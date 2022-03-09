Open Jim: Should Wisconsin basketball shut down Johnny Davis to protect his draft stock?

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has reached the postseason and a ton of other stuff is going on in the sports world, leaving me in scramble mode.
So let’s jump straight to the Open Jim mailbag this week. As always, thanks for reading.
Questions can be submitted either on Twitter (@JimPolzinWSJ) or via email (jpolzin@madison.com).
If you haven’t already, please click this link to become a print and/or digital member. You’re also invited to follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where you also can join our Wisconsin Badgers fan group.
People are also reading…
Hey Jim - Will the Badgers shut down Davis for the rest of the year to protect his pro value?— Sean Stephenson (@sgstephenson) March 7, 2022
Johnny Davis has what appears to be an angry expression on his face a lot of times. He’s not really angry, it’s just a look and it’s something even his mother has teased him about over the years.
Why am I bringing up this? Because I’d like to see the look on Davis’ face if someone tried to tell him he’s being shut down for the postseason. Davis is so competitive that he’d play the NCAA Tournament on one leg if necessary.
So no, I don’t see Davis being shut down. Besides, both Davis and Greg Gard say he’s fine and will be ready for the Big Ten tournament.
Will Johnny choose to play another college season because of his brothers’ possible increased playing time next season? What are your vibes?— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) March 7, 2022
I’m sorry to wake you from this dream, but this will be Davis’ last season at UW.
His father told me as much in a column that ran over the weekend, and Mark Davis has made similar comments to other reporters.
As much fun as Johnny Davis would have playing another season with his twin brother, Jordan, he’s going to have a no-brainer decision to make after the season. He’s done the work to put himself in position to be a lottery pick and should follow his dream. It’s that simple.
How do the Badgers get a lock on a #2 seed in the NCAA tournament?— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 7, 2022
I’ll be breaking down UW’s NCAA Tournament profile in a column later this week, but I think wins over Michigan State and Purdue to open the Big Ten tournament would be enough to secure a No. 2 seed.
A win over Michigan State or Maryland followed by a loss to Purdue (or Ohio State) would make that path to a No. 2 seed a little more unlikely.
That home loss to Nebraska is an ugly one, though. I’d feel a lot better about UW’s chances at a No. 2 seed if it had found a way to beat the Cornhuskers.
I may have over looked a past submission on this, but how do you see Johnny Davis’ offensive season impacting who Wisconsin tries to recruit and/or how recruits now view playing for Wisconsin?— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) March 7, 2022
I don’t think the type of player that UW recruits will change all that much. It always has targeted prospects who can create for themselves and others and score at all three levels, though the Badgers have had limited success closing the deal on those types of elite players over the years.
But Davis’ spectacular season can’t hurt those efforts. I’d think Greg Gard and his staff will use Davis as a shining example of what this system can look like when a star player is given freedom. It’s just one more reason why this season by Davis was so important.
How many more wins over Purdue before we are ranked ahead of them?— Dan Schumacher, MD, PhD (@DrDanSchumacher) March 7, 2022
I get the frustration from UW fans after the Boilermakers landed at No. 9 this week in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, three spots ahead of the Badgers.
But here’s a friendly reminder that this poll doesn’t matter at all. Let’s see how things shake out when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released Sunday.
What day do the Badgers end thier weekend at the BIG 10 Tournament? And if it's Sunday they cutting down some nets?— whitey (@Whiteywilhelm) March 7, 2022
I’m operating here with the assumption that Davis’ injury won’t limit him too much. I think the most likely scenario is that UW beats Michigan State in a close game Friday and loses to Purdue in the semifinal the following day. It’ll be really difficult to beat the Boilermakers three times in one season.
A lot of tweets were critical of Greg Gard. Are you in the same camp? Did he fail to make in-game adjustments and not call a timeout near the end to set up a play or two rather than the shots the players took without huddling at least once in the final thirty seconds?— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 7, 2022
There were two main criticisms of Gard on my timeline in the 24 hours after the game.
