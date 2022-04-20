Open Jim: What Wisconsin men's basketball returnees are in line to make the biggest jump?

Spring football is in its final week, the transfer portal still is spinning and the 2022 NFL draft is a week away.

There's plenty to talk about in this week's Open Jim mailbag, so let's get going.

The two frontcourt players UW has been connected with the most are both Wisconsin natives.

Grant Basile, a 6-foot-9 forward from Pewaukee, averaged 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds at Wright State last season. Ben Vander Plas, a 6-8 forward from Ripon, averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds last season at Ohio.

Basile has two seasons of eligibility remaining, while Vander Plas has just one.

Both players reportedly have made visits to campus. Basile’s finalists are UW, Iowa State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech; Vander Plas is down to UW, Illinois, Iowa State, Ohio State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Player evaluation always has been — and always will be — a bit of an inexact science. Coaches can watch prospects play dozens of high school or AAU games and try to project how they’ll fit at the college level, but nobody really knows for sure how it’s going to turn out.

Let’s use the two players mentioned in the previous answer as an example: Vander Plas was a 2017 recruit and redshirted his first season at Ohio. Same for Basile, a 2018 recruit, at Wright State. Both of them had fine careers at their respective mid-major programs, but I don’t think UW misevaluated Vander Plas or Basile back when they were high school players in the state.

It makes a lot of sense that UW would try to add one of them to the roster next season because Vander Plas and Basile fill an area of need. Ditto for Kamari McGee, who spent a season at UW-Green Bay before announcing earlier this month that he was transferring to UW. It wouldn’t have made sense for the Badgers to recruit McGee as part of the 2021 recruiting class because they already had Chucky Hepburn. But adding McGee now makes sense because he adds depth following the departure of backup point guard Lorne Bowman II.

It’ll be easier to answer this question in a few weeks once the roster is (hopefully) settled. My answer could change depending on who gets added through the transfer portal.

I think the three returning starters — Tyler Wahl, Hepburn and Steven Crowl — are all going to make jumps and have to do that. Johnny Davis and Brad Davison combined for 46.6% of UW’s scoring last season, and that void needs to be filled now that both have moved on.

But you seem to be wondering whether an unproven player will make a jump.

I think the two biggest candidates are Jahcobi Neath and Jordan Davis. One or both of them will have a jump in minutes now that Johnny Davis and Davison are gone. Neath dealt with a knee injury all season and is recovering from offseason surgery, while Jordan Davis could take on an expanded role now that his twin brother is off to the NBA.

Could Neath and/or Davis make a jump? Yes, I believe so.

But my answer would change if UW adds an impact wing in the transfer portal and Neath and Davis remain role players.

I’d be shocked.

You never can have enough point guards on the roster, but UW is covered at that spot with Hepburn.

I like Hunter’s ability to create for himself and others. But I think finding a wing — preferably one who can shoot — is a much bigger need on this roster.

I think it’d be hard to get that genie back in the bottle.

The first step has to be establishing some rules with name, image and likeness because right now there doesn’t seem to be much order.

As I’ve said, I think UW is a year away from being a legitimate Big Ten title contender and I believe Graham Mertz can be the quarterback who helps the Badgers get there.

But first things first: Mertz needs to take a significant step forward this season or else UW needs to take another look in the transfer portal next offseason.

This is going to sound like I’m making excuses for Mertz but really they’re just factors I’ve considered while watching his less-than-encouraging performance this spring: UW’s offense has a new look after a coordinator change and he’s got a lot of new pieces — players and staff — around him. I’m not ready to hit the panic button, but check back in mid-August.

I don’t think Chase Wolf is the answer and the two young quarterbacks on the roster — Deacon Hill and Myles Burkett — aren’t ready yet.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but I’ll try.

Is what UW coach Paul Chryst did unconventional? Yes, there’s no question about that, and I wrote at the start of spring ball that he’s taking some big chances.

But there’s a line in that column that provides an answer even if it’s not what fans want to hear: Chryst tried to put together the best staff he could even if it meant some of the positional fits seem awkward.

As an aside, it’s interesting to me that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick filled the void of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaving by adding Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to his offensive staff. Patricia has been a defensive coach most of his career, while Judge spent one season as a wide receivers coach but primarily has dealt with special teams.

It seems like an odd fit but, well, it’s Bill Belichick and he’s earned the benefit of the doubt.

As for Chryst, I get why fans are uneasy about some of these moves. But I think there’s reason for optimism.

I like that he moved Mickey Turner to the head of the recruiting department. That’s a crucial role and Turner is bright, energetic and knows the program.

I also like that Chryst has taken a step back and won’t be coaching a position or coordinating the offense. He certainly will have input in that department, but now he’ll have more time to work with coaches and interact with players at all positions.

This is a transitional period for the tight ends, and I would have liked it better if Chryst had put someone with experience at that position in that role rather than Haering. But Chryst and Haering are close, so it’s no surprise the latter remains on the staff.

1. Chimere Dike

2. Skyler Bell

3. Keontez Lewis

4. Markus Allen

5. Dean Engram

That’s a pretty young group, but I think it’s got a lot of potential.

UW athletic director Chris McIntosh at least seems more open to the idea but don’t get your hopes up: It’s not happening, at least anytime soon.

Here’s what McIntosh told my colleague Todd Milewski during a question-and-answer session last fall:

“At this moment in time, I would tell you this: Since the start of COVID and as we emerged from that and as we head into all the change we've been talking about, our priority right now is to focus on maximizing the opportunity, both in terms of participation and the student-athlete opportunity for the 23 sports we have,” McIntosh said.

“I won't make predictions about what on the other side of all this change we could look like. But right now our priority is to do the best by the student-athletes we have and the programs we have.”

Side note: I checked the Big Ten baseball standings and Rutgers is in first place with an 11-1 mark in conference play and a 31-6 overall record.

The Packers have five picks in the first three rounds, including two apiece in the first and second rounds. That’s a chance to get a handful of impact players in the first 92 picks.

Finding multiple pass-catchers — two wide receivers; or a receiver and a tight end — has to be the No. 1 priority. I'd like to see Green Bay find an edge rusher in those first two days as well.

I’d like to see the Packers address the tight end spot in the first two days. But depending on how that shakes out, grabbing Jake Ferguson in, say, the fifth or sixth round makes some sense.

