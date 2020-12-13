Northern Iowa cancels Wednesday's game against Badgers men's basketball team

“The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said in a statement. “We will be pausing all basketball activities, which includes practice and our final two nonconference games against Wisconsin and Marshall. I, along with my staff and our administration, have made this decision with the overall health and well being of our guys at the forefront. We plan to give them a couple of days off early this week so they can get home and see their families. We will resume our regular COVID-19 protocols and prepare for our (Missouri Valley Conference) opener when they get back to campus.”