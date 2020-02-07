You are the owner of this article.
No shortage of backers for Badgers former strength coach Erik Helland
topical alert top story
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

No shortage of backers for Badgers former strength coach Erik Helland

Words of support poured out for Erik Helland a day after he resigned as the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

Helland stepped down Thursday after UW concluded an investigation into his use of a racial epithet in front of players more than a month ago. In an emotional interview after the announcement, Helland said he was devastated and felt he let the team and his family down.

On Friday, the father of junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said he felt bad Helland lost his job.

“I hate that this situation has happened,” Travis Trice Sr. said. “I will say there should be a lot of credit to how he has come straight to the point, not trying to beat around the bush about how things were said. He has, from the Trice’s perspective, our full support and I called him to let him know that (Thursday) night. I think he’s a good man — a very, very good man.”

Helland used the epithet in front of a group of walk-ons following a shootaround prior to UW’s 61-57 win at then-No. 5 Ohio State on Jan. 3. In a statement he released Thursday, Helland said he was sharing a story from his time on the strength and conditioning staff of the Chicago Bulls and used a “repugnant word” while quoting an individual. “In no way were these my words,” Helland said, “and I clearly stated my disapproval. From the beginning, I owned what I said and made apologies to the student-athletes affected.”

When asked Friday if he ever had any issues with Helland, junior forward Aleem Ford said, “Great guy. Great guy.”

D’Mitrik Trice said Helland has “been respectful to me and my family. We’ve never had any problems. My family has always respected him, I’ve always respected him.”

Junior guard Brad Davison said Helland was one of the reasons he came to UW.

“He’s someone that I looked forward to coming and seeing every day,” Davison said. “He pushed me into becoming a better player in the weight room, on the court. He also pushed me to become a better person, too, and someone that I always hold dear to my heart. So it’s really hard to hear the news. Just sad that he’s not going to be around the team anymore.”

UW coach Greg Gard said a plan is being put in place to replace Helland on an interim basis.

Helland was hired in 2013 and was credited by coaches and players for his role in helping the Badgers make back-to-back Final Four appearances in his first two seasons.

“He’s been an integral part of our program for seven years and had a big impact on a lot of student-athletes who have come through here,” Gard said. “But at the same time, like he said in his statement, he made a mistake and he’s owned that from the very first time he told me on Saturday night. He’s never wavered off of that and he made that, I thought, eminently clear, that it was inappropriate. He’s been remorseful and apologetic and his statement I thought summed it up very well.”

Whether Helland deserved to lose his job for this one mistake — albeit a big one, he fully admits — is open for debate.

There was little question which side of the argument Trice’s father was on during his passionate defense of Helland’s character on Friday morning.

“It was a lapse in judgment, but I hate that this man has had to lose his job for this,” Trice Sr. said. “He’s gone out of his way to reach out to us over the last four years, just to share things about D’Mitrik, about the type of young man that he is. He’s done that multiple times throughout the years with no prompting, with no reason to do it. He’s talked about his character, he’s talked about the values that he can see have been instilled in D’Mitrik and how that makes him feel as a man.

“He’s seen a lot of athletes that have come and gone throughout the Wisconsin program and he has shared with us that he feels like we’ve done a great job of raising him and those are things he didn’t need to do. He didn’t have to do in any way, shape or form. I’ve never had a time when I’ve been up there or been around him that he hasn’t been pleasant or a pleasure (to be around).

“If everyone knew the things people said just in common conversation, then there’s an awful lot of things that people wouldn’t like or people would try to judge on. I just feel like this is one of those situations. He has come straight to the surface with this that he made a mistake, but it’s not like he was calling out a particular player or a particular person. For a man to lose his job, it kind of speaks to the climate we’re in today.”

Erik Helland mug 2-8

Helland
