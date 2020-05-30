Non-conference schedule figures to be loaded with elite opponents for Badgers men's basketball team

Strong non-conference schedules are nothing new for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.
The 2020-21 version could be a doozy depending on the opponents the Badgers draw in the Gavitt Tipoff Games and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Those pairings have yet to be released during an offseason complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But UW coach Greg Gard said last week he’s expecting both games will feature marquee opponents, mainly because the Badgers return nearly their entire rotation from a team that finished 21-10 and won a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title last season. Gard’s team was riding an eight-game winning streak into a postseason that never arrived due to the pandemic.
Preseason rankings always need to be taken with a grain salt, particularly the early projections that are out before rosters are even set. That said, UW is ranked No. 7 nationally by ESPN and No. 9 by CBSSports, an indication how highly a senior-laden team that includes Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison and Aleem Ford is regarded by national prognosticators.
What that likely means is UW will be matched up against other highly ranked opponents in the aforementioned early season events.
“We’re going to get the best of the best,” said UW director of basketball operations Marc VandeWettering, who puts together the program's schedule. “I’m expecting two very high-level opponents.”
VandeWettering said he anticipates UW will play on the road in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which features an opponent from the Big East Conference, and at home in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. But those home/road assignments could be reversed.
The Gavitt pairing is expected to be announced first, with VandeWettering saying it could happen “relatively soon.” The Challenge matchups are typically announced after the early entrant withdrawal deadline for the NBA draft passes, but that process has been postponed due to the pandemic. At some point, the ACC and Big Ten, along with ESPN, will have to move forward with the release of the matchups so schools can proceed with their non-conference schedules.
UW is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team by both ESPN and CBS behind Iowa, which is No. 5 in both polls. Michigan State is No. 10 in both polls, while Ohio State (22, 16), Indiana (23, 23) and Rutgers (25, 20) are the other Big Ten teams ranked.
Potential Big East opponents include Villanova, which is ranked No. 2 by ESPN and No. 3 by CBS; and Creighton (12, 8).
Meanwhile, highly ranked ACC teams include Virginia (4, 4), Duke (8, 7), North Carolina (14, 15) and Florida State (24, 25).
One enticing scenario is UW playing at Villanova in the Gavitt event and hosting Duke or North Carolina in the Challenge. Virginia, which has played two consecutive road games in the Challenge, is an unlikely matchup unless the Badgers are sent on the road for that event.
UW’s schedule already includes a home game against Tennessee to open the season on Nov. 11. The Vols went 17-14 last season, including a 20-point home loss to UW in late December, but they’re ranked No. 11 by both ESPN and CBS.
UW also is scheduled to play at in-state rival Marquette in addition to participating in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. That event includes Butler and Colorado, both of whom would have played in the NCAA tournament last season, and South Florida.
The Badgers’ remaining five non-conference games will be home “guarantee” games. Those opponents could have more of a regional flavor due to the pandemic as programs try to cut costs by traveling via bus rather than plane.
“What we’ve tried to do is have conversations locally as much as possible before we extend too far” beyond the Midwest footprint, VandeWettering said.
Cutting costs also has been discussed at the conference level, VandeWettering said. One idea is a two-for-one setup for long road trips; for example, UW could travel to, say, Maryland for a game and remain on the East Coast for a game against Rutgers.
To minimize missed class time, those games would either be played during the week when school isn’t in session or perhaps a Friday-Monday setup when classes are taking place.
“The conference is looking to do that as much as possible,” VandeWettering said. “It’s not going to be able to be done for every school, but they’re trying to do their part to see where they could save the schools some money wherever they can to knock some off those trips.”
While each Big Ten team will play two conference games early in the season for the third consecutive year, there has been talk of playing at least one of those games between Christmas and the start of 2021.
VandeWettering said UW is in favor of that idea, in part because it would prefer its game against Marquette be played on a Saturday in early December. The teams had to move that desired date last season to Nov. 17, a Sunday, because the Badgers opened Big Ten play against visiting Indiana on the opening weekend of December.
One caveat to any talk of scheduling — whether it’s non-conference or conference play — is the potential a second wave of COVID-19 cases could wreak havoc on the 2020-21 season. Some schools, including Indiana and Nebraska in the Big Ten, already have announced plans to have online-only classes starting in late November.
UW has yet to finalize plans for its fall semester.
“I’m planning as if the games are going to happen as scheduled, on time, until I hear different,” VandeWettering said. “We’re planning as if things are going to be normal until we hear differently.
“Until we get that word, whether that comes from NCAA, Big Ten, campus, our specific athletic department, then we’ll adjust. But until that point, we’re going to continue to carry on as planned and then we’ll be ready to adjust if need be.”
