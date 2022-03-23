Open Jim: What does the Wisconsin men's basketball team need in the transfer portal?

It's time for some spring cleaning and, wow, do my office and backpack need it the most.

That process began earlier this week by collecting all of the press passes I keep during the season. There were a lot of them after covering 56 live events in a span of a little less than seven months.

There were highs and lows and way more good than bad while chronicling University of Wisconsin teams, the Packers, Brewers and Madison native Steve Stricker's triumphant final day at the Ryder Cup. It went fast and provided so many good memories.

This week's Open Jim is jam-packed, which I expected after the Badgers men's basketball team ended its season with a 54-49 loss to Iowa State in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Milwaukee.

The mailbag publishes every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Questions can be submitted either via Twitter or email (jpolzin@madison.com).

Let’s start with the first piece of news from this offseason, Matthews Mors’ surprising exit out of the program and into the transfer portal. I didn’t see that coming.

Here was the emailed response from Ryan Mors after I reached out to ask if he could shed any light on his son’s decision to leave UW: “He wants to get closer to home and Wisconsin just wasn’t the right fit for him. He is weighing all of his options and going to be patient. He’s excited for what’s next.”

It’s too bad because I thought Mors would be a long-term contributor for the Badgers. But he has to do what’s best for him, and if Mors wasn’t completely happy at UW, he needs to find somewhere he will be.

Mors’ transfer and the likely departure of Johnny Davis to the NBA would leave the Badgers with two open scholarships. More spots obviously could open up, but let’s say for now that UW has two openings.

One priority has to be a guard/wing who can score. And if that player can be a combo guard capable of playing point guard at times, all the better because UW got caught with no depth behind Chucky Hepburn at that important position.

In a perfect world, you find someone between 6 foot 3 and 6-5 who can shoot, slash, handle the ball and play defense. The problem is that type of transfer would be highly coveted and UW would have a ton of competition for his services. Still, finding some scoring to replace Davis and Brad Davison has to be a priority, and this season showed that UW clearly needs more consistent shooters.

UW is also thin at center. Backup Chris Vogt was a senior and it’d be nice to find someone who could fill that role and play 15-20 minutes per game. Again, all the better if that player can shoot because for all the hustle and rebounding Vogt provided, he was ineffective 5 feet from the basket and beyond.

A couple people asked about specific names from the portal and I’m going to stay away from that for now because the portal constantly is evolving. It’s too early to talk about specific targets, in my opinion.

I’ll touch on UW’s lone 2022 scholarship recruit, Connor Essegian, in a question later in the mailbag.

The season that Johnny Davis had and the amount of freedom he was given in the offense are things UW coach Greg Gard and his staff can sell on the recruiting trail. They have tangible and recent proof of what elite playmakers can do in this system.

Will that help UW land a difference-maker from the portal or make top 100 high school recruits more likely to consider the Badgers? That remains to be seen. Davis’ big season can’t hurt UW’s reputation in recruiting, but there’s no guarantee it’ll help, either.

I think Gard realizes it’s part of the landscape in today’s world of college sports and that he has to embrace it even if he doesn’t necessarily love it.

UW still would prefer a recruit-and-develop approach that includes spending months or years getting to know a prospect so it can determine if he’s a good fit for the program. The transfer portal doesn’t allow that and is basically a speed-dating exercise. The risky part there is bringing in someone who’s counted on to play a key role but ends up ruining the chemistry of the team.

There’s no question it’s far more challenging to be a coach these days than it was five or 10 years ago.

I’m not in the prediction business when it comes to determining whether other players are unhappy and considering leaving the program.

As for next season, it’s hard to predict where UW will end up without knowing its roster and the other rosters around the Big Ten.

If the Badgers find a scorer and add some depth in the frontcourt to combine with the nucleus of Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl, I think that’d be a solid team that would finish in the top half of the conference.

Patrick Baldwin Jr., who played for his father this past season at UW-Milwaukee, hasn’t announced whether he’ll enter the NBA draft. Baldwin is a potential first-round pick but could decide to return to college for one more season to improve his stock after an injury-plagued freshman season.

Baldwin would fit in nicely at UW if he decided to transfer. But I don’t think he’ll end up with the Badgers.

Let’s lump these three 2022-23 season questions together.

It’s become more difficult than ever to make projections this far out from the next season because rosters change so much in the offseason.

