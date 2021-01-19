Paint by numbers: Finishing inside the arc has fueled a scoring surge by Badgers men's basketball senior D'Mitrik Trice

“He wants it so bad, he wants to win,” Oliver said, “and he’s realizing as a senior that you have to say some things and you can’t always be the most popular person when you’re trying to get somebody to do something and get everybody on the same page.”

The game against Rutgers also was an example of how far Trice has come in terms of showing poise and patience. He had one of the best defenders in the Big Ten, Jacob Young, draped all over him for much of the game and only had three shot attempts in the opening 32-plus minutes.

But Trice focused on keeping his teammates involved and didn’t force the issue. When he finally got his opportunities, he buried them: Trice scored eight points — two 3-pointers and a basket at the rim — to take a two-point lead to double digits. After Rutgers got back within four, Trice made a free throw to create a little more breathing room.

Watching back in Ohio with a smile in his face was Smart, who has admired Trice’s even-keel demeanor ever since he started getting to know him nearly three years ago.