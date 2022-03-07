‘Now March Madness starts’: Overachieving Wisconsin men's basketball team prepares for postseason

Members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will tell you that they knew this team was going to be successful back in the summer.

Others weren’t so sure. When the Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the media preseason, players accepted it as a challenge to prove how good they are.

The feeling only solidified after they won the Maui Invitational in November.

“We knew that this was a team that was going to be able to have a lot of success and win a lot of games just because of the identity that we were starting to form,” Brad Davison said. “That connectedness, that toughness, that gritty way of playing.”

UW secured at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title when it defeated Purdue 70-67 on Tuesday. The Badgers swept the regular season series with the Boilermakers and needed just one more win to claim the title outright.

Fans stormed the court Tuesday and Big Ten championship T-shirts were handed out as confetti rained down on the team.

“Before we even started celebrating in the locker room, the first thing we were talking about was we didn't want to share this with anybody,” Chris Vogt said Sunday. “Staying locked in. We wanted to win it outright.”

But UW lost to Nebraska on Sunday, and Vogt and the Badgers were relegated to waiting for the result of the Iowa-Illinois game later Sunday to determine if they’d share the title as well as their seed for the Big Ten Tournament.

The Illini won and tied with UW for first place in the Big Ten regular-season standings. The Badgers lost their lone matchup with the Illini on Feb. 2, giving Illinois the edge in the head-to-head tiebreaker. Illinois will be the No. 1 seed and the Badgers’ will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, which opens Wednesday. UW will play the winner of No. 7 Michigan State and No. 10 Maryland at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Cornhuskers won Sunday by capitalizing on uncharacteristic Badgers’ mistakes, the absence of Johnny Davis and UW not hitting a field goal in the final 5:48 of the game. Nebraska walked away with their fourth Big Ten win this season.

It’s not the way the Badgers wanted to finish their schedule, but it doesn’t wipe out the fact that they only lost six games during the regular season. It doesn’t cancel out the unexpected success this team has or the 15-5 finish in Big Team games.

That’s the mindset UW is adopting heading into postseason play. The Big Ten Tournament begins Wednesday, but the Badgers received a double-bye and won’t play until Friday.

“Losing stinks,” Davison said. “Losing is the worst. … That being said, all of our goals are still in front of us. … I mean it's one game and … we keep saying like the best is yet to come and now everyone is 0-0. We accomplished our first goal, we got the Big Ten championship. We won it and now we go out there and we get to chase another title. That's the message I'm relaying to these guys and that was the message in the locker room, ‘Can't change it. You can learn from it and move on.’ Now March Madness starts.”

UW coach Greg Gard said he was more frustrated about the team’s loss than Big Ten tournament seeding being out of its hands. UW turned the ball over seven times in its first 18 possessions Sunday, which allowed Nebraska to build a 12-point lead.

The Badgers built their own 10-point lead after an 18-5 run in the second half, but were without Davis, who played only 12 minutes, for a majority of the game. The Badgers’ leading scorer sat out the last 10:54 of the first half due to foul trouble and was injured less than three minutes into the second.

Nebraska’s Trey McGowens was ejected from the game after the referees called him for a Flagrant-2 foul after reviewing the two-foul play against Davis. Davis had to be helped off the floor, went straight to the locker room and didn’t return. Davis was seen walking in a boot on his right leg following the game.

Davison said Davis’ absence wasn’t an excuse for the loss, but missing the potential National Player of the Year didn’t help the Badgers’ cause.

“Not the finish you want to have in terms of your last home game,” Gard said. “But as I told the team, I said, ‘This is a one day, one moment in time. This stings, and this wasn't us in a lot of different ways. Let's not lose sight of … the day wasn't good, but the season has been fantastic.’”

