Open Jim: Will the Green Bay Packers use one of their first-round picks on a wide receiver?

The NFL Draft is almost here and fans are curious about which players might end up with the Green Bay Packers.

Speaking of roster-building, some University of Wisconsin men’s basketball fans are starting to get antsy about whether the Badgers will add any more players via the transfer portal.

Those topics and more are covered in this week’s Open Jim mailbag.

While most of the attention this offseason has been focused on the depleted wide receiving corps and the impossible task of replacing Davante Adams, tight end is a position of need as well. The Packers’ reported pursuit of Oakland’s Darren Waller makes sense and might be the best option to add an experienced target because there’s not much quality remaining on the free-agent market at wide receiver.

As for a big trade, I just don’t see it happening. I’m with you on the Deebo Samuel situation, Keith: It doesn’t make sense for the 49ers to give in to his demands and trade a young star, especially to a fellow contender in the NFC. DK Metcalf would make the Packers better, but Seattle would ask for a lot in return, and I don’t see Brian Gutekunst taking that risk.

So the most likely option is that the Packers replenish the wide receiver spot through the draft. I’d like to see them use two of their first five picks — they have two in both the first and second rounds and another in the third — on that position and maybe even end the streak by selecting one in the first round for the first time in 20 years.

The top four receivers in this draft class — Southern Cal’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Ohio State’s Chris Olave — are likely to be gone by the time the Packers’ first pick comes around at No. 22. I could see a scenario in which Gutekunst moves up if, say, Olave falls into Green Bay’s range, but let’s assume he stays put.

Three guys who may be available at No. 22 or No. 28 are Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.

This is a no-brainer for me even though I really like Dotson, who had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 opener against the Badgers.

Olave has a better chance to be special, in my opinion. He’s bigger and a little faster than Dotson, and I have to imagine the Packers would love it if he were still on the board at No. 22. Problem is, I think he’ll be long gone by that point.

I could see the Packers going wide receiver, offensive line, edge rusher, inside linebacker, defensive line or even safety with their first pick.

This is me throwing darts against a wall, but here goes nothing: Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks at No. 22, Michigan safety Daxton Hill at No. 28. Backup plan if Burks is off the board: Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis at No. 22, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson at No. 28.

My advice to UW fans would be the same it was a couple weeks ago: It’s too early to panic. Besides, there’ll be plenty of time to panic.

Players still are trickling into the transfer portal, with a relatively big fish (South Dakota State wing Baylor Scheierman) diving in this week. UW has reached out to Scheierman, who averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals this past season while shooting 46.9% from 3-point range, but don’t get too excited just yet. The Nebraska native reportedly has been contacted by a who’s who of college basketball programs.

A more likely option is Wofford’s Max Klesmit, a Neenah native who averaged 14.9 points last season as a sophomore and shot 34.8% (93 of 267) from 3-point range in two seasons with the Terriers. Klesmit is making an official visit to UW this weekend, according to 247Sports.

As I mentioned in a previous Open Jim, it’s possible a below-the-radar prospect could end up at UW. That’s what happened last season when the Badgers landed Jahcobi Neath and Chris Vogt, with the latter not committing until May 8.

So there’s plenty of time to go before UW’s roster is finalized. And it’s possible the Badgers could add another 2022 high school recruit to the mix: Luke Northweather, who’s 6 foot 10 and was the player of the year in Missouri, has Oklahoma, Missouri and UW as his finalists and plans to make an official visit to Madison this week.

Players have until May 1 to enter the portal and be assured of receiving their one free transfer — everything after that requires a waiver — so that at least should slow the flow going into it for a while.

And at some point, coaches such as UW’s Greg Gard are going to want their rosters set heading into the eight-week summer session. So the transfer portion of the roster-building process should settle down at some point relatively soon … until next season begins and the process starts again.

But I don’t think that makes your point about Jay Wright’s stunning retirement any less valid. This time of the year used to be all about evaluating and recruiting high school prospects, and programs now are losing players at an alarming rate and scrambling to replace them. It has to be stressful for coaches and, as I wrote earlier this month, frustrating for fans.

I think it’s too early to say because coaches are still in the process of figuring out the best way to proceed through this new chaotic world of recruiting.

