New Wisconsin men’s basketball uniforms designed by players feature a first for the program

“UW” will be across the chest of a University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s uniform for the first time in school history.
The Badgers unveiled Monday the “By the Players” uniforms that Ben Carlson, Chucky Hepburn, Lorne Bowman, Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl had a hand in designing. It’s in collaboration with Under Armour and the five players pulled from old uniforms to design it.
"By the Players" Edition Unis 💯
Introducing this season's alternate uniforms, designed by Johnny and Jordan Davis, Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II and Tyler Wahl

The players pitched ideas for the uniforms in a group chat, and a representative helped put together the ideas for the final design.
The new uniform features a “UW” in block letters on the chest, the armholes have a red-striped pattern and Bucky Badger is on both the shorts and back of the jersey.
Wahl said everyone threw out a few ideas and the Under Armour designer nailed it on the first try. His favorite part is the big “UW” across the chest.
“It's never been done before,” Wahl said. “It always says Wisconsin across the chest. So it’s something different.”
UW coach Greg Gard wasn’t in the group chat, but he said he threw out a couple ideas. He said he specifically likes the Bucky Badger featured on the uniform and the checkerboard back that is a design from a uniform in the late 1970s.
“That generation is very much into the attire and the gear,” Gard said. “We aren’t going to have eight or nine (uniforms) like Oregon, but the one is fine, and they did a good job with it.”
Davis was supposed to be part of the squad that helped design it but said he left it to the other guys.
“If I'm gonna be honest, I didn't really look at the text messages,” Davis said. “I thought the guys did a really good job of designing the uniforms.”
Hepburn said most of the decisions had been made by the time he got to campus, but his favorite part is the stripes on the sleeve. He hopes he can convince the team next year to run with one of his ideas.
“I’m hoping for a black jersey soon,” Hepburn said. “I don’t know if we’re going to get them. [Gard] said I have to talk to the AD (Chris McIntosh), and I haven’t met the AD yet.”
The team will debut its alternate uniforms when the Badgers host Marquette at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Badgers fans on Twitter gaining confidence with Wisconsin men's basketball after winning Maui Invitational
Short and sweet
Won tournament— smokeyzupan (@smokeyzupan) November 25, 2021
Facts
Defeated 3 previously undefeated teams.— K. Rudolph (@scientwest) November 25, 2021
Mr. Big Time
Good win. I love having a player we can just give the ball to in crunch time and get out of his way. Johnny Davis wasn't great today, but he scored 11 points in the final 8 minutes. That's big time.— Bazooka DHB (@BazookaDhb) November 25, 2021
Grab a seat
JD and Wahl were incredible— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) November 25, 2021
Davison was awful shooting but did all the other little things we needed
FTs were great again
The bench even gave us 9
But we need to learn to pass like St. Mary’s - their ball movement was incredible
This team is going to be fun to watch
Not bad at all
Not bad for the 10th best team in the Big Ten— Taylor (@taylors0022) November 25, 2021
False advertising
Wow! This team is much better than previously advertised!— Scott Lovelace (@Scottlovelace) November 25, 2021
Stay cool, stay cool
Expectations rising uncomfortably— Steve Moon (@moonraker717) November 25, 2021
Pack the house
Great tournament!! No excuse for empty seats at the Kohl Center this year. What a hard working group!!— Dave Osborn (@DOsborn61) November 25, 2021
It's a little loud in here
Sorry couldn't hear you over the whistles. Playing hard, fun to watch. Gard has them playing pretty poised and confident for such a young team— Laura (@DieselAndMe) November 25, 2021
The real MVPs
Glad I got see an epic performance by the refs. That’s the real reason I watch.— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) November 25, 2021
Good ol' home cooking
St. Mary's vs. Wisconsin is like taking the turkey, the stuffing, the mashed potatoes, the corn and the green beans and putting them all in a grinder. But, man, does it taste good. Happy Thanksgiving, #Badgers fans! pic.twitter.com/DoMkeZNehd— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) November 25, 2021
Poor Bilas
Tough loss for Jay Bilas. We know how badly he wanted WI to lose— EJ Temme (@ej_temme) November 25, 2021
A thing of beauty
This team creates and plays basketball out of the swing motion so much better than the last few years. It’s actually beautiful to watch. Reminds me of the @dekker years.— Jeff Bruggink (@bru4pk) November 25, 2021
Youth is served
This team isn't always pretty to watch, but their mental toughness is incredible, especially for being so young.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) November 25, 2021
Never a doubt
What a great game. I knew we were never out if it!! This team is young but tough.— Timothy Zoromski (@timothyzoromski) November 25, 2021
The little things matter
I’ve never been a Gard guy but give him and the team a ton of credit. No quit in the team and getting small contributions from a bunch of guys. Davis is clearly on another level now and that has made all the difference in the world.— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) November 25, 2021
Can't please everyone
If we only had a coaching staff, the sky would be the limit. pic.twitter.com/SWEn0nGbFf— David Roelke (@droelke) November 24, 2021
A do-it-all
Wahl makes so many great plays, many dont show up in the stat line either— mike A (@mikeA42335593) November 25, 2021
Valentine's Day is three months away
I’m crushing on the Badgers. Really enjoyed their performance in Maui Invite. Seems like they have response when opposition makes run.— Fasteddie007 (@Fasteddie007) November 25, 2021