Open Jim: Should Wisconsin basketball shut down Johnny Davis to protect his draft stock?

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has reached the postseason and a ton of other stuff is going on in the sports world, leaving me in scramble mode.

So let’s jump straight to the Open Jim mailbag this week. As always, thanks for reading.

Johnny Davis has what appears to be an angry expression on his face a lot of times. He’s not really angry, it’s just a look and it’s something even his mother has teased him about over the years.

Why am I bringing up this? Because I’d like to see the look on Davis’ face if someone tried to tell him he’s being shut down for the postseason. Davis is so competitive that he’d play the NCAA Tournament on one leg if necessary.

So no, I don’t see Davis being shut down. Besides, both Davis and Greg Gard say he’s fine and will be ready for the Big Ten tournament.

I’m sorry to wake you from this dream, but this will be Davis’ last season at UW.

His father told me as much in a column that ran over the weekend, and Mark Davis has made similar comments to other reporters.

As much fun as Johnny Davis would have playing another season with his twin brother, Jordan, he’s going to have a no-brainer decision to make after the season. He’s done the work to put himself in position to be a lottery pick and should follow his dream. It’s that simple.

I’ll be breaking down UW’s NCAA Tournament profile in a column later this week, but I think wins over Michigan State and Purdue to open the Big Ten tournament would be enough to secure a No. 2 seed.

A win over Michigan State or Maryland followed by a loss to Purdue (or Ohio State) would make that path to a No. 2 seed a little more unlikely.

That home loss to Nebraska is an ugly one, though. I’d feel a lot better about UW’s chances at a No. 2 seed if it had found a way to beat the Cornhuskers.

I don’t think the type of player that UW recruits will change all that much. It always has targeted prospects who can create for themselves and others and score at all three levels, though the Badgers have had limited success closing the deal on those types of elite players over the years.

But Davis’ spectacular season can’t hurt those efforts. I’d think Greg Gard and his staff will use Davis as a shining example of what this system can look like when a star player is given freedom. It’s just one more reason why this season by Davis was so important.

I get the frustration from UW fans after the Boilermakers landed at No. 9 this week in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, three spots ahead of the Badgers.

But here’s a friendly reminder that this poll doesn’t matter at all. Let’s see how things shake out when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released Sunday.

I’m operating here with the assumption that Davis’ injury won’t limit him too much. I think the most likely scenario is that UW beats Michigan State in a close game Friday and loses to Purdue in the semifinal the following day. It’ll be really difficult to beat the Boilermakers three times in one season.

There were two main criticisms of Gard on my timeline in the 24 hours after the game.

One was that he kept Davis on the bench with two fouls for the final 10-plus minutes of the first half. I had no problem with that decision because UW actually gained ground on the scoreboard with Davis on the bench, so why risk him picking up his third foul? Had the Cornhuskers’ lead started to grow, I think Gard would have considered strongly putting his best player back in the game.

As for not using the timeout, I understand the strategy and it worked just fine five days earlier against Purdue. Calling a timeout there allows the opponent to set its defense. The Badgers got a good look from 3-point range from Chucky Hepburn, who’s been shooting the ball well the past three weeks. I can see the argument that Hepburn should have attacked the rim and tried to create something for either himself or a teammate, but Hepburn has earned the trust of the coaching staff with his decision-making as a freshman. There’s no guarantee that calling a timeout in that situation results in UW getting any better of a shot than it got.

The bigger issue, in my opinion, was that UW practiced poorly the previous day, something Gard admitted in his postgame news conference. The media isn’t allowed in practice, but I’m guessing Gard voiced his displeasure both that day and offered plenty of reminders about the importance of the Nebraska game in his pregame talk to the team.

That message didn’t get through, but that’s not all on Gard. His players were the ones who were sluggish to open the game.

If we’re playing this game where we can see into the future, the best scenario would have been for Gard to pull Davis out of the game right before the play that resulted in his injury and reinserted him at a later time.

This is basketball and you can get hurt at any point: practice, warmups, during a game. You can’t coach scared. UW had a ton to play for in that finale against Nebraska, and it only made sense to treat it like any other game.

