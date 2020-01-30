'Not the right fit': Kobe King's departure a significant blow to Greg Gard, Badgers men's basketball

Kobe King has decided to leave the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, a significant blow to coach Greg Gard and the Badgers for multiple reasons.
The sophomore wing announced his decision Wednesday afternoon on his Instagram account. “This has been a very tough decision for me, however after spending almost 3 years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit for me as a player and person.”
King didn’t travel with the team to Iowa, where the Badgers dropped a 68-62 decision to the No. 18 Hawkeyes on Monday night. While the team released a statement before the game saying King stayed home to attend to a “personal matter,” a source indicated the former La Crosse Central standout and Wisconsin Mr. Basketball was unhappy and contemplating a transfer.
It’s unclear what exactly led to King being so upset that he’d pull the plug as UW was straddling the midway point of its Big Ten schedule. Not that there’s ever a good time for a program to lose its most dynamic player, but the timing of King’s departure is particularly brutal with the Badgers (12-9, 5-5 Big Ten) coming off back-to-back road defeats and preparing for a game against No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
“Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin men’s basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity and I’m disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time,” Gard said in a statement. “But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best.
“We are a resilient team. I am confident in our staff and players. We are moving forward fully committed to each other and to achieving our collective goals.”
UW will have to make its push to reach the NCAA tournament without its leading scorer in Big Ten play. King averaged 12.6 points per game in conference games and 10.0 overall, which was second on the team.
The last thing a struggling offense needed was to be without a player who was the team’s best at creating his own shot, either at the rim or with mid-range jumpers. King’s scoring average has doubled since last season, with big games against Indiana (24 points) and Illinois (21) serving as the highlights.
From a big-picture standpoint, King’s exit leaves more uncertainty hovering over the direction of the program under Gard.
King is the sixth scholarship player to leave the program with eligibility remaining since Gard took over for Bo Ryan in December 2015. But this departure is much different than the previous five for multiple reasons.
Not only is King leaving during the season, he’s a starter who is third on the team in minutes. He’s also a homegrown talent in a program that has had difficulty landing high-end prospects from the state in recent years.
King orally committed to the Badgers in September 2015, about two months before Ryan abruptly retired 12 games into his 15th season at UW. But King stuck to his commitment after Gard took over.
Prior to this season, King told the State Journal why he didn’t reopen his recruitment.
“Never wavered,” he said. “I knew this was where I wanted to be regardless. Gard getting the job was a big bonus, I would say, because it was a guy who had been there, a guy I had a relationship with.”
Still, a source said King has never been totally happy during his three seasons playing under Gard.
King averaged 5.2 points in 10 games as a true freshman in 2017-18 before a fractured patella bone in his left knee ended his season.
After being granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA in the offseason, King averaged 4.2 points as a redshirt freshman last season while appearing in all 34 games, all but one off the bench.
King finally felt completely healthy this past offseason and believed he was poised for a breakthrough campaign. That happened to a degree, with King more than doubling his scoring average from last season.
But King, for reasons unknown, chose not to finish what he started.
What’s next for King remains to be seen. NCAA transfer rules require student-athletes to sit out a year, which would leave King with only one season to play once he becomes eligible in 2021-22. But King could petition the NCAA for a waiver to become immediately eligible next season, leaving it up to the organization’s Committee for Legislative Relief to determine if King’s transfer involved mitigating circumstances.
Father: No impact on Davis twins
The father of UW recruits Jordan and Johnny Davis said King’s departure has no immediate effect on the twins’ commitment to the Badgers.
The Davis brothers were freshmen at La Crosse Central when Central won the WIAA Division 2 state title in King’s senior season in 2017.
Gard and all three of his assistants — Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Alando Tucker — made a trip to La Crosse on Tuesday night to meet with the Davis twins and their parents, Mark and Sarah.
“It has not impacted Johnny and Jordan at all,” Mark Davis said. “The only problem that Johnny and Jordan are having with this is they wanted Kobe to help them fit in within the system, because Kobe’s been through it for two or three years. That’s the only thing they’re upset about, they don’t have Kobe there to kind of help them find their way throughout the program. But they have not changed their mind about going to Wisconsin at all.”
Mark Davis said he’d like to know King’s reasons for leaving the program. He said King didn’t offer specifics on his situation during a conversation with Jordan Davis on Tuesday.
“We’re trying to talk to Kobe,” Mark Davis said. “We haven’t heard from him. He talked to Jordan a little bit last night, but he didn’t mention why. He just said he’s got to figure out some things, that’s all he told Jordan, so we don’t know anything else.”
Mark Davis said he appreciated the UW coaches driving over to meet with the family.
“It was very good for them to hear,” Mark Davis said of his sons. “And it made me feel good to have all four of the coaches showing up and talking to the boys. With me, I’m more of a face-to-face guy. I don’t like talking to people on the phone. I want to see their reaction when we ask them what happened with Kobe. I want to see their facial expressions and how they explain to us that it doesn’t affect Jonathan and Jordan at all, when they get there, that Kobe’s leaving. It kind of makes us feel good.”
