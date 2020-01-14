No surrender: Brad Davison's last-minute heroics lift Wisconsin Badgers over Maryland Terrapins

“There were times we didn’t jam from the backside, and Cowan puts you in a pickle. He’s a really good guard that gets you on your heels. Do you switch it? Do you not switch it?”

After Reuvers made a turn-around jumper to pull UW within 54-53 with 1:05 remaining, he forced a turnover by getting a piece of a lob pass from Cowan intended for Smith.

That gave the Badgers a chance to take the lead, but they blew it with a possession that went nowhere. UW’s plan to set up a pick-and-pop play on the wing was taken away by Maryland switching on the screen. Reuvers tried to post up Cowan in the post — a huge mismatch — but Davison either didn’t see it or didn’t think he could connect with a pass.

Eventually, Davison was left in no-man’s land after picking up his dribble beyond the 3-point line. He leaned into a prayer that didn’t come close to going in, and UW gave up possession with a shot-clock violation.

Hence, the boos.

“Definitely, we could have been sharper in that possession,” Davison said. “But also, you’ve got to realize there’s some pretty good defense out there sometimes, too. So definitely something that we’ll watch in film tomorrow and Coach probably won’t be too happy, but good thing there was still some time left in the game.”