Racine's Tyrese Hunter drives Iowa State past LSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE — Freshman Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points and Iowa State made itself at home in Milwaukee once again, using its hard-nosed defense to beat No. 6 seed LSU 59-54 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
Izaiah Brockington added 19 points as the 11th-seeded Cyclones (21-12) got their first win in the NCAA tourney since 2017 — also in Milwaukee. They held the Tigers to 37% shooting and forced 19 turnovers, stopping a three-game slide.
Hunter, who grew up in nearby Racine, made six of his seven 3-pointers in the second half, sending coach T.J. Otzelberger to one sweet victory. The 44-year-old Otzelberger grew up in Milwaukee, went to Wisconsin-Whitewater and began his coaching career at Catholic Central High School in Burlington.
Otzelberger was hired after Iowa State won just two games last season. Now the Cyclones are into the second round of the Midwest Region, where they will face the Colgate-Wisconsin winner on Sunday.
Tari Eason scored 18 points for LSU, and senior Darius Days had 14. But they didn't get much help.
It was the first game for the Tigers since coach Will Wade was fired last weekend amid allegations of NCAA violations. Associate head coach Bill Armstrong also was let go.
An LSU fan in the stands behind the team's bench held up a sign that read “Win For WADE” as the game got started.
Kevin Nickelberry was elevated to interim coach, and the Tigers turned in their usual stellar effort on defense. But they struggled on the other side. The team also received a technical for having too many players on the court at one point in the second half.
Iowa State, which shot 36% from the field, opened a 50-39 lead on Brockington's 3 with 7:09 left. But LSU responded with an 11-1 run.
After Days' foul shot got the Tigers within one, Hunter connected on a long 3 to give the Cyclones some room. He nailed another long one from a similar spot with 19 seconds left, lifting his team to a 59-54 lead.
In between all the missed shots and turnovers, each team had its moments. Hunter had an acrobatic layup early on, and then beat the shot clock with a 3-pointer for a 24-12 lead with 6:37 left in the first half.
But LSU came right back. Eric Gaines had a huge block on a driving Brockington with 4:35 left, part of a 7-0 run for the Tigers to close the first half.
The halftime numbers were bleak; Iowa State was 9 for 27 from the field, and LSU was 7 for 27 with 10 turnovers.
Dairyland dance: 27 players and coaches with Wisconsin ties in the NCAA men's basketball tournament
PLAYERS
OCHAI AGBAJI | KANSAS
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
High school: Oak Park (Mo.)
Wisconsin ties: Milwaukee native; parents Olofu and Erica Ogbaji played basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
First-round matchup: The top-seeded Jayhawks open tournament play against No. 16 seed Texas Southern in the Midwest region Thursday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
ALEX ARIANS | SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 200 pounds
High school: Madison Edgewood
First-round matchup: The 13th-seeded Jackrabbits open tournament play against No. 4 seed Providence in the Midwest region Thursday morning at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
ADONIS ARMS | TEXAS TECH
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 200 pounds
High school: Desert Vista (Ariz.)
Wisconsin ties: Milwaukee native
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Red Raiders open tournament play against No. 14 seed Montana State in the West region Friday afternoon at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.
GRANT BASILE | WRIGHT STATE
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 225 pounds
High school: Pewaukee
First-round matchup: The 16th-seeded Raiders open tournament play against No. 1 seed Arizona in the South region Friday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.
VIRSHON COTTON | NEW MEXICO STATE
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
High school: Milwaukee King, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
First-round matchup: The 12th-seeded Aggies open tournament play against No. 5 seed Connecticut in the West region Thursday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
JOHNNY DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 194 pounds
High school: La Crosse Central
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Badgers open tournament play against No. 14 seed Colgate in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JORDAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 198 pounds
High school: La Crosse Central
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Badgers open tournament play against No. 14 seed Colgate in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JAYLON GENTRY | SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
High school: Brown Deer
First-round matchup: The 13th-seeded Jackrabbits open tournament play against No. 4 seed Providence in the Midwest region Thursday morning at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
CARTER GILMORE | WISCONSIN
Year: Sophomore
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 224 pounds
High school: Hartland Arrowhead
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Badgers open tournament play against No. 14 seed Colgate in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOEY HAUSER | MICHIGAN STATE
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 230 pounds
High school: Stevens Point
First-round matchup: The 7th-seeded Spartans open tournament play against No. 10 seed Davidson in the West region Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
ALEX HUIBREGTSE | WRIGHT STATE
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
High school: Grafton
First-round matchup: The 16th-seeded Raiders open tournament play against No. 1 seed Arizona in the South region Friday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.
