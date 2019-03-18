The ball is tipped … and usually senior center Ethan Happ is the one getting to it first and making sure the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has the opening possession of the game.
“When he loses a tip,” sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice said, “I’m like, ‘Something’s wrong. I don’t know what just happened.’ ”
Happ will make his 139th consecutive start when the Badgers (23-10) begin play in the 2019 NCAA tournament Friday with a game against Oregon (23-12) at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. He’s handled every opening tip during that run, plus another 12 in overtime for a total of 150 during his UW career.
Along the way, Happ has picked up a few tricks of the trade. That helps explain why he’s won 76 percent of the tips this season (29 of 38) after being successful about 52 percent of the time over his first three seasons.
“It’s something he takes pride in, winning that first possession,” UW assistant coach Howard Moore said. “Where other guys may take it for granted or kind of being nonchalant, I think he’s a lot more prideful of getting that tip.”
When asked about it recently, Happ found it amusing a reporter had even taken interest in the topic. He said he places value in a play that most probably ignore because it could help giving the Badgers one more possession than their opponent in the game.
It’s worth noting Happ is 5-0 in overtime tips this season.
“OK, some keys,” Happ said. “I guess I can give out my secrets a little bit.”
Happ said he tried to gain an advantage at times last season by knocking the opponent’s arm out of the way on the way up. That worked against him more times than not.
This season, he’s found a different strategy that works. When the official arrives at the center of the court and tells the two players to provide some space, Happ follows the orders. But the second the official steps back prior to tossing up the ball, Happ moves his foot closer to the center line in order to gain a slight advantage.
“But the biggest thing is the timing of it,” Happ said. “I’m pretty much jumping as soon as the ball is leaving his hands.”
Happ won all three tips in a double-overtime loss at Indiana in February. But since he fouled out late in the second session, sophomore forward Nate Reuvers would have had to take over that duty if the game went to a third overtime.
“I think (Happ) does a good job,” Moore said. “Now we’ve got to teach Nate for next year. Pass it on.”
Fresh faces
Four players in UW’s rotation — sophomores Brad Davison, Aleem Ford and Reuvers, along with redshirt freshman Kobe King — will be making their NCAA tournament debuts.
Happ and Khalil Iverson have appeared in six games apiece, while D’Mitrik Trice (46 minutes), Brevin Pritzl (18) and Charlie Thomas (10) are the next most seasoned players on the roster in terms of NCAA experience.
“It’s another game, that’s the thing,” Pritzl said. “Everybody wants to (talk about) the lights, the big stage of March Madness. But truthfully, it’s another game and you show up ready to perform, you have the same preparation. You don’t want to change anything because that’s when things start going haywire.”
In the paint
The Badgers are scheduled to travel to San Jose today, a day earlier than usual, to get acclimated after the long trip. … Happ was named a second-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association. … The Badgers dropped two spots to No. 21 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.