Pair of wins help Wisconsin move up in latest men's basketball AP Top 25

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rose two spots in this week’s AP Top 25.

The Badgers sit at No. 13 after defeating Indiana 74-69 at Assembly Hall and Michigan 77-63 on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

UW was ranked No. 15 last week and currently sits 20th in the NET rankings — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeing in the NCAA Tournament.

The new poll comes out a day after a fight broke out after the Badgers beat the Wolverines. UW coach Greg Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard had a heated discussion in the handshake line that escalated to punches being thrown and likely suspensions for members of both teams.

The Big Ten put out a statement Sunday about the incident but has not yet announced any punishments.

The Badgers face a two-game road stretch, playing at Minnesota on Wednesday followed by Rutgers on Saturday.

UW is joined by four other Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25. Purdue leads the pack at No. 4, followed by Wisconsin, No. 15 Illinois, No. 22 Ohio State and No. 25 Iowa.

Michigan State fell out of the rankings but received 58 votes. Rutgers was right behind the Spartans with 35 votes.

