Open Jim: How many NCAA Tournament games does Wisconsin have to win to call this season successful?

I know you’re all on the edge of your seats waiting for my NCAA Tournament picks, so you know how not to fill out your own bracket, so let’s start this week’s Open Jim mailbag with a little bracket reveal.

As for how far I see the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team going, that’s handled in one of the questions below.

My Final Four: Gonzaga vs. Purdue; Villanova vs. Kansas.

Championship game: Gonzaga over Kansas.

I really think this is an eye-of-the-beholder thing. I’m certainly not going to tell you how to feel.

But here’s what I think: This was absolutely a successful season no matter what happens from this point forward. This has been one of the most memorable seasons in my time following this program for two big reasons: The Johnny Davis breakout and the fact that a team picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten ended up earning a share of the regular-season title.

Yes, I get that fans have adjusted their expectations as the season has progressed. That’s only natural. This went from a team that many of us thought would be on the NCAA Tournament bubble when the season began to being one that looked capable of making a deep run in March. It still might.

A first- or second-round exit this week no doubt would be disappointing. I wrote earlier this week that UW was dealt a great hand by the selection committee and now it’s up to the Badgers to take advantage.

But a one-and-done (or two-and-done) doesn’t ruin the season in my mind. A late slide would be part of its story, but that Big Ten championship banner still will fly high at the Kohl Center and a flameout in March won’t take away some pretty great memories that this team created over four months.

I believe they can. UW coach Greg Gard was talking Tuesday about how he thought the offense got too stagnant against Michigan State, and I think getting the ball moving would help solve a big issue. The Badgers just seemed out of sorts and rushed at times against the Spartans, and Davis was part of the problem when he’s been the solution for most of the season. He can’t lose his aggressiveness and yet shouldn’t force the issue when it’s not there.

Beyond that, UW just has to stop wasting scoring opportunities. There were too many missed free throws vs. Michigan State and have been too many misses on open 3-pointers for a good chunk of the season. I still think this team can shoot at a 35% clip from beyond the arc, and that starts with taking good shots and knocking down those decent looks.

Oh, and UW needs to shore up its defense. That was an issue in the loss to Nebraska and during the second half against Michigan State.

I’ve said this a lot during the season, but UW’s margin for error is tiny and it can lose to a lot of teams on a bad night and beat a lot of good teams when it’s at its best. So I don’t think there’s any result that will surprise me this weekend.

But I like the Milwaukee draw and think a “home” crowd can give this team some much-needed energy. I like the Badgers to beat Colgate and Iowa State at Fiserv Forum then knock off Auburn in the Sweet 16. That’s where I think the run ends, with Kansas beating UW in the Elite Eight in Chicago. And I frankly wouldn’t be surprised if it were Iowa waiting for the Badgers in that matchup instead of the Jayhawks.

I expect Tyler Wahl to get a lot of touches and I expect Colgate, as a lot of teams have done, to send a double team at the UW junior forward.

The Badgers didn’t do a good enough job of getting Wahl post touches in the loss to Michigan State. Even if he’s not scoring in the post, he’s a good passer and can make defenses pay for sending an extra man his way. I’d anticipate a lot of offense generated through Wahl against the Raiders.

I’m not expecting an upset this time.

That Cornell team shot the lights out against the Badgers, shooting 61% overall and going 8 of 15 from 3-point range.

While Colgate certainly is capable of getting hot at any time, one big difference is the venue: That Cornell over UW game in the 2010 NCAA Tournament was in Jacksonville, Florida, while the Badgers get to play 90 minutes down the road in Milwaukee this time.

This is the key to the game, as far as I’m concerned.

Colgate averages about 25 attempts from 3-point range per game and shoots 40.3% from beyond the arc, with five Raiders connecting at least 47 times this season. Jack Ferguson is Colgate’s main gunner, going 90 of 213 (42.3%).

Opponents are shooting 32.3% from 3-point range against UW. That’s solid on the Badgers’ part; in fact, only once over the past eight seasons has UW’s opponents shot worse from beyond the arc.

The Badgers will try to run the Raiders off the 3-point line, and I like that there’s plenty of defensive versatility from the 1 through 4 spots in UW’s lineup, which allows for switching on screens. I’m not expecting Colgate to get a lot of open looks.

Joe Krabbenhoft is going to be a head coach someday. Is he ready right now? That’s for an athletic director to decide, but the 34-year-old Krabbenhoft checks a lot of boxes.

Krabbenhoft is wrapping up his eighth season as an assistant coach, including six at UW, and has been a stellar recruiter for the Badgers during that stretch. He’s smart, a hard worker and will run a clean program.

