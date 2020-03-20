'One Shining Moment': Badgers men's basketball team shares highlights from pandemic-shortened season

From an emotional start to the season to an emotional finish, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program covers it all in a 3-minute “One Shining Moment” video it released Friday afternoon.
The Badgers’ season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. UW finished the season 21-10 overall and 14-6 in the Big Ten, good for a three-way share of the its first regular-season title in five years.
There were plenty of great moments in a season that ended with the Badgers winning their final eight games. From big 3-pointers by Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl … to a clutch performance at Michigan by D’Mitrik Trice … to Nate Reuvers’ ability to make shots on one end of the court and block them on the other end … to Micah Potter’s monster one-handed jam against Rutgers … to Aleem Ford saving his best play for the stretch run … to key contributions from reserves Trevor Anderson and Tyler Wahl … to the role of Jerell Moore, whose family the program rallied around after a crash killed his mother Jennifer and 9-year-old sister Jaidyn and severely injured his father, UW assistant coach Howard Moore, last May … all those moments, and more, are included in the video.
One Shining Moment— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 20, 2020
Frozen in time 🏆#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/YUdc4LURgu