Off and running: Wisconsin Badgers open season with victory over Eastern Illinois Panthers

“The whole run we made at the end of last year and being able to end the way we did, as sad as it was having it end early, it was the best way you could have ended,” said Potter, who helped UW finish the 2019-20 regular season with an eight-game winning streak to share the Big Ten title with Maryland and Michigan State. “Being able to end that way and have that experience, we want that feeling again.”

While there’s a long way to go to accomplish that mission, this was a decent start. UW was sloppy on both ends of the court after halftime and got outscored 47-34 over the final 20 minutes, but there was plenty to like from the opener.

For starters, the Badgers appear to have great depth. UW returned almost its entire rotation from last season, a group that includes six seniors and sophomore forward Tyler Wahl, but Carlson and guard Jonathan Davis were impressive in their UW debuts and appear ready to provide immediate help.

Gard said he went around the locker room before the game and asked the freshmen if they had any butterflies, and each of them admitted they did. But it certainly didn’t look that way for Carlson and Davis, who played 17 and 15 minutes, respectively.