One more goodbye: Final member of Badgers' 2018 men's basketball recruiting class leaves the program

Hedstrom joins Tai Strickland and Taylor Currie as players who left the Badgers without making an impact. Currie transferred after redshirting in 2018-19, landing first at Mott Community College in Michigan before spending this past season at Akron. He’s on the move again and will be looking for his fourth program in as many seasons.

Strickland appeared in 16 games as a freshman, averaging 1.8 points and 3.1 minutes. He left after one season at UW and transferred to Temple, where he sat out in 2019-20 and averaged 2.3 points and 11.7 minutes in six games this past season.

The Hedstrom-Strickland-Currie class was the end product of a bizarre 2018 recruiting cycle in which Greg Gard and his staff took two big swings and missed on both.

Whitnall standout Tyler Herro was committed to UW for 10 months and backed out shortly before the early signing period, opting for Kentucky instead. After a season with the Wildcats, he left for the NBA and had an impressive rookie season with the Miami Heat in 2019-20.

UW wanted its other open scholarship at the time to go to Stevens Point standout Joey Hauser, but the talented forward decided to join his brother Sam at Marquette. They played one year together before leaving the Golden Eagles, Sam for Virginia and Joey for Michigan State.