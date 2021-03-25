 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: Badgers basketball's uncertain offseason and UW hockey programs flying high

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski get together over Zoom to discuss the news around the Badgers men’s basketball and men’s and women’s hockey programs.

Colten and Jim start by discussing the Badgers’ second-round tournament exit against Baylor and the 2020-21 season overall. Then they look ahead to the challenges that await the men’s basketball program in a fascinating offseason. (Note: This podcast was recorded Wednesday before Micah Potter's announcement he was turning pro.)

Todd then joins the show to break down the UW women’s hockey team winning the national championship and the Badgers men’s team earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

