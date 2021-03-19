 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCAA tournament: Follow postgame coverage as Wisconsin Badgers crush North Carolina Tar Heels
0 comments
topical alert top story

NCAA tournament: Follow postgame coverage as Wisconsin Badgers crush North Carolina Tar Heels

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media Tuesday ahead of the ninth-seeded Badgers' matchup with the eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA tournament Friday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Get the latest postgame updates after the ninth-seeded University of Wisconsin men's basketball team routed the eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels 85-62 in the NCAA tournament Friday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics