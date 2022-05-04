Open Jim: Did Wisconsin men's basketball 'miss' Kamari McGee and Max Klesmit the first time around?

Welcome back to another week of the Open Jim mailbag.

NIL and the transfer portal remain hot topics and, frankly, I don't see that ending anytime soon. It's a hot mess in college sports right now, folks.

I don’t think it’s fair to say UW missed on either point guard Kamari McGee (Racine St. Catherine’s) or wing Max Klesmit (Neenah) even though both are now Badgers after beginning their careers elsewhere: McGee is transferring from UW-Green Bay, while Klesmit is arriving from Wofford.

The Badgers have 13 scholarships to hand out and can’t possibly offer every in-state product. Klesmit was part of a 2020 class in which UW prioritized Johnny Davis and his twin brother, Jordan, at the same position Klesmit plays. McGee was part of the 2021 class, and UW targeted Chucky Hepburn early in that cycle and already had a combo guard (Lorne Bowman) in the previous class.

But a lot can change in a year or two, and the Badgers clearly had a need in the backcourt after Brad Davison graduated, Johnny Davis declared for the NBA draft and Bowman transferred to Oakland. UW quickly got a commitment from McGee to add some depth behind Hepburn while taking its time with Klesmit, kicking the tires on other higher-end wings before offering him a scholarship during an official visit last week.

Experience at the mid-major level — two years for Klesmit, one year for McGee — gives UW coach Greg Gard and his assistants a better idea of what to expect from both players. The staff is better able to make projections than it was when both players were playing in high school.

But there’s still a big question of how well Klesmit and McGee will adapt while making a big jump from the Southern Conference and Horizon League, respectively, to the Big Ten. They’ll be dealing with more size, speed and physicality, and I’m as curious as anyone to see if either player will be anything more than a role player while at UW. Time will tell.

I’m probably blinded to some degree by covering UW, a program that values development, so my initial reaction to this idea is sour.

But Georgia is a different animal and I can see the case for choosing marquee players over coaching.

My counter would be what happens the next season? Does this cycle continue year after year, where Georgia is tossing around money and raiding other rosters? Is that sustainable?

I still think I’d prefer finding the right coach who can attract high-end players while also developing guys who will stick around for multiple seasons. Is Mike White the guy that can do that? Who knows, but I’m not convinced that hiring an unqualified coach to lead a group of All-Stars would produce any better results.

I thought this was a fascinating piece by the State Journal’s Colten Bartholomew and encourage you to read it. It’s generated a ton of conversation.

I’m going to toot the horn of a colleague here and say that I thought Colten did a great job of asking the right questions and writing a story that was both thorough and fair. I read it a couple times and have mixed feelings: I’d like to see UW do more and yet I respect its stance to not enter this Wild West world of name, image and likeness with its guns blazing, rules and policies be damned.

This might fall under the believe-it-when-I-see it category, but Sports Illustrated had a story this week that said a task force made up of university administrators is finalizing guidelines that would limit the activity of boosters and collectives in recruiting.

Great question, but I unfortunately don’t have a solution.

How do you stop all the back-door deals from happening? An assistant coach or friend of a program from Team A can reach out to a third party — AAU coach, high school coach, etc. — to find out if a player from Team B is considering a transfer and leave no paper trail. It’s virtually impossible to prove tampering unless both parties are just plain sloppy about it.

Did it raise eyebrows when a player such as Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison wasn’t even in the transfer portal and details of a move to Southern Cal already were being reported? Yes. Proving contact was made before Addison officially landed in the portal? Good luck with that, NCAA.

It’s an interesting question, but I’d have Joe Thomas above Jim Leonhard on the waiting list.

While Leonhard shares the all-time interceptions record at UW and was a three-time All-American, Thomas has a major award (Outland Trophy) and induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on his resume.

Now if Leonhard eventually takes over the program and experiences a lot of success as UW’s coach, perhaps he becomes a no-brainer choice for this honor.

Same here, Eli. I thought inside linebacker Jack Sanborn would get drafted somewhere on the third day but instead landed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.

Faion Hicks getting drafted wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but it was good to see the UW cornerback get picked by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round.

Looking back over the last 20-25 years of Badgers football players, which player had more success in the NFL than you would've thought and which player did you think couldn't miss in the NFL but ended up having a less than stellar NFL career?

— Tom Martin (via email)

The first part is an easy one for me: Russell Wilson. Anybody who watched Wilson play quarterback for the Badgers in 2011 could see that he was special, but I bought into the notion that being only 5 foot 11 would limit Wilson’s ability to succeed in the NFL. Oops. Ten years into his career, he’s got a Super Bowl title, nine Pro Bowls, 37,000-plus yards passing and nearly 300 passing touchdowns under his belt.

As for the other part of your question, I hesitate to ever use the words “can’t miss” because the NFL is such a tough business. I would have guessed Gabe Carimi would have had a long career in the NFL, but you can’t predict injuries and the former UW offensive lineman sustained a dislocated kneecap in his second game with the Chicago Bears as a rookie. Carimi, the No. 29 overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft, was never the same and out of the NFL after the 2014 season.

In case you missed it, I caught up with another former Badgers offensive lineman whose career in the NFL was cut short by injuries. Peter Konz is doing just fine in his post-football career and, though this nugget didn’t make it the story, he’s still close with Carimi, who is a successful businessman now living in Texas.

I don’t know that it matters all that much to UW coach Paul Chryst. He’d probably just prefer that the Badgers are strong in both areas, whether it’s one guy doing it or a tag-team operation.

That said, UW gave a scholarship to Arkansas transfer Vito Calvaruso this offseason and there’s a good chance he’ll handle both kickoffs and place-kicking duties for the Badgers next season. Calvaruso will be a weapon on kickoffs, and UW hopes he will give it more range on field goals than it’s had the past few years.

I was sitting in the office Tuesday with new State Journal hire Jake Kocorowski — welcome, Jake — and we were discussing the wording in this question.

What qualifies as “top flight?” Jonathan Taylor was the No. 13 running back in the 2017 recruiting class, according to Rivals, and he turned out to be an all-time great for the Badgers. Melvin Gordon was No. 24 in his class. I guess the lesson here is don’t get caught up in rankings.

As for “in on,” it’s hard to assess the Badgers’ chances with some targets in the 2023 class because it’s a bit early and a lot of players have yet to narrow their lists.

But here are some names in 2023:

Jaquez Keyes (Ohio), who recently visited UW and is rated as the No. 32 athlete by Rivals.

Jeremiyah Love (St. Louis), who recently was offered by the Badgers but has a ton of high-end programs after him.

JT Smith (North Carolina), who was in Madison for a game last fall.

And an in-state product: Nate White, who plays at Milwaukee King.

It was about what I expected. As I wrote on the night of the first round, I was perfectly fine with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst staying put in the first round and strengthening his defense rather than giving up draft capital to move up and get a wide receiver or reaching for one at No. 22 or No. 28.

My gripes: A lack of depth in the secondary is an issue that Green Bay didn’t address, and I also would have liked to have seen Gutekunst grab an edge rusher earlier in the draft.

One pick doesn’t define a draft, but there’s a lot riding on that decision to give up a second-rounder to move up and grab North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