UW already has had one departure and we’ll have to wait and see if there are others. And the Badgers certainly will hit the transfer portal to add a player or two.

What I like, knowing what we know now, is that UW has three returning starters to build around: Wahl and Crowl in the frontcourt, and Hepburn at point guard. That’s a solid trio to build around, and I think all three players will take steps forward by next November. Crowl didn’t play well down the stretch, but I thought he showed signs during the season of being someone who has a lot of potential and could be a really good center in the Big Ten.

Beyond that, the Badgers need third-year players such as Jordan Davis and Ben Carlson to become dependable rotation players. If Lorne Bowman II returns and can make a jump, that’d be great, too.

This is a good — and fair — question. Johnny Davis is going to be a massive loss if he turns pro, as expected. Not only did he lead the team in scoring (19.7), he also was tops on the team in rebounding (8.2). That’s a lot of production to replace, not to mention that Davis was a shotmaker, created for others and embraced big moments.

But I’ll reiterate that I think there are three guys on the roster who can grow into bigger roles. I don’t think there’ll be a Big Ten Player of the Year or first-team All-American from the Wahl-Hepburn-Crowl trio, but I think Hepburn and Crowl both have huge upsides and I believe there’s another step for Wahl to take as well.

That should provide some hope for the future for UW fans.

I’d expect the offense to run through Wahl in the post next season. But Hepburn will have the ball in his hands late in the shot clock and in late-game situations, and he already showed a willingness to take shots in big moments this season as a freshman.

It’s going to have to be more of a balanced-scoring effort in 2022-23, and there’s always a chance UW can pick up a dynamic player in the transfer market to take some of the pressure off Wahl and Hepburn.

It really depends on how the roster shakes out, but the things I worry about with a Wahl-Carlson-Crowl frontcourt are:

1. Is there enough shooting there?

2. How does that group match up with an athletic frontcourt?

While you may see that trio on the court together in small doses, I don’t see it as a common lineup.

I’d have told you two days ago that Matthew Mors was going to be a rotational piece for 2022-23 and a multiple-year starter after that.

So much for that idea.

That leaves Chris Hodges, a 6-foot-9 center who is long and has a decent-looking shot. We’re not allowed to watch practice, so I can’t give you any first-hand knowledge about his development. I know the UW coaches love Hodges’ potential, but it’s important to remember that he sat out his final season of high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic and watched from the bench again this season. There probably will be some growing pains next season, but I can see Hodges getting minutes depending on additions or subtractions in the frontcourt.

Connor Essegian, the lone member of UW’s 2022 recruiting class, is a sharpshooter from Indiana who’s averaging nearly 27 points per game during a terrific senior season at Central Noble High School. His team is 28-2 and will play for the Class 2A state title Saturday.

Essegian should provide help in the shooting area, but it’ll be a big jump from high school to the Big Ten for him and he’ll also have to prove to the UW coaching staff that he can play defense before earning a spot in the rotation. Projecting a role for Essegian at this point is difficult.

I’m not sure reading my “Thoughts on the #Badgers’ loss” thread on Twitter is the best way to get a read on how the UW fan base as a whole feels about this season. There are a lot of irrational — and unhappy — people on that app.

Are NCAA Tournament results important? Of course. But they can’t overshadow four months of work before that event, and there were so many magical moments during UW's regular season.

I’ve had multiple fans tell me how much fun they had watching Johnny Davis and the Badgers this season, and I agree. It was a blast. One bad game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament doesn’t wipe out that great ride, even if it’s a disappointing ending for a team that got to play near home for the first two rounds.

I’d call UW an overachiever but not a pretender.

It’s really hard to go 15-5 in Big Ten play. Even Purdue, which may end up in the Final Four, couldn’t achieve that. While there were some fortunate bounces along the way — bank shots by Hepburn and Johnny Davis in the clincher over the Boilermakers stand out the most — I refuse to call this team lucky. Losing Hepburn in the first half of the NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State was rather unlucky, in fact.

Johnny Davis had moments where he was Superman for a team that displayed a tremendous amount of grit. Davison and Wahl were full of moxie, while Hepburn and Crowl played above their experience level for much of the season.

But the Badgers’ margin for error was tight from start to finish, their two major flaws on display the entire time, and that’s why it was hard to see them making a run to the Final Four or beyond. They were capable of beating any opponent when Davis was at his best and capable of losing to almost any opponent when he either was hurt or ineffective.

