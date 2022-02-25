No ranked Big Ten men's basketball team has pulled off this feat this season. Wisconsin will try Saturday

When the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team lost to Rutgers on Feb. 12 coach Greg Gard said the locker room was so quiet that you could hear a pin drop.
It was the Badgers' third loss at home this season but their first to a team that wasn’t ranked.
Johnny Davis in the postgame news conference was quick to pivot to focusing on the team’s next game, but it didn’t mask how much the loss hurt.
“They're disappointed,” Gard said after the loss. “It burns. I don't want them to be so happy-go-lucky that this doesn't matter. This matters. But in this sport, in this league, you gotta flip it pretty quick. You can't let today get back to us as we prepare [moving forward].”
The team will get its opportunity for revenge when it plays Rutgers at 5 p.m. Saturday, the first game of a three-game stretch that will determine whether the No. 13 Badgers are Big Ten regular season champions or not.
Illinois fell to Ohio State on Thursday meaning there is a two-way tie for first place in the Big Ten between Wisconsin and Purdue.
Purdue faces Michigan State before the Boilermakers and Badgers matchup Tuesday in a game that could decide the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament.
If the Badgers lose to the Scarlet Knights, they’ll need to beat Purdue at the Kohl Center to have a chance at the regular season title. Assuming both teams win their final games — Wisconsin hosts Nebraska and Purdue hosts Indiana — they’d each be 2-1 to close out the season and would share the regular season title, but Wisconsin would get the No. 1 seed due to the head-to-head matchup with Purdue.
If the Badgers beat the Scarlet Knights, they can lose to Purdue and still earn a share if Purdue also loses a game. The Badger's wouldn’t be the No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers and Badgers would’ve split their season series meaning the tiebreaker is determined by the two teams’ records against the next best team. That’ll either be Ohio State or Illinois, and Purdue's in good shape there because it went 2-0 vs. Illinois (UW went 0-1) and 1-0 vs. Ohio State (UW went 1-1).
Things get a bit more complicated if Illinois and Ohio State win out their last three games. If both Purdue and Wisconsin lose one game, Illinois goes 3-0 and Ohio State goes 3-0, it’d be a four-way tie.
It starts for the Badgers with playing at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway — a place where the Scarlet Knights have knocked off every ranked team in the Big Ten.
Rutgers — which has received votes in the past two AP Top 25 polls — has defeated Purdue, Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State and Iowa while on its home court. The team’s only Big Ten home loss came against unranked Maryland.
UW is the only ranked Big Ten team yet to play in Piscataway this season.
“They got a good team,” Gard said. “Steve (Pikiell’s) done a good job for them. They're old and experienced. It’s life in the Big Ten — nothing's gonna be easy.”
Rutgers averages 7,459 attendees per game in an arena that fits 8,000 people.
The atmosphere at Jersey Mike’s Arena is such a challenge for opposing teams that both Illinois coach Brad Underwood and Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann commented on it after losses this season.
“The fans are right on top of you,” Underwood said. “It’s old as hell. The acoustics are dynamic. Everything reverberates in there. The students are right there on you. You literally, the players can’t hear me in a timeout. There’s tremendous energy. Their student impact there is as good as there is in the country. All in all, it’s turning into a great homecourt. Steve should be commended for that and their players. It’s a sellout. Any time you get that kind of energy in the building, it can be a positive for the home team.”
The Badgers' road record is the best in the league, having only lost to Ohio State and Illinois. They were short handed against the Buckeyes but had a full roster against the Illini.
Both Tyler Wahl and Brad Davison said they were looking forward to the challenge of being the only ranked Big Ten team to walk away with a win in Piscataway.
“It's a very unique stadium,” Wahl said. “The student section goes all the way up, they got the whole baseline and they love their basketball there. So I'm excited to get in there. But we've done pretty good on these road games. Hopefully we can go in there and get another one.”
Rebounding was fantastic. Crowl was even better. Wahl superb. Jordan Davis with some great minutes. Hope Davison isn’t too banged up - was limping quite a bit at the end.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) February 24, 2022
Crowl with a key bank shot.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) February 24, 2022
Wahl with the key tap out rebound.
Davison with the clinching free throws.