One was that he kept Davis on the bench with two fouls for the final 10-plus minutes of the first half. I had no problem with that decision because UW actually gained ground on the scoreboard with Davis on the bench, so why risk him picking up his third foul? Had the Cornhuskers’ lead started to grow, I think Gard would have considered strongly putting his best player back in the game.
As for not using the timeout, I understand the strategy and it worked just fine five days earlier against Purdue. Calling a timeout there allows the opponent to set its defense. The Badgers got a good look from 3-point range from Chucky Hepburn, who’s been shooting the ball well the past three weeks. I can see the argument that Hepburn should have attacked the rim and tried to create something for either himself or a teammate, but Hepburn has earned the trust of the coaching staff with his decision-making as a freshman. There’s no guarantee that calling a timeout in that situation results in UW getting any better of a shot than it got.
The bigger issue, in my opinion, was that UW practiced poorly the previous day, something Gard admitted in his postgame news conference. The media isn’t allowed in practice, but I’m guessing Gard voiced his displeasure both that day and offered plenty of reminders about the importance of the Nebraska game in his pregame talk to the team.
That message didn’t get through, but that’s not all on Gard. His players were the ones who were sluggish to open the game.
Retrospectively, would it have been better to play the starters sparingly against Nebraska to guard against injury prior to both tourney runs?— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) March 7, 2022
If we’re playing this game where we can see into the future, the best scenario would have been for Gard to pull Davis out of the game right before the play that resulted in his injury and reinserted him at a later time.
This is basketball and you can get hurt at any point: practice, warmups, during a game. You can’t coach scared. UW had a ton to play for in that finale against Nebraska, and it only made sense to treat it like any other game.
Any chance that if Pat Baldwin Jr. does not go pro Wisconsin would look to add him to next year’s roster?— Coach Shirer (@drshirer) March 7, 2022
I’m sure Gard and his staff will kick the tires, but I don’t see a Baldwin-to-UW transfer happening for two reasons:
1. Even if Baldwin’s stock has dropped, I still think he’ll enter the NBA draft
2. If he decides to return to college for another year, there’s a good chance Baldwin either ends up at a blue blood (Duke?) or heads wherever his father lands as an assistant coach.
Will Lo Bowman be back for a tournament run? Really liked what he was doing— Viviani (@viviani_jr) March 7, 2022
I’d be surprised if Bowman played again this season. He missed the final five games of the regular season with what UW is calling a “non-COVID illness” and most recently played in a win at Indiana on Feb. 15. That’s a long time away from the court.
After Sunday, are we back to firing Gard again? Thank you.— Fake Poulter (@fakePOULTER) March 7, 2022
I’m going to go out on a limb and say Gard’s job security is pretty strong after being named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.
And while I realize this question was delivered with tongue firmly planted in cheek, I did do a quick run though some numbers from Gard’s career:
He’s 84-50 in Big Ten play, a .627 winning percentage, during his seven seasons in charge of the program. Only Purdue (93-40, .699), Michigan State (89-45, .664) and Michigan (83-48, .634) are better than UW during that stretch.
Since going 7-11 in conference play during the 2017-18 season, UW has the best record in the Big Ten at 53-27. Purdue (52-27) is next, followed by Michigan (50-27), Illinois (51-29) and Michigan State (50-30).
Spring football is already approaching. What things are you most interested in learning during the spring sessions?— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) March 7, 2022
Assuming we get solid access to practices, the two key areas I’ll be watching are wide receiver and cornerback. There was so much turnover at both of those key spots and it’ll be interesting to see who stands out in the spring.
Drawing too many conclusions from offseason practices always is dangerous, but I also want to see if Graham Mertz has taken any steps forward since the 2021 season ended in late December. This is a huge offseason for him as he gets set to enter his junior campaign.
