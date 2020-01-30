'Not the right fit': Kobe King's departure a significant blow to Greg Gard, Badgers men's basketball

Father: No impact on Davis twins

The father of UW recruits Jordan and Johnny Davis said King’s departure has no immediate effect on the twins’ commitment to the Badgers.

The Davis brothers were freshmen at La Crosse Central when Central won the WIAA Division 2 state title in King’s senior season in 2017.

Gard and all three of his assistants — Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Alando Tucker — made a trip to La Crosse on Tuesday night to meet with the Davis twins and their parents, Mark and Sarah.

“It has not impacted Johnny and Jordan at all,” Mark Davis said. “The only problem that Johnny and Jordan are having with this is they wanted Kobe to help them fit in within the system, because Kobe’s been through it for two or three years. That’s the only thing they’re upset about, they don’t have Kobe there to kind of help them find their way throughout the program. But they have not changed their mind about going to Wisconsin at all.”

Mark Davis said he’d like to know King’s reasons for leaving the program. He said King didn’t offer specifics on his situation during a conversation with Jordan Davis on Tuesday.