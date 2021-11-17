Red Zone podcast: Breaking down UW's loss against Providence and previewing the Maui Invitational

State Journal beat reporter Abby Schnable and columnist Jim Polzin discuss their biggest takeaways from the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's loss against Providence on Monday. Plus, they preview the teams competing in the Maui Invitational.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Badgers fans on Twitter blow off steam after Wisconsin's comeback bid against Providence falls short
All in good time
Liked their fight until the end. Going to be a big learning curve with youth and inexperience. But will be a fun team to watch.— Dennis Semrau (@DennisSemrau) November 16, 2021
Stuck in the mud
To much standing around not enough ball movement. The zone really threw a wrench into the offense. The program is soft on the boards. Toughen up Bucky— Rick Raygo (@RaygoRick) November 16, 2021
Down a key piece
I think that changes with Johnny back, the dude can get a good look whenever he wants. The centers got their first taste of a real d1 center and will need to toughen up— Jake Manser (@jake_manser) November 16, 2021
Time to bulk up
They are young and inexperienced. Hepburn will be good. I expected more from wahl this season but I also understand. The big men need to hit the weight room. Not a huge fan of bowman so far. It will be tough to win games and score enough without Johnny Davis.— Wauna-joel (@WaunaJoel) November 16, 2021
A common concern
Tough to judge without Davis, whose presence is probably worth a win. Flashes of defense are definitely promising. What's concerning is the same patented "pump fake at the rim"/"tall dude shoots fadeaway jumper from 3 feet" philosophy on offense. Too hesitent on offense for parts— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) November 16, 2021
Questionable choices
Gards line up choices screwed us over those last 4 minutes in the 1st half.— Jackie (@jlhalvy) November 16, 2021
A model response
I just thought I’d say…. I really enjoyed your tweet and agree wholeheartedly.— Wauna-joel (@WaunaJoel) November 16, 2021
Fighting to the finish
Young, undermanned, but they fought hard in the second half.— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) November 16, 2021
Their time is now
After tonight? I think it's pretty obvious. The Big East cannot be stopped ... in November. 😜😂🏀— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) November 16, 2021
Offensive limitations
This is what I feared with this team. Now, team was without Davis, so that obviously hurts; but where is the offense coming from outside of Davis? Davison is streaky. Wahl has some talent; but not very deep. Not a lot of creativity. Scoring might be problem all year.— DRich (@drich318318) November 16, 2021
Hang in there
Without Davis, without Neath, foul trouble for the big men in the first half, they fought to the end when it didn't look like they'd have much of a chance. Long way to go but that was expected. Have faith. Would be nice get some more butts in the seats though— Taylor (@taylors0022) November 16, 2021
Getting pushed around
Physical weakness appears to be a noticeable problem for the bigs. They will be pulverized in the Big 10. Need to gain strength to compete. Otherwise, they kept working hard and never gave up. #Badgers Improvement will come.— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) November 16, 2021
Failure to finish
Young team. Offense post game needs to be stronger with the ball. Hopefully they figure out a way to finish at the basket, otherwise they will have to live and die with the outside shot. That didn’t work well tonight.— Erik Grinde (@egrinde) November 16, 2021
Need to work as one
Offense needs to work better as a unit. Too many times they dribbled around and settled for tough shots. They gotta swing the ball around and make the defense work.— Travis Hartman (@mrTacos375) November 16, 2021
Have a little faith
Young guys need to have more confidence, too many times just watching/waiting on Davison. Crowl needs to dribble less and make a decision. That being said, Davis plays they win.— Chad Holz (@cdholz34) November 16, 2021
A little too late
Should have played Jordan Davis a lot earlier. He's better than others that got more playing time.— Craig Reid (@csreid44) November 16, 2021
Inexperience shows
Providence was a senior loaded team and it showed. UW bigs need to attack more on offense and stop playing with their backs to the basket.— Steven Smith (@SteveSUWbba) November 16, 2021
Part of the process
These things will happen, only way to get better is to learn from mistakes.— Joe M. (@J_Michaels25) November 16, 2021
Sunk by a slow start
Nice comeback at the end but the play was really sloppy in the first half. And they missed way too many shots.— Melissa Daniels (@MelissaMBucks) November 16, 2021
Putting in the work
Missed a few opportunities there at the end, however, it’s good to see the young guys battle. Missing Davis hurt big time.— Josh Svendsen (@Jsvenny) November 16, 2021