I’m sure Gard and his staff will kick the tires, but I don’t see a Baldwin-to-UW transfer happening for two reasons:

1. Even if Baldwin’s stock has dropped, I still think he’ll enter the NBA draft

2. If he decides to return to college for another year, there’s a good chance Baldwin either ends up at a blue blood (Duke?) or heads wherever his father lands as an assistant coach.

I’d be surprised if Bowman played again this season. He missed the final five games of the regular season with what UW is calling a “non-COVID illness” and most recently played in a win at Indiana on Feb. 15. That’s a long time away from the court.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say Gard’s job security is pretty strong after being named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.

And while I realize this question was delivered with tongue firmly planted in cheek, I did do a quick run though some numbers from Gard’s career:

He’s 84-50 in Big Ten play, a .627 winning percentage, during his seven seasons in charge of the program. Only Purdue (93-40, .699), Michigan State (89-45, .664) and Michigan (83-48, .634) are better than UW during that stretch.

Since going 7-11 in conference play during the 2017-18 season, UW has the best record in the Big Ten at 53-27. Purdue (52-27) is next, followed by Michigan (50-27), Illinois (51-29) and Michigan State (50-30).

Assuming we get solid access to practices, the two key areas I’ll be watching are wide receiver and cornerback. There was so much turnover at both of those key spots and it’ll be interesting to see who stands out in the spring.

Drawing too many conclusions from offseason practices always is dangerous, but I also want to see if Graham Mertz has taken any steps forward since the 2021 season ended in late December. This is a huge offseason for him as he gets set to enter his junior campaign.

This is a good question and I’ve been too busy to sit down and get feedback from the people who work under athletic director Chris McIntosh.

But I think we’ve seen a different McIntosh over the past few weeks. For me, it started by him showing up at Gard’s news conference after the Michigan postgame melee. That showed me he had Gard’s back and also wasn’t afraid to be the face of the department at a controversial moment.

I also was impressed by McIntosh’s speech after UW’s victory over Purdue last Tuesday night. Again, we haven’t gotten to see a ton of McIntosh’s personality, but he showed it while thanking the fans and congratulating Gard and his team.

There’s a lot more that goes into being an athletic director than rah-rah speeches and taking questions at a news conference, but those were two moments where it appeared to me that McIntosh was feeling more comfortable in his role.

Our hockey expert, Todd Milewski has his weekly “Milewski on Hockey” feature in addition to a piece previewing the UW-Clarkson matchup. Todd also will be out in Boston to cover that game and, if UW wins, the quarterfinal against Northeastern.

Plus, some bonus hockey coverage: I have a column that will publish later Wednesday on UW senior Maddie Posick.

As for a prediction, I think UW could win two games this week but I’m not sure the Badgers are consistent enough to win another national title. I was there Monday for Mark Johnson’s news conference, and he likes the way his team has played late in the season, even if the results haven’t always gone UW’s way. Anything can happen in hockey, but I think it’ll be difficult for the Badgers to win four games in a row.

Who's more to blame — MLB owners or players?

— Dave Cieslewicz (via email)

We have a first in the Open Jim: A question from a former Madison mayor.

Welcome to the mailbag, Dave. I was crossing my fingers that some sort of resolution between the owners and players would happen between the time your email arrived last Thursday and now, but the sides still are negotiating.

I want to make it clear that I blame both sides. I also realize that wasn’t your question.

I blame the owners more, and I realize that’s a popular opinion among media members. There’s a really good Washington Post piece on this topic that got me thinking whether I’m engaging in some sort of groupthink activity.

For me, it comes down to two things that bother me the most: I’ve always been uncomfortable with the way teams manipulate service time for young players. That issue needs to be fixed.

Plus, MLB’s lack of urgency to get a new labor deal signed is troubling. It locked out players in early December then waited more than six weeks before making its next offer to the union. I get that deadlines spur action, but that’s a big gap.

So we wait, and I’m curious if disgruntled baseball fans will turn their backs on the sport.

