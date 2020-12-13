 Skip to main content
Northern Iowa cancels Wednesday's game against Badgers men's basketball team
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Northern Iowa cancels Wednesday's game against Badgers men's basketball team

06UWRI0664AJA.jpg

Badgers senior center Micah Potter goes up for a shot against Rhode Island's Makhi Mitchell (21) Wednesday night at the Koh Center. The No. 13 Badgers beat the Rams 73-62.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball schedule.

The No. 13 Badgers were scheduled to play Northern Iowa on Wednesday at the Kohl Center, but the Panthers announced Sunday they were pausing all team activities.

“The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said in a statement. “We will be pausing all basketball activities, which includes practice and our final two nonconference games against Wisconsin and Marshall. I, along with my staff and our administration, have made this decision with the overall health and well being of our guys at the forefront. We plan to give them a couple of days off early this week so they can get home and see their families. We will resume our regular COVID-19 protocols and prepare for our (Missouri Valley Conference) opener when they get back to campus.”

UW and No. 25 Louisville still are hoping to play a game that was scheduled for Wednesday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That game had to be postponed due to Louisville going on pause after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, and the Badgers instead beat fill-in Rhode Island 73-62 that day.

Louisville (4-0) is scheduled to play NC State on Wednesday. But that game is in jeopardy because the Wolfpack are on pause, so the Cardinals may be available to play UW this week.

Cardinals coach Chris Mack said Friday his team is preparing as if it’s going to play NC State. As far as the game against the Badgers, Mack said, “I don’t want to say that door is shut by any means.”

There’s always the option of the Badgers finding fill-in opponents as they did with Rhode Island. Or UW could choose to hold steady at five nonconference games and begin preparations for its Big Ten opener against visiting Nebraska on Dec. 21.

UW director of basketball operations Marc VandeWettering, who’s in charge of the Badgers’ scheduling, said before the start of the season that he had a list of Plan B options that may be needed if a scheduled opponent can’t play a game.

Northern Iowa (1-4) is off to a rough start to its season. The Panthers won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title last season and were the preseason favorites to repeat, but the combination of a challenging early season slate and a key injury led to a slow start for the program.

Star player AJ Green, a junior shooting guard who was the MVC Player of the Year last season, is out for the season with a hip injury. Green averaged 22.6 points through Northern Iowa’s first three games.

The Panthers were supposed to host UW-Green Bay on Saturday, but the Phoenix pulled out of the game after a member of the Northern Iowa tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. That antigen test was later determined to be a false positive after a PCR test came back negative, Northern Iowa athletic director David Harris told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