Will some coaches decide to not use all 13 scholarships so there’s an open spot or two for the next transfer cycle? Maybe, and you then would start seeing a trickle-down effect in which fringe high-major prospects end up at mid-major programs and fringe mid-major prospects end up at lower levels.

But let’s see how this shakes out over a few cycles before jumping to any conclusions.

The Badgers haven’t offered any in-state prospects in 2023. UW has watched Pewaukee’s Milan Momcilovic a bunch, but he’s not among the program’s top targets at forward. The top two priorities in those spots, as of now, appear to be Nolan Winter of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Asa Thomas of Lake Forest, Illinois.

UW has offered two in-state players in the 2024 class, with Pewaukee guard Nick Janowski recently joining Wisconsin Lutheran’s Kon Knueppel on that list.

Full disclosure: I have a hard time seeing a realistic path to 11-1. You asked for honesty and there it is.

But … let’s try anyway. Here’s a list of several things that would need to happen for UW to produce that kind of mark: Graham Mertz obviously has to take a big step forward. Braelon Allen needs to stay healthy and pick up where he left off as a freshman. The receiving corps has to grow up in a hurry, and the offensive line, now led by Bob Bostad, needs to become the dominant force it once was.

Defensively, Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton are potential first-team All-Big Ten players, but other playmakers have to emerge. Is it Daryl Peterson or Aaron Witt at the other outside linebacker spot? Hunter Wohler at safety?

Finally, the special teams has to be much better and maybe swing a close game or two in UW’s favor.

That’s a lot to ask, I know, and that’s why 8-4 seems way more realistic than 11-1. A loss at Ohio State in late September — and we can safely assume that will happen — means the Badgers would have to sweep road games against Northwestern, Michigan State, Iowa and Nebraska in addition to running the table at Camp Randall Stadium. Too tall of a task, if you ask me.

I understand the theory that filling up the quarterback room with more bodies gives a program more chances to swing and hopefully hit a home run.

But it’s not that easy. For starters, you’re taking away scholarships from other positions. Plus, you’d have to convince a prospect to commit at a position that is overflowing with candidates. High school prospects (and their parents) keep tabs on depth charts and most don’t want to step into situations in which the odds are stacked against them.

I liked that UW made a run at Caleb Williams this offseason. Even if that attempt was unsuccessful, it sent a message to Mertz that his coaches are looking for ways to improve the position.

But I’m fine with the one-quarterback-per-recruiting-cycle strategy because there are only so many reps to go around in practice. UW just needs to do a better job of developing what it already has in that room.

UW handed a scholarship to Vito Calvaruso, a transfer from Arkansas who should be a weapon on kickoffs and has a great chance to handle placekicking duties as well.

The renovations at Camp Randall Stadium led to all spring practices being held in the McClain Center, so the kickers didn’t have to deal with wind and other weather conditions. But I was impressed by Calvaruso’s leg.

Henry Mason is my choice. One of the first Open Jim mailbags featured a question asking for my top 5 assistant coaches at UW over the past 30 years and Mason, UW’s wide receivers coach from 1995 to 2007 before his career was cut short by a spinal cord injury, made that list.

Mason was sharp, a hell of a recruiter and respected by both the players he coached and his colleagues. I think he could have run his own program.

Another former UW assistant who still has a shot at running his own program is Thomas Brown. He only spent one season with the Badgers — Brown was in charge of the running backs under Gary Andersen in 2014 — and has kept climbing the coaching ladder ever since.

Brown, the assistant head coach and tight ends coach with the Los Angeles Rams, is only 35.

To review: Badgers associate head coach Mark Strobel resigned last week and UW extended coach Tony Granato’s contract by a year.

UW athletic director Chris McIntosh wasn’t made available to reporters after the UW Athletic Board meeting Friday but issued a statement: “We both realize the program did not perform to the level we want last season,” McIntosh said in the statement. “Wisconsin is one of the storied names in college hockey, and I have high expectations for our program. I believe Badger hockey can be a consistent winner on an annual basis. I know Tony will work hard to lead the program in a direction that will return Wisconsin to prominence.”

McIntosh is expected to address the Granato situation this week and a likely scenario is that UW has reworked Granato’s contract to lower the buyout and give him one more season to prove he can turn around things.

