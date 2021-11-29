 Skip to main content
New Wisconsin men’s basketball uniforms designed by players feature a first for the program
“UW” will be across the chest of a University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s uniform for the first time in school history.

The Badgers unveiled Monday the “By the Players” uniforms that Ben Carlson, Chucky Hepburn, Lorne Bowman, Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl had a hand in designing. It’s in collaboration with Under Armour and the five players pulled from old uniforms to design it. 

The players pitched ideas for the uniforms in a group chat, and a representative helped put together the ideas for the final design.

The new uniform features a “UW” in block letters on the chest, the armholes have a red-striped pattern and Bucky Badger is on both the shorts and back of the jersey. 

Wahl said everyone threw out a few ideas and the Under Armour designer nailed it on the first try. His favorite part is the big “UW” across the chest. 

“It's never been done before,” Wahl said. “It always says Wisconsin across the chest. So it’s something different.”

The Badgers suddenly find themselves 5-1 after a three-game win streak and Maui Invitational title despite a young, inexperienced roster.

UW coach Greg Gard wasn’t in the group chat, but he said he threw out a couple ideas. He said he specifically likes the Bucky Badger featured on the uniform and the checkerboard back that is a design from a uniform in the late 1970s. 

“That generation is very much into the attire and the gear,” Gard said. “We aren’t going to have eight or nine (uniforms) like Oregon, but the one is fine, and they did a good job with it.”

Davis was supposed to be part of the squad that helped design it but said he left it to the other guys. 

“If I'm gonna be honest, I didn't really look at the text messages,” Davis said. “I thought the guys did a really good job of designing the uniforms.”

Hepburn said most of the decisions had been made by the time he got to campus, but his favorite part is the stripes on the sleeve. He hopes he can convince the team next year to run with one of his ideas. 

“I’m hoping for a black jersey soon,” Hepburn said. “I don’t know if we’re going to get them. [Gard] said I have to talk to the AD (Chris McIntosh), and I haven’t met the AD yet.”

The team will debut its alternate uniforms when the Badgers host Marquette at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center.

 

