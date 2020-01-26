No time for Badgers to dwell on Purdue embarrassment with another road game Monday against Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It was the type of loss that required some soul-searching afterward for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
That’s how junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice described the scene in the visiting locker room at Purdue’s Mackey Arena following the Badgers’ 70-51 loss to the Boilermakers on Friday night.
Trice said it was silent as players waited for Greg Gard and his three assistants to appear. Before they did, junior guard Brad Davison decided to speak up and offered a reminder to his teammates.
Two years ago, after a 78-50 loss at Purdue that remains the most lopsided defeat of the Gard era, UW assistant coach Howard Moore stood in the same locker room and told the Badgers it was a look-in-the-mirror moment.
After the most recent embarrassing performance against the Boilermakers, Davison echoed Moore’s thoughts from the 2017-18 season.
“It was pretty uplifting,” Trice said.
Thanks to the unforgiving nature of the Big Ten Conference schedule, UW had no time to dwell on its performance at Purdue. The Badgers (12-8, 5-4 Big Ten) will face their second difficult road test in a span of 72 hours when they meet No. 19 Iowa (14-5, 5-3) on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Adding injury to insult, Davison was spotted limping out of the locker room following the loss at Purdue. It appeared he fell on his hip during the second half against the Boilermakers.
UW was dominated on the glass by Purdue, which finished with a massive 42-16 cushion in rebounds. That minus-26 margin was the worst showing by the Badgers in almost 20 years.
The Boilers grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and converted that haul into 19 second-chance points.
The bad news for the Badgers? They now have to find a way to deal with Iowa center Luka Garza, who has transformed himself into a Big Ten Player of the Year and All-America candidate during an outstanding junior season.
Garza, who plays as hard as anyone in the Big Ten, had to be licking his chops while watching the Badgers’ lack of effort at times against Purdue. He’s recorded five or more offensive rebounds in eight games this season.
“It’s a constant battle,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said last week when asked about the difficulty in matching Garza’s energy and physical play. “You watch him fighting in the post for position, whether it’s rebounding or just for a catch, he’s non-stop. He just really battles non-stop and you’ve got to match that. You’ve really got to match that energy and know that he’s going to be bringing it every play, every possession, so you better be bringing it also.”
Garza is the focal point of an Iowa attack that ranks No. 3 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. He’s averaging 23.2 points and 10.2 rebounds on the season; in Big Ten play, those numbers are at 28.0 and 10.5.
Prior to this season, Garza’s career high in scoring was 25 points. This season, he’s had 44 against Michigan, 34 vs. Penn State and 33 in a second meeting with the Wolverines.
Garza is coming off an efficient performance in which he only needed 17 shot attempts to score 28 points in a win over Rutgers, one of the top defenses in the conference.
“He’s such a threat from inside and outside and they have shooters around him,” Oliver said. “It’s a tough task to stop him with the other weapons that they have. He’s just done a nice job of being a smart, heady player.”
Purdue rebounded from a disappointing home loss to Illinois with a display of toughness and intensity that was visible from the opening minutes of the game against the Badgers.
Perhaps UW can come out with a similar hair-on-fire approach against Iowa. Looking in the mirror at Mackey Arena couldn’t have been pretty, but it was necessary after the Badgers’ ugly performance.
“I think the guys are staying the course,” Trice said. “I think the guys are focused on what they need to get done and we’re going to just continue to get better.”