For as much griping as there was about UW’s place in the computer rankings all season, those numbers told a story. The Badgers weren’t all that efficient on either end of the court and won a lot of close games. They rarely were dominant and managed only six double-digit wins all season, the program’s fewest since only five of the 1997-98 team’s 12 wins came by 10 or more points.

But there’s also something to be said for winning 15 consecutive games by six or fewer points, as this team did before losing its final three games that fell into that category.

Davis’ star power carried this team a long way, and Gard did a masterful job of coaching a group that wasn’t very deep and had limitations. It produced a Top 10 resume despite looking more Top 25ish in the analytics department.

But a pretender? Nope. Teams can’t fake their way to championships in this conference. Those 25 wins happened and that Big Ten title trophy isn’t going anywhere.

I cheated and crowdsourced this question to the folks on Twitter.

There were a lot of good answers — @Ben_Oehler suggested Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” because “95% of the song is great, but ends with sad singing of ‘nothing really matters …’” — but I narrowed it down to three.

Let's go from third place to first:

This one fits well. The Badgers took us on a wild ride and it was over too soon.

Don't let it end

I'm begging you don't let it end this way

Another fitting theme considering the Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the preseason Big Ten poll and ended up winning a share of the regular-season title.

Baby what a big surprise

Right before my very eyes

And the winner in my book. Fans fell in love with this team and it’s hard to let go after the season ended so suddenly.

It must have been love

But it's over now

It must have been good

But I lost it somehow

Pardon me while I go watch “Pretty Woman” now.

One of the challenging things about second-round games in the NCAA Tournament is that teams only have one day of preparation in between. That works both ways, of course, so it’s not like either UW or Iowa State had any sort of advantage. But it had to be difficult for the Badgers to prepare for the Cyclones’ pressure in one day, particularly since UW wasn’t going to have a hard practice on a day that legs needed to be rested.

I’m sure UW expected Wahl to get doubled in the post. But it’s hard to simulate that with scout-team players, and Iowa State’s aggressiveness and physical play seemed to catch the Badgers off guard. It certainly took a while for the Badgers to get comfortable, and losing starting point guard Hepburn didn’t help matters.

I know this drives a lot of fans nuts, but Gard’s philosophy is that he doesn’t risk key players picking up their third foul. As long as the game wasn’t slipping away — it wasn’t against Iowa State late in the first half — he thought it best to sit Wahl and let him have three fouls to work with after halftime.

I get it, especially in a game like this where it’s very physical and the whistles constantly are blowing. It’s not so much that Gard doesn’t trust one of his key guys to pick up a foul, he may not trust the officials and, sure enough, Wahl’s third foul was ticky-tacky.

I’m going to do a column on 3-point shooting later in the week and will hit on some of the points in these two questions. Please be on the lookout for that piece.

I wondered that as well but didn't get to it in my postgame questions for Gard.

After watching the game again Wednesday morning, I think some of it was game flow. Gard rode with Crowl once UW got down in the second half and desperately needed perimeter shooters on the floor. While the sophomore struggled to knock down shots late in the season and missed a couple open looks in key moments against Iowa State, he's still much better at spreading the floor than Vogt.

UW switched from Sterling to Wilson leading into the 2018-19 season. The NCAA switched to a new Wilson ball for this year’s tournament — the EVO NXT — but the Badgers had been using that for home games all season.

So the Badgers’ poor shooting performance against Iowa State — 2 of 22 from 3-point range — can't be blamed on the ball.

It’s not going to be easy, that’s for sure.

It’s become more and more rare for media to be seated courtside, but it happened for both games in Milwaukee last weekend and offered a reminder of just how much Davison communicates with his teammates on the floor. He’s constantly calling things out because he saw just about everything there was to see on a court over the course of five seasons and he spent so much time between games watching video and preparing for the next opponent.

Even when he wasn’t in the game, you always could hear Davison coaching up his teammates from the bench. Which brings us to our next question …

Maybe as a graduate assistant or some other kind of auxiliary role, but going from player to full-time assistant in a Power Six conference would be a pretty big leap, even for a guy who played more than 5,000 minutes during a career as a five-year starter at UW.

Davison should be able to find a job at a mid-major program and here’s an idea: Bart Lundy was just hired as the coach of the UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball program; Davison’s fiancée, Tyra Buss, is an assistant with the Panthers women’s program.

