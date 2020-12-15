Put to the test: Hot shooting helps Wisconsin Badgers pull away from Loyola Chicago Ramblers

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had difficulty finishing inside the 3-point arc on Tuesday night.

But from outside the arc? No problem there for the Badgers.

That hot shooting from the perimeter helped No. 12 UW, which got 17 points apiece from senior guards Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice, hold off Loyola Chicago 77-63 at the Kohl Center.

Senior center Micah Potter added 13 for the Badgers (5-1), while freshman guard Jonathan Davis had 12.

UW shot 55.6% from 3-point range, with Potter accounting for three of its 10 connections from beyond the arc.

That offset a horrible showing from inside the arc for the Badgers. They went 15-of-39 on 2-point shots, including 7-of-15 on shots around the rim.

The Badgers shot 62.5% overall in the second half, averaging 1.39 points per possession.

Senior center Cameron Krutwig scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Ramblers (3-1), who got 15 from senior guard Lucas Williamson.

Loyola Chicago was within 35-34 after a free throw by Krutwig with 16:18 remaining.