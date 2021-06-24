Red Zone podcast: A not-so-secret podcast about a secret recording

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Todd Milewski and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to discuss the state of Wisconsin men’s basketball after audio from a meeting between players and coach Greg Gard was released.

The guys discuss their biggest takeaways from the audio and Jim’s reporting; the idea of a generation gap between coaches and players, and even between players from five years ago and today’s players; Gard’s future and what he has to do in the wake of this story; and more.