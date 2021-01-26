Ohio State looking to add Big Ten men's basketball title; Michigan to miss at least 4 games due to COVID-19

"I just feel like when we go on the road, we have a different mindset," forward E.J. Liddell said. "We've got to stay connected throughout the whole time because they're going to have their runs. It's their place. They're used to it. They practice here every day. We just have to stay connected."

Liddell, a Belleville, Ill., native, has been a difference-maker for Ohio State in a more prominent role as a sophomore. He's developed a midrange game and become more consistent around the basket.

He scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting with seven rebounds to lead the way against the Badgers, even as Buckeyes' leading scorer Duane Washington Jr. was limited to 1 of 9 shooting. Playing 11 more minutes per game, Liddell's shooting percentage is up more than 4%, and he's scoring 7.8 points more per game while grabbing three more rebounds on average in each outing.

The Buckeyes were able to score with relative ease (58.3%) against one of the Big Ten's best defenses as the Badgers have allowed only 40.5% shooting and 62.2 points.

"The positions (Ohio State) put you in, and Liddell in the post, and him coming out and shooting I thought really got them going," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard told reporters after the game.