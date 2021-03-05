Red Zone podcast: Dissecting a disappointing basketball loss, examining hockey's hot goaltending

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski get together over Zoom to break down the news surrounding the Badgers men’s basketball and hockey programs.

Colten and Jim start the show by dissecting the Badgers’ latest loss to Purdue, one in which poor shooting and sloppy post defense cost UW down the stretch. They also take a look at the Big Ten title race, NCAA bracketology, UW’s game against Iowa on Sunday and more.

Todd then joins the show to discuss the UW men’s hockey’s hot streak, what is making Cole Caufield so good, and the two-goalie system that’s paying dividends for UW.