Chris McIntosh I’ll be honest seemed like a nepotism hire but in his time so far, I’ve been happy with what we’ve seen from him. What feedback if any have you gotten from staff and coaches regarding his time as he puts his own fingerprints on UW Athletics?— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) March 7, 2022
This is a good question and I’ve been too busy to sit down and get feedback from the people who work under athletic director Chris McIntosh.
But I think we’ve seen a different McIntosh over the past few weeks. For me, it started by him showing up at Gard’s news conference after the Michigan postgame melee. That showed me he had Gard’s back and also wasn’t afraid to be the face of the department at a controversial moment.
I also was impressed by McIntosh’s speech after UW’s victory over Purdue last Tuesday night. Again, we haven’t gotten to see a ton of McIntosh’s personality, but he showed it while thanking the fans and congratulating Gard and his team.
There’s a lot more that goes into being an athletic director than rah-rah speeches and taking questions at a news conference, but those were two moments where it appeared to me that McIntosh was feeling more comfortable in his role.
Any articles on NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament? Wisconsin have a chance?— JMW123 (@jmw1235) March 7, 2022
Our hockey expert, Todd Milewski has his weekly “Milewski on Hockey” feature in addition to a piece previewing the UW-Clarkson matchup. Todd also will be out in Boston to cover that game and, if UW wins, the quarterfinal against Northeastern.
Plus, some bonus hockey coverage: I have a column that will publish later Wednesday on UW senior Maddie Posick.
As for a prediction, I think UW could win two games this week but I’m not sure the Badgers are consistent enough to win another national title. I was there Monday for Mark Johnson’s news conference, and he likes the way his team has played late in the season, even if the results haven’t always gone UW’s way. Anything can happen in hockey, but I think it’ll be difficult for the Badgers to win four games in a row.
Who's more to blame — MLB owners or players?
— Dave Cieslewicz (via email)
We have a first in the Open Jim: A question from a former Madison mayor.
Welcome to the mailbag, Dave. I was crossing my fingers that some sort of resolution between the owners and players would happen between the time your email arrived last Thursday and now, but the sides still are negotiating.
I want to make it clear that I blame both sides. I also realize that wasn’t your question.
I blame the owners more, and I realize that’s a popular opinion among media members. There’s a really good Washington Post piece on this topic that got me thinking whether I’m engaging in some sort of groupthink activity.
For me, it comes down to two things that bother me the most: I’ve always been uncomfortable with the way teams manipulate service time for young players. That issue needs to be fixed.
Plus, MLB’s lack of urgency to get a new labor deal signed is troubling. It locked out players in early December then waited more than six weeks before making its next offer to the union. I get that deadlines spur action, but that’s a big gap.
So we wait, and I’m curious if disgruntled baseball fans will turn their backs on the sport.
Badgers fans on Twitter sound off after Wisconsin men's basketball comes up short against Nebraska
Can't spoil a good thing
Rough start, especially Crowl but he & Badgers calmed down. Thought 10 pt lead was going 2 hold, then Badgers hit an iceberg 4 shots! Our D on Huskers drives 2 basket needs improvement now! Disappointing loss but u can not take away this amazing season. Proud of these B1G Champs— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 6, 2022
Hopes hinge on health
Badgers up 62-52, then outscored 22-11 & Nebraska has denied Wisconsin the outright Big Ten Championship. The concern now is for Johnny Davis. His father went to the lockerroom to be with him. The Badgers NCAA Tournament run is in serious doubt if the injury to Davis is serious— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 6, 2022
Hold up a minute
Time out left and Gard didn’t set anything up! Obscene.— WISkeylover54 (@WISkeylover54) March 6, 2022
They think they can't; they think they can't
This team can win without Johnny but they don’t seem to think they can. Unfortunate end to the final game of the regular season. Hoping Johnny is okay. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 6, 2022
Back to the drawing board
I think we went to that “no need to call a time out” well once too often. Think we needed to get a better shot on that last possession, not to mention several of those last possessions! If Johnny’s okay so will we be. We certainly had no answer for Verge!?— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 6, 2022
Oh the horror!