Full disclosure: I’ve never talked to Krabbenhoft about whether or not he has a desire to lead a program at some point. I’m assuming he does, but he’s never publicly stated that to my knowledge. Krabbenhoft has four young children, so that’s a consideration, and he’s smart enough to be selective and make sure he’s walking into the right situation.

Let’s start with Lorne Bowman because a lot of people asked about him again this week and I’ll repeat what I said in last week’s Open Jim: Bowman is still out with what UW is calling a non-COVID illness, and I think it’s highly doubtful he’ll play again this season, though he hasn’t officially been ruled out.

Now, on to recruiting:

The only Wisconsin native UW has offered in the 2023 class is center Gus Yalden, who’s from Appleton but is playing at a high school in North Carolina. This is just me reading the tea leaves, but I don’t think Yalden will end up with the Badgers.

UW has watched Milan Momcilovic a lot but hasn’t offered the 6-foot-8 junior forward from Pewaukee. It seems to have players at that position that it likes much better at this point.

The 2024 cycle is where it gets interesting for the Badgers in terms of in-state players.

UW already has offered a scholarship to Kon Knueppel, a 6-5 sophomore shooting guard from Wisconsin Lutheran. Nick Janowski, a 6-4 shooting guard from Pewaukee, is another player the Badgers are keeping tabs on but have yet to offer.

I’m really glad you asked this because I hadn’t given it much thought. But Gard has said UW is pushing back its practice schedule a little bit each day this week to get ready for the late start.

The Badgers have had several 8 p.m. tipoffs this season, so I’m not sure an extra hour is going to make a big difference. But Gard has at least considered it and made adjustments.

I think it’s a bit early for specific names — and the portal will fill up even more over the next month — but I agree with you about what the Badgers may look for heading into the 2022-23 campaign.

I think the top priority has to be a wing who can help fill the scoring void left by Davis and Brad Davison. That’s a lot of offensive production to replace. Will UW be a little bit more attractive to a scoring wing after the season Davis had as a sophomore? I don’t see why not.

Adding more size up front would be helpful, but UW would have to find a Chris Vogt type who doesn’t mind a role that includes 10 to 15 minutes off the bench.

There’s one other issue, of course. Davis’ departure to the NBA will open a scholarship, but there aren’t any other spots available unless someone else leaves.

The media isn’t allowed in practice, so we haven’t gotten a good look at Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges this season.

I’ve heard from several people that Mors has been impressive, and I’d expect him to find a spot in the rotation next season. Hodges is an interesting case because he sat out his senior season in Illinois due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is redshirting this season. So I think he’s going to need some time to adapt before getting big minutes. But in talking to people inside the program, there’s a lot to like about his potential and perhaps he helps answer that depth question at the center spot next season.

Still waiting on official word — and for Paul Chryst to sit down and chat about all the offseason changes.

Spring practice starts next week for UW, so hopefully those answers will come sooner than later.

I think Tony Granato’s $2.4 million buyout is something UW administrators have considered when deciding how to proceed with the Badgers men’s hockey program, but I don’t think money is the only factor.

I’ve said it over and over, but history suggests UW isn’t the type of school to fire a coach who’s 12 months removed from winning a Big Ten title and being named the coach of the year in the conference. There’s a lot of work to be done and Granato certainly should be on the hot seat entering the 2022-23 campaign, but I’d be surprised if he doesn’t get one more year to try to turn around things.

This is good question but such a hard one to answer because so many seasons come down to injuries. Will Aaron Rodgers be fully healthy the next two seasons? Will the Packers lose other key players at the wrong time?

My gut tells me the Packers are going to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl at some point in the next couple years. Going all-in again is the right move even if there’s risk involved. These bills are going to come due in the future and Green Bay will enter a pretty big rebuilding stage, but keeping a four-time MVP is the smart play at this moment because there’s a lot of really good pieces on this team and it’s really hard to be elite in the NFL without a great quarterback.

I think the worst-case scenario would have been losing a significant portion of the 2021 season. At this point, the casual fan doesn’t need many more reasons to turn their back on this sport. A spring (and summer?) without baseball probably would have driven away people. How many? Tough to say. Baseball is part of our fabric, and loyal fans would have returned. But I’ve talked to a lot of people over the years who are getting sick of games that last three-plus hours with too many pitching changes and strikeouts. MLB needs to find a way to improve the game for fans and a shortened season (or no season at all) might have been the last straw for those people who are hanging on by a thread.

