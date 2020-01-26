No time for Badgers to dwell on Purdue embarrassment with another road game Monday against Iowa

UW was dominated on the glass by Purdue, which finished with a massive 42-16 cushion in rebounds. That minus-26 margin was the worst showing by the Badgers in almost 20 years.

The Boilers grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and converted that haul into 19 second-chance points.

The bad news for the Badgers? They now have to find a way to deal with Iowa center Luka Garza, who has transformed himself into a Big Ten Player of the Year and All-America candidate during an outstanding junior season.

Garza, who plays as hard as anyone in the Big Ten, had to be licking his chops while watching the Badgers’ lack of effort at times against Purdue. He’s recorded five or more offensive rebounds in eight games this season.

“It’s a constant battle,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said last week when asked about the difficulty in matching Garza’s energy and physical play. “You watch him fighting in the post for position, whether it’s rebounding or just for a catch, he’s non-stop. He just really battles non-stop and you’ve got to match that. You’ve really got to match that energy and know that he’s going to be bringing it every play, every possession, so you better be bringing it also.”