It seems like a perfect match. Lundy gets an up-and-comer with great name recognition around the state; Davison gets to be close to the woman who will be his wife by the start of the 2022-23 season.

UW hasn’t gotten specific about Bowman beyond calling it a non-COVID illness, and I encourage fans to respect his privacy.

While Gard said after the loss to Iowa State he was hopeful Bowman would be back on the court next season, I don’t think anybody knows for sure.

Jahcobi Neath shot 35.3% from 3-point range during his two seasons at Wake Forest, but that needs closer inspection: For starters, the sample size — 18 makes in 51 attempts — isn’t very big. Three more makes would have moved him past 40%, while three more misses would have put him under 30%. I don’t think that’s enough to determine how good of a perimeter shooter he was before arriving at UW.

And even this season doesn’t tell us a ton. He attempted 18 shots from 3-point range, making four to put him at 22.2%. I certainly wouldn’t project him to be a knockdown shooter next season as a senior, but it’s hard to get in much of a rhythm if you’re not shooting much. Neath went six consecutive games without attempting a 3-pointer during one stretch of Big Ten games this season.

I like this question a lot but think it may be be a tad premature. For now, I’m taking UW’s season.

Picking a regular-season title over a tournament title is easy — at least in my opinion — so that eliminates the Hawkeyes.

Something accomplished over 20 games weighs more than something accomplished over two games, which is why I’d give UW the edge for now. If the Wolverines pull off the unthinkable as a No. 11 seed and win two more games to reach the Final Four, then this answer isn’t as easy. You’re talking about the Badgers producing a ton of great moments over the course of three months vs. the Wolverines creating magic over four games at a time of the season where the most eyes are watching.

Let’s see how this plays out, and my preseason prediction that Michigan would win the national title isn’t looking as ridiculous as it was when the regular season ended.

Davis’ game would improve by playing one more season at UW, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve had dozens of people telling me via email or social media that he’s not ready for the NBA, but that’s not the point: Almost all of the players drafted each year aren’t ready for that step and would benefit from an extra year in college.

The point is that Davis is a potential lottery pick and, if NBA teams think he’s that good, then he should chase his dream if that’s what he wants to do. He’s done everything he needs to do to earn that reward, and fans should support his decision.

Gary Close always was considered UW’s “shot doctor” when he was on staff, and he cringed when that would get mentioned to him.

Truth is, it’s always been a committee approach and there’s not one particular assistant in charge of improving shooting mechanics. UW spends a lot of time on shooting. Tweaks are made during the offseason if necessary. Confidence is such an important part of shooting, and I think the players who struggled the most this season from the perimeter just need to see the ball go in a lot during the offseason and have it carry over to games early in the 2022-23 campaign.

Not being around the team as much the last two seasons — COVID year followed by moving into a columnist role — has limited my interaction with players and assistants.

But if this tells you anything, Joe Krabbenhoft had the scouting report for UW’s NCAA Tournament opener against Colgate and that was always the spot that Gard had when he was Bo Ryan’s top assistant. It makes sense: Krabbenhoft is the longest-tenured assistant and would be the logical choice to get that No. 1 scouting report role.

I think a run to the Big Ten title game is possible but not probable. I’d put Iowa, which has 15 starters returning from a team that won the West title last season, a notch ahead of the Badgers. UW, Minnesota and Nebraska would be in that second tier.

For me, a lot comes down to if quarterback Graham Mertz can take a significant step forward and whether this shakeup of the offensive coaching staff can lead to immediate improvement. There are plenty of holes to fill on defense, too, which is why I’m not sure this team can win the division this season.

But as I’ve written previously, I think 2023 could be a big season for the Badgers.

The first practice was held Tuesday but reporters aren’t allowed in to watch until next week, so it’s going to be a bit before any reports come out of this spring session.

It’s a good thing for Aaron Rodgers and Co. if I end up being wrong about this, but my answer is a hard no. While the talent and potential are there, Marquez Valdes-Scantling hasn’t been consistent enough over his first seasons to indicate he’d be ready for that role.

Problem is, there aren’t any WR1s just sitting out there for the Packers to grab. The most intriguing option to me would be a trade for Seattle’s DK Metcalf.

Even if the Packers re-sign Valdes-Scantling and/or a veteran free agent, I expect them to target a couple wide receivers in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

Green Bay has five picks in the top 100 after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for first- and second-round picks and should be able to find some quality pass-catchers during the first two days.