TYRESE HUNTER | IOWA STATE
Year: Freshman
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 178 pounds
High school: St. Catherine's (Racine)
First-round matchup: The 11th-seeded Cyclones open tournament play against No. 6 seed LSU in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
KOBE JOHNSON | USC
Year: Freshman
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 190 pounds
High schools: Nicolet, Sun Prairie
First-round matchup: The 7th-seeded Trojans open tournament play against No. 10 seed Miami in the Midwest region Friday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
DAVID JOPLIN | MARQUETTE
Year: Freshman
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 215 pounds
High school: Brookfield Central
First-round matchup: The 9th-seeded Golden Eagles open tournament play against No. 8 seed North Carolina in the East region Thursday afternoon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
CHRIS KNIGHT | LOYOLA CHICAGO
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 225 pounds
High school: Madison Memorial
First-round matchup: The 10th-seeded Ramblers open tournament play against No. 7 seed Ohio State in the South region Friday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
SULLIVAN KULJU | RICHMOND
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
High school: New Berlin Eisenhower
First-round matchup: The 12th-seeded Spiders open tournament play against No. 5 seed Iowa in the Midwest region Thursday afternoon at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
ISAAC LINDSEY | WISCONSIN
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 184 pounds
High school: Mineral Point
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Badgers open tournament play against No. 14 seed Colgate in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
STORM MURPHY | VIRGINIA TECH
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
High school: Middleton
First-round matchup: The 11th-seeded Hokies open tournament play against No. 6 seed Texas in the East region Friday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
BRANDIN PODZIEMSKI | ILLINOIS
Year: Freshman
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 200 pounds
High school: St. John's Northwestern Military Academy
First-round matchup: The 4th-seeded Fighting Illini open tournament play against No. 13 seed Chattanooga in the South region Friday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
COACHES
JR BLOUNT | IOWA STATE
Title: Assistant coach
Wisconsin ties: Milwaukee native, earned all-state honors at Dominican High School in 2004 and 2005; named Wisconsin Sports Player of the Year in 2005
First-round matchup: The 11th-seeded Cyclones open tournament play against No. 6 seed LSU in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
TANNER BRONSON | CHATTANOOGA
Title: Assistant coach
Wisconsin ties: Played at UW from 2004-08, reaching NCAA tournament in all four seasons
First-round matchup: The 13th-seeded Mocs open tournament play against No. 4 seed Illinois in the South region Friday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
GREG GARD | WISCONSIN
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: Cobb native; former assistant coach at UW-Platteville and UW-Milwaukee
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Badgers open tournament play against No. 14 seed Colgate in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
ERIC HENDERSON | SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: Coached at Burlington Catholic Central High School from 2009-14
First-round matchup: The 13th-seeded Jackrabbits open tournament play against No. 4 seed Providence in the Midwest region Thursday morning at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
NATE OATS | ALABAMA
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: Watertown native; played basketball at Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown; assistant coach at UW-Whitewater from 2000-02
First-round matchup: The 6th-seeded Crimson Tide open tournament play against No. 11 Notre Dame in the West region Friday afternoon at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.
T.J. OTZELBERGER | IOWA STATE
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: Milwaukee native, former coach/athletic director at Catholic Central High School in Burlington
First-round matchup: The 11th-seeded Cyclones open tournament play against No. 6 seed LSU in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
LAMONT PARIS | CHATTANOOGA
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: UW assistant coach from 2010-17
First-round matchup: The 13th-seeded Mocs open tournament play against No. 4 seed Illinois in the South region Friday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
SHAKA SMART | MARQUETTE
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: Oregon native
First-round matchup: The 9th-seeded Golden Eagles open tournament play against No. 8 North Carolina in the East region Thursday afternoon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.