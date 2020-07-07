Pekin, Illinois small forward Justin Taphorn to walk on with Badgers men's basketball

Taphorn embraced the challenge.

"I wanted to end my high school career with a good senior season, so I put in the work and I'm glad I did," he said. "The only time Coach Gard has been me play is on my highlight video."

Taphorn averaged 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a senior. He shot 37 percent from the field and 69 percent from the free throw line.

In 72 career games for Pekin, he averaged 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 41 percent from the field and 69 percent at the free throw line.

Pekin won 46 games during Taphorn's career including 29 Mid-Illini Conference games and won a Class 3A regional championship when he was a junior.

Also during Taphorn's junior year, he made it to the state finals in the Class 3A IHSA 3-Point Shootout.

He was a second team All-Mid-Illini selection as a senior, helping the Dragons finish second in the conference.

Taphorn also was a three-year letter-winner in boys golf for Pekin. He competed twice in the state tournament, and played a key role last fall as the Dragons won the Mid-Illini championship and Dragon Invitational.