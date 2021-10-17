Red/White Scrimmage shows Wisconsin men’s basketball players ‘whole different type of tempo’

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore guard Jonathan Davis said Sunday’s Red/White Scrimmage was a great opportunity for the players, but it also exposed holes in the team’s game.
Fourteen players had never played in front of fans at the Kohl Center. Fans weren’t allowed last season due to COVID-19, so the freshman class, sophomore class and two transfers made their occupied Kohl Center debuts.
It was the first time fans were allowed in the Kohl Center for a basketball-related event in more than 18 months and 2,345 people attended.
“It's just good for us to get through this to get the nerves out,” coach Greg Gard said. “I know some of the young guys were nervous about this. To get family and friends in front of them and fans obviously is a good step to just keep building and keep growing with this group.”
Davis said there were multiple defensive errors by both the Red and the White teams, and they combined for a total of 22 turnovers in two 12-minute scrimmages.
“I think I picked off a few freshmen,” Davis said. “They're not used to seeing guys as quick and as explosive as I am. They're going to have to learn that playing in college is just a whole different type of tempo.”
Before the events began, members of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams dusted off their dancing shoes during introductions.
Women’s and a men’s players were paired together to perform various TikTok dances with the aid of the dance team. Senior center Chris Vogt danced stiffly to country song “Neon Moon,” while junior guard Carter Higginbottom outshined his teammates with his rendition of “Apple Bottom Jeans.”
Gard and first-year women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley welcomed fans to the event and busted out their own dance moves.
“It’s really exciting to be in the Kohl Center for the first time with people who are rooting for our team," Moseley said in her speech to the crowd. Can’t wait to see you all out here this year.”
In addition to the scrimmage the teams came together for two events — a 3-point shooting contest and a “shooting stars” contest during which participants had to make a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot to win.
Sophomore guard Isaac Lindsey and sophomore forward Carter Gilmore joined two players from the women's team — senior guard Alex Luehring and sophomore guard Lexi Duckett — in edging out a team led by Brad Davison in the championship round to take home the 3-point shooting title.
The event came to a halt when water was found on the court, but it gave Moseley the opportunity to show her personality and have fun with the crowd. Moseley grabbed the microphone and led fans in different cheers. She attempted to get the different sides of the court to battle over who was louder — Gard even joined in to get his side to pipe up.
She even brought out redshirt Luehring to guide the fans in a mock roller coaster ride.
The “shooting stars” contest seemed to be a battle between men’s basketball players Tyler Wahl, a junior forward, and Davis. Both players guided their teams to the final round after making a half-court shot — though it wasn’t on their first or second try.
Women’s basketball sophomore guard Brooke Shramek stole the show from the two men’s players and sank one of her early tries to win the competition. Wahl got to revel in the success alongside her, while Davis was left empty handed.
The men’s team’s scrimmage showcased two duos leading their respective teams. Davison and Davis led the white team both on the stat sheet and overall. Davison had a sneaky pass to Davis that earned the team two points. Junior guard Jahcobi Neath and Wahl, while not showing it on the stat sheet, paired together nicely to lead the red team.
“Me and Brad, we've been putting in that offseason work together,” Davis said. “He knows how to play the game. He's been talking to me about all the little tricks, tips, where he's going to be out on the floor. Our chemistry is where it needs to be right now.”
Sophomore forward Steven Crowl was the only player to score in double digits with 13 points. His series of layups, jumpers and dunks gave the Red team a 20-9 win in the second scrimmage period.
“I think it's all just the development over the offseason and getting stronger, getting more comfortable with the offense and all my teammates,” Crowl said. “The biggest thing is probably playing in front of the fans. I've never done that here, so that was really cool.”
Check out the State Journal's complete coverage of Big Ten basketball media days
From University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard discussing his team's newcomers to women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley laying out her vision of success in her first season leading the Badgers — and everything in between — the State Journal has fans covered with everything they need to know ahead of the 2021-22 season.
From the history of the program to the basics of college basketball, the Badgers new players are getting a crash course on UW men’s basketball.
The Badgers women's basketball team identifies WISC — Winning mindset, Integrity, Selflessness and Communication — as its path to building a winning program.
Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl were joined by Brad Davison as the leaders of the men's basketball team at media days, but Davison made it clear it’s their show and he’s just here to help.
University of Wisconsin men's basketball players Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis speak to the media Friday at Big Ten media days i…
Wisconsin coaches Greg Gard and Marisa Moseley were among the coaches who fielded questions during Friday's Big Ten basketball media days.
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach talks about the new additions to the Badgers' roster on Friday at Big Ten media days in Ind…
The University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach speaks to the media Friday during the Big Ten media days in Indianapolis.
University of Wisconsin women's basketball players Julie Pospisilova and Sydney Hilliard speak to the media Friday at Big Ten media days in In…
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach speaks to the media Friday during the Big Ten media days in Indianapolis.
The University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach speaks to the media Friday from the Big Ten media days in Indianapolis.
From Big Ten women’s basketball’s success to the importance of the transfer portal, here are five things that stood out at media day.
The Wolverines center speaks to the media Thursday during Big Ten basketball media days in Indianapolis.
What the Big Ten announced it will do to give women's sports, athletes ‘the respect that they've earned’
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren highlighted the importance of equality at the conference media days on Thursday, announcing new initiatives and new position dedicated to women’s basketball.
The Badgers representatives will speak Friday at Big Ten media days, which will be the first time players will give their thoughts on the upcoming season.