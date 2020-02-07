No shortage of backers for Badgers former strength coach Erik Helland

Whether Helland deserved to lose his job for this one mistake — albeit a big one, he fully admits — is open for debate.

There was little question which side of the argument Trice’s father was on during his passionate defense of Helland’s character on Friday morning.

“It was a lapse in judgment, but I hate that this man has had to lose his job for this,” Trice Sr. said. “He’s gone out of his way to reach out to us over the last four years, just to share things about D’Mitrik, about the type of young man that he is. He’s done that multiple times throughout the years with no prompting, with no reason to do it. He’s talked about his character, he’s talked about the values that he can see have been instilled in D’Mitrik and how that makes him feel as a man.

“He’s seen a lot of athletes that have come and gone throughout the Wisconsin program and he has shared with us that he feels like we’ve done a great job of raising him and those are things he didn’t need to do. He didn’t have to do in any way, shape or form. I’ve never had a time when I’ve been up there or been around him that he hasn’t been pleasant or a pleasure (to be around).