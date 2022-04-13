Open Jim: Is Graham Mertz the biggest wild card for Wisconsin football in 2022?

Two columns last week — one on Graham Mertz, the other on the transfer portal — generated a lot of feedback from readers.

My simple answer: Yes.

Quarterback play is so important in today’s game and the Badgers need Mertz to take a big step if they’re going to reach their potential this season.

That doesn’t mean it’s all riding on Mertz’s shoulders. The offensive line needs to be better, and I think it will be under Bob Bostad. UW also needs development from some of its young wide receivers, a talented group that includes sophomores Markus Allen and Skyler Bell along with transfer Keontez Lewis.

There are several holes to fill on defense, but I trust Jim Leonhard to plug those gaps and I think there’s a lot of young talent on that side of the ball.

The pieces are there for UW to be among the best teams in the Big Ten West Division. But if I’m making a list of the biggest questions I want answered heading into the 2022 campaign, it starts with Mertz’s development.

But as I wrote in the column last week, Mertz understands that and embraces the idea that there’s pressure on him to live up to his potential.

I think this is a good enough team to contend for a division title in the West if Mertz and the offensive line improve. But the Badgers are probably a year away from being a legitimate Big Ten title contender.

The schedule appears to be a bit more favorable this season than it was in 2021, but there are still road trips to Ohio State, Michigan State, Iowa and Nebraska to navigate. UW went 8-4 last season and that seems like a safe projection with a little under five months to go before the opener.

I don’t see UW’s run-first identity changing. But I think Bobby Engram will add some wrinkles in terms of formation changes and possibly more use of motion in an attempt to get more out of the passing game.

The injury situation at tight end and a thin fullback position have limited what UW can install in the spring, so we’re not even close to having a full picture of what this offense can and will become.

Hunter Wohler and John Torchio are expected to be the starters, but it’s all guesswork after that.

Travian Blaylock injured his right leg and is out for the rest of the spring. UW would have three solid options at safety and be in good shape in the fall if he returns to full health.

Redshirt freshman Owen Arnett has gotten reps with the No. 2 defense, and true freshman Avyonne Jones has seen time at safety and corner. Transfer Cedric Dort Jr. and cornerback Alexander Smith have seen spot duty at safety, but that seems to be just on a fill-in basis.

I think more likely than any position switches is the coaching staff trying to add depth through the transfer portal at some point after the spring.

VerbalCommits.com does a really good job tracking outgoing and incoming transfer news, and that's what I'm going to use to compare UW to other programs in the Big Ten.

The one asterisk I need to point out right off the top is that the following numbers include walk-ons who transferred out of programs. Could I have gone through each team and determined whether players were on scholarship or walk-ons? Yes, but that would have taken a lot more time and I don’t think it would have helped me answer this question any better.

As of now, UW has had 11 players transfer out of its program over the past five seasons: Andy Van Vliet, Alex Illikainen, Tai Strickland, Taylor Currie, Kobe King, Trevor Anderson, Joe Hedstrom, Walt McGrory, Matthew Mors, Ben Carlson and Lorne Bowman II.

That leaves the Badgers in the middle of the pack among Big Ten teams. Michigan State and Purdue have had the fewest players leave, with seven apiece. Rutgers, Ohio State and Michigan are next at nine apiece, followed by UW and Penn State.

The rest of the list: Northwestern (12), Iowa (13), Illinois (14), Minnesota (15), Indiana (16), Maryland (18) and Nebraska (22).

One other thing to point out is that some of these programs have had coaching changes that have led to roster turnover. Penn State and Minnesota, in particular, both had one season with mass departures.

Is the sky falling at UW? No, I don’t think so. It’s somewhat disturbing to see so many players leaving the program, but I’d be a lot more concerned if it wasn’t happening all over the country.

UW is active in the transfer portal because it has some holes to fill on a roster that has lost two seniors (Chris Vogt and Brad Davison), three transfers (Mors, Carlson and Bowman) and a star to the NBA (Johnny Davis).

The Badgers have a nice core of returning starters to build around in Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl, but they could use some help on the wing and an experienced body in the frontcourt.

Let’s first clear up the scholarship situation: UW has three openings after adding Kamari McGee, a point guard from Racine who played at UW-Green Bay last season. Greg Gard and his staff don’t necessarily have to fill each of those spots and it’s also possible UW could add two more transfers and use the remaining scholarship to add a class of 2022 prospect in the spring signing period.

