Red Zone podcast: Breaking down UW's loss against Providence and previewing the Maui Invitational
Red Zone podcast: Breaking down UW's loss against Providence and previewing the Maui Invitational

State Journal beat reporter Abby Schnable and columnist Jim Polzin discuss their biggest takeaways from the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's loss against Providence on Monday. Plus, they preview the teams competing in the Maui Invitational. 

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

