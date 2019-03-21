SAN JOSE, Calif. — The challenge will be a unique one for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The Badgers have played plenty of big teams this season, but never one that includes four starters listed at 6-foot-9.
They’ve gone against zone defenses, but nothing quite like the one Oregon will throw at them today at the SAP Center.
They’ve faced pressure in the backcourt. But, again, the Ducks’ size makes this 1-2-2 press different than the previous ones UW has tried to navigate through.
Add it up, and the Badgers (23-10) will be tested by Oregon (23-12) in a variety of ways in an NCAA tournament opener.
“We just have to stay poised,” UW senior center Ethan Happ said. “And that’s really the biggest thing for us, is to remain calm and collected. Even though (with) their length, they might get a few, but they can’t get more than that.”
It wasn’t clear if Happ was referring to a few offensive rebounds or a few turnovers or a few blocked shots. He may have been talking about any of the three categories, or all of them.
Happ carries a huge load every time he steps on the court, but his role will be even more critical against the Ducks because he’ll likely be counted as an extra ball-handler against the press and as a distributor in the high post against the zone.
Near the rim, Happ and the Badgers will have to contend with sophomore Kenny Wooten, who averages 2.0 blocks per game and alters several other shot attempts.
UW’s backcourt also will need to be sharp. The best comparison coaches and players could come up with for Oregon is Illinois, which applies a lot of pressure and isn’t afraid to rack up fouls while attempting to create chaos.
After made baskets, the Ducks will use their press to either force turnovers or, at the very least, knock precious seconds off the shot clock. That last part is important, because the Badgers will have even less time to generate good looks while trying to work their way around Oregon’s length, whether the Ducks are in a man-to-man defense or the 2-3 matchup zone.
“I think the biggest thing is we’ve got to make sure we move without the ball,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “We can’t stand, we can’t waste a lot of time. We have to attack it when it’s there.”
Oregon’s massive lineup has ignited a defensive-fueled winning streak that reached eight games after the Ducks swept their way through the Pac-12 tournament last weekend.
Going big wasn’t done by design, according to Oregon coach Dana Altman. He was so angry after a loss at USC in late February that he thought it was time to shake up his lineup.
The only player he knew would start for sure was freshman center Francis Okoro, who had demonstrated he was a team-first player. The other four spots in the starting lineup were up for grabs.
Junior point guard Payton Pritchard kept his spot. Wooten, senior Paul White and freshman Louis King rounded out the other spots, with King becoming a 6-9 shooting guard.
“I wish I could say it was planned and something that was well thought out, but it was an accident. But it’s worked out,” Altman said. “All that credit goes to Francis. He has been unbelievable as a freshman who reclassified. Could be a senior in high school and came in and has tried to give us leadership, has been really all about the team and really trying to help us in any way he can. He showed great maturity, and really have appreciated everything he’s done for the team this year.”
Oregon followed the loss to USC with one at UCLA. The Ducks blew a halftime lead by allowing 62 points in the second half of that game.
Altman’s team hasn’t lost since that Feb. 23 defeat in Los Angeles, and Gard said it’s clear by watching video of the Ducks that they’ve developed a chemistry that works.
“Teams take to their identity and grow in different ways,” Gard said. “Sometimes it happens early, sometimes it happens in the middle of the year. Sometimes teams don’t figure it out until late. Sometimes they don’t figure it out at all. I think his group has done a good job of understanding what their strengths are and how important the defensive end is. I think that’s an important piece. But I think the togetherness and the synergy of the group probably jumps out more than anything else versus a specific stat category.“
One person who is interested to see how the UW-Oregon matchup plays out is Stanford coach Jerod Haase. The Cardinal lost to the Badgers in the opener of the Battle 4 Atlantis in November and dropped their only meeting with the Ducks in Pac-12 regular-season play.
Stanford struggled to score against both the Badgers and the Ducks. It didn’t help that Haase was without point guard Daejon Davis vs. Oregon.
Haase pointed to two keys in the game, starting with whether Oregon is able to contain Happ in the post.
He also wants to see how the Badgers do against an Oregon zone that gave Pac-12 opponents fits at the end of the regular season and into the postseason.
“I think one thing with Wisconsin, they have very savvy, intelligent basketball players, which is necessary going against it,” Haase said during a phone interview earlier this week. “Oregon does have the great length and anticipation, so there has to be a solid plan and the ability to execute the plan as well. With the length, they do a great job of getting deflections. …
“It’ll be a little bit of a chess match because those are two great coaches and two big-time rosters.”