Sorry, I’m not going to compile a full wish list. I have limited information at my disposal — basically stats and maybe a game or two in which I’ve seen some of these targeted prospects actually play. I have no idea how they’ll fit into what UW is trying to do on and off the court and will leave that for Gard and his assistants to figure out. That’s not an easy task considering the transfer portal is essentially an exercise in speed dating.

Two targets who have intrigued me from the start, at least on paper, are Antonio Reeves and Ben Vander Plas. Reeves averaged 20.1 points at Illinois State last season and would help fill the gaping scoring hole left by Davis. Vander Plas, a Ripon native, would add some much-needed experience and versatility to the frontcourt.

However, UW has plenty of company in trying to land both of those players.

Beyond that, I’d like to see the Badgers add a consistent 3-point shooter, a glaring weakness last season.

The transfer portal has no entry and exit dates, and that’s part of what makes it so chaotic.

There were players still entering the portal as of Wednesday morning, so it’s going to take some time for all of this madness to get sorted out.

While Jahcobi Neath committed to UW on April 15 during last year’s transfer cycle, it was another three weeks before Chris Vogt picked the Badgers in early May. So buckle up, this ride might last another month or so.

I’ll do this in chronological order for simplicity sake:

1. Ron Dayne breaking the NCAA rushing title: There was no drama in that game — UW beat Iowa 41-3 on Nov. 13, 1999 — but the buzz inside Camp Randall Stadium before and after that moment was something I’ll never forget. Side story: I had a good view of Dayne’s record run because I was on the field. I was working for The Capital Times at the time and one of my jobs that day was to get the film from our photographer and run it to an editor waiting on the street. From there, it went back to our offices so we could get a special section on Dayne published in time to hand out after the game. My run to Monroe Street wasn’t nearly as spectacular as the one by Dayne.

2. Ben Brust’s half-court miracle: It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a decade since Brust’s buzzer-beater sent a game against Michigan to overtime, where he made another massive 3-pointer to help the Badgers knock off the No. 3 Wolverines 65-62 on Feb. 9, 2013. That entire closing sequence of regulation was crazy and it felt like the Kohl Center roof was going to come off after Brust made the half-courter. Great, great moment.

3. UW beats Arizona in the 2014 Elite Eight: This defensive struggle wasn’t always pretty, but you could cut the tension with a knife inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Hearing the final buzzer sound and scanning the UW sidelines to see the reaction from Bo Ryan and the Badgers after he finally got the Final Four monkey off his back will be etched forever in my brain. Plus, I experienced an earthquake the night before the game.

4. UW knocks off Kentucky in the 2015 Final Four: This is a no-doubter No. 1 moment for me in my time in this business. There were a lot of memorable moments on the court, especially Sam Dekker’s step-back 3-pointer late in the game. But just looking around Lucas Oil Stadium and watching the reactions of sheer joy from UW fans after the final buzzer sounded, with “Jump Around” blaring through the speakers, was a sight to see.

5. UW winning the 2021 national title in volleyball: The story of this program coming so close to winning it all only to fall short multiple times — and finally breaking through — is part of what makes this one special. And do it in a five-set thriller over a conference rival and one of the blue bloods of the sport made it even better. Again, for me, the best part was watching the elation in players such as Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley after it was all over and seeing the emotions run through Kelly Sheffield as he tried to soak in the moment while sitting on the bench while his players celebrated. Good stuff.

Keston Hiura and Rowdy Tellez will split time at first base, with Hiura in the lineup against left-handed starters.

Plus, Craig Counsell now has the option of giving Hiura some at-bats as a designated hitter if he so chooses. Hiura had a solid spring and has appeared in two of the Brewers’ first five games, going 1 for 5 with a walk and two strikeouts.

Was it a great regular season for the Bucks? No. Was that surprising? Not at all. After winning the NBA title last June, this always was going to be about this team putting itself in position to make another run at a championship.

And that’s exactly what the Bucks have done. Giannis Antetokounmpo likely won’t win the MVP but played at an MVP level, while Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are perfect sidekicks. Brook Lopez is healthy and the team seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time, with back-to-back road wins against Philadelphia and Brooklyn in late March the most encouraging sign of that.

I like the Bucks’ path through the Eastern Conference playoffs and think it’ll be a rematch with Phoenix in the NBA Finals. My call: Bucks in six. Again.

