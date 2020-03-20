'One Shining Moment': Badgers men's basketball team shares highlights from pandemic-shortened season

There were plenty of great moments in a season that ended with the Badgers winning their final eight games. From big 3-pointers by Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl … to a clutch performance at Michigan by D’Mitrik Trice … to Nate Reuvers’ ability to make shots on one end of the court and block them on the other end … to Micah Potter’s monster one-handed jam against Rutgers … to Aleem Ford saving his best play for the stretch run … to key contributions from reserves Trevor Anderson and Tyler Wahl … to the role of Jerell Moore, whose family the program rallied around after a crash killed his mother Jennifer and 9-year-old sister Jaidyn and severely injured his father, UW assistant coach Howard Moore, last May … all those moments, and more, are included in the video.