I just became...barf...an Iowa fan for the day.— Damon Heim (@DamonHeim) March 6, 2022
Time to turn the page
In a day where everything went wrong from effort, injury to missed free throws and close baskets the team still had a chance in the end. Storybooks are often fiction, but on to the next chapter for this team.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 6, 2022
If only ...
Hope Johnny Davis is ok.— Melissa Daniels (@MelissaMBucks) March 6, 2022
Should’ve called a timeout on that last possession. And a drive to the basket would have been preferred to that 3-pt attempt since they were only down by one.
Set up to stumble
You could see this trap game coming after the Tuesday win. And when the flagrant two took out Johnny, there were going to be problems finding offense. 0-9 to end the game.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) March 6, 2022
Playing down their strengths
The worst teams this team has played they’ve looked awful. Luckily they’ll only play good teams from here on out. Badgers had double bonus for most of second half and settled for a ton of jumpers.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) March 6, 2022
Missing point blank
UW came out flat at the start as if they had a hangover from partying after Purdue. Down the stretch, they couldn’t finish in the paint. Had they done so, they would have won despite the loss of Davis.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 6, 2022
Nothing new here
It's a Wisconsin tradition. You get excited, start to believe, and then get your heart crushed.— Frozenwriter (@repattermann) March 6, 2022
Too good to be true
We can never have anything nice, you know?— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) March 6, 2022
Letting off the gas
How do you have the bonus for over 16 minutes and STOP attacking the basket? This team flat out folded. They are average without Davis. Hope he is Ok or post season will be very short.— Patrick Brzezinski (@glenlivit_guy) March 6, 2022
Closing on a sour note
So, so frustrating when so many close shots don't go in and it seemed like everything Nebraska put up did. They had nothing to lose and we did. The whole team seemed jittery and no Davis to help finish the game with a W. Sad way to end the season at the Kohl Center.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 6, 2022
Lesson to be learned
One team playing for something was tight. Other team playing for nothing knowing the next game could be last of season/career was very loose. Hopefully we learned something— Joe Kuester (@JCKuest) March 6, 2022
Keep eyes on the prize
They were already thinking about postseason. Even without Davis they should have won that game, but like they’ve done all year they played to their opponents level. Against inferior teams they get a lead and offensively get stagnant and settle for bad shots.— Travis Hartman (@mrTacos375) March 6, 2022
Let's live in the moment
A painful reminder that next season is going to be very much unlike this season.— Ian G (@illinoisblue) March 6, 2022
Stopping short
Too many missed bunnies. Team stopped playing with five minutes left.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) March 6, 2022
Fouling up the finish
Well let’s all hope Davis is ok but that was embarrassing. This team needs to be better at the rim they’re missing way to many good looks up close. Frustrating loss to say the least.— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) March 6, 2022
Night-and-day difference
Nebraska came ready to play. They were without one of their best players, another got ejected, and a third fouled out late in the game but was still too much for the Badgers to overcome. Injury to JD is concerning. Outright Big 10 title no longer in their control. Brutal loss.— Austin Volden (@AVolden_89) March 6, 2022
Nothing easy about it
Huskers just resilient with a nothing to lose attitude. Big Ten is a fight every day, every game.— Paul Rosowski Sr. (@Pantablo) March 6, 2022
Time to show your support
I don't like fickle fans. It was a bad day. The non- adjusting to the refs by both teams starting some bad mojo. When that starts i am always afraid someone will get hurt. Just praying like crazy that Johnny is okay.— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 6, 2022
Plenty to go around
Everyone is going to blame Gard but I’m putting this loss squarely on the players. No urgency or intensity. No effort. Lack of emotion. Players didn’t want it bad enough today— Corey M (@corey_moore12) March 6, 2022
Enough said
Ugh, but proud of them.— Benjamin Saxon (@BenjaminSaxon) March 6, 2022
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.