This team continues to find different ways to win. I thought our rebounding was fantastic. Thought we passed and made some very unselfish plays at Key Times. Tremendous contributions from Jordan Davis, Crowl, and Wahl— Mark Massey (@mfmass) February 24, 2022
Jordan Davis is clearly the best candidate to be the first guard off of the bench moving forward. He needs to permanently assume that role.— Jordan Turner (@turnerTH3burner) February 24, 2022
We let em back in but a W is a W. Wahl, Crowl & Jordan's night tonight!!! But all contributed as a TEAM. Keep the chip and Go Badgers!— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 24, 2022
Nice to have successful history w/o Jon Davis in the game at the end. Crowl w/20, Wahl a dbl-dbl, Jor Davis’s best performance w/critical bucket late off feed. Greg Gard & staff resp for superior player dev this season! Gard should be @B1GMBBall Coach of the Year.— Sheri Swokowski (@sswoko) February 24, 2022
If he could develop any type of jump shot, he'd remind of Joe Krabbenhoft. Never the star but always filling the stat sheet— Matthew Whitmore (@whitmm123) February 24, 2022
So impressed w/poise of this team, getting it done w/o Johnny. Wahl is SO important. His 6 offensive boards were huge. Despite the missed FTs, you gotta love Chucky, a true frosh w/0 turnovers again. (Only 1 turnover in his last 107 mins!). Thrilled for Jordan, too. Play him more— Dean Witter (@i_am_deanwitter) February 24, 2022
Battled. Fought. Won. Gritty. Love to see how this group play team defense. Very impressive. Wahl great post play! Love to see Crowl taking it to the hoop!— Mike Kalvin (@MikeKalvin) February 24, 2022
Jordan Davis was really steady tonight. In a game where we were severely short handed at G, he played, what I thought anyway, was a complete game on both ends.— Jeff Bruggink (@bru4pk) February 24, 2022
What I saw was that extra pass tonight, looking for the better percentage shot. Great cuts to the basket and movement off the ball. This team can win in different ways. It doesn’t always need Johnny or Brad to score.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) February 24, 2022
If anyone has complaints tonight, please revoke their badger fandom— Derek Detert (@Deetztreatz) February 24, 2022
Of course it was going to be a battle! MN is tired of losing to the Badgers! Maybe not the prettiest game but a scrappy win anyway! ❤️💪🏀— MaryLinehan (@PE_4_me) February 24, 2022
I just can't get over how gritty, hard working and confident this team is. It doesn't seem to matter who isn't scoring or who fouled out - the others pick up the slack. Love, love this team and I'm so happy for Jordan. He played great 👍— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) February 24, 2022
This team is built for adversity and Tyler Wahl was the hero tonight and Jordan Davis did fantastic— Eric Katz 🦡 (@Sportsteamnews) February 24, 2022
Wisconsin outrebounded them 2:1, shot over 50%, and won by 1? Hard to imagine.— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) February 24, 2022
But who cares - any road win is great. Low key impressive winning on the road underhanded, with sketchy second half officiating. Loved what Jordan brought.
Winning is always good, especially when you don’t play your best.— Kevin (@dcbadger7) February 24, 2022
A road win in the BIG Ten. Against a big rival who is gunning for you? I will take the win any way I can get it.— John Paul Kloiber (@JohnPaulKloiber) February 24, 2022
Davidson needs to get his shot back on point. If he does the NCAA tourney will be fun.
I’ve run out of superlatives for this team. On the road, missing players, Davis fouls out and they still find a way to win.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) February 24, 2022
Tyler Wahl was a stud when the Badgers needed it most. This should count as two wins because Wisconsin had to overcome Minnesota and the referees tonight— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) February 24, 2022
13 - 1 in games decided by 6 points or less - this team just finds a way— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) February 24, 2022
And Jordan was great on a night Johnny fouled out early
Crowl was fantastic tonight, Wahl as well
Brad is in a shooting slump, but does so many other things for us
Great B1G road win, as they all are!
Jordan Davis *potential* Xfactor for March. Been saying it for months. He plays within himself, has the shooting ability. Keep feeding him minutes— Ron (@RonFiki) February 24, 2022
I knew it would be a battle, it took everything this team had to win. Any kind of road win is always good.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) February 24, 2022