first interview with King and talks about that conversation, the issues the led to King's departure and what this means for the program going forward.

Then they dive into Brad Davison's suspension. How it happened, if Davison truly has a "pattern of behavior" issue, and how the team will handle his absence against Michigan State.

They wrap up with a quick talk about the five football players who have transferred out of the program.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast (it's a new feed, so you may need to resubscribe) on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

