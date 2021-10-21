Open Jim: What are realistic expectations for the Badgers men’s basketball program this season?

But I think there’s a lot of upside with this UW team. There’s been an influx of athleticism and I hope the Badgers play a little faster — I’m not saying crazy fast, but faster — this season.

Johnny Davis has a chance to be a star and Brad Davison will be a good complementary piece. If Tyler Wahl can make a jump, that’ll be big. Chucky Hepburn is going to have growing pains as a freshman playing the most important position on the court, but he’ll get better as the season goes along and gives the Badgers a pass-first point guard.

Can sophomores Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl make jumps? What will UW get out of other true freshmen such as Markus Ilver and Matthew Mors? What type of role can we expect from Lorne Bowman, who was away from basketball last season?

It’s a really intriguing team that I’m excited to watch grow. But there are going to be plenty of bumps along the way.

This is a gentle reminder that Twitter can be an echo chamber where negativity drowns out reality. So while the “Fire Chryst” crowd can be heard loud and clear on that platform, I don’t think that’s indicative of how the fan base feels as a whole.