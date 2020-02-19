NCAA moves toward immediate eligibility for all transfers in major sports

The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition.

A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year and be a boon for athletes in high-profile sports such as football and men's and women's basketball.

In those sports, along with baseball and men's hockey, Division I undergraduate athletes are required to do what the NCAA calls a year-in-residence after transferring, when they can practice with their new teams but not participate in games.

Other NCAA Division I athletes are permitted by rule a one-time exception to be immediately eligible for competition after transferring.

The NCAA's announcement Tuesday comes a day after the Atlantic Coast Conference became the second Power Five conference to publicly support the one-time exception for all transferring athletes. Last month CBS Sports reported that Big Ten athletic directors backed a legislative proposal that would allow all athletes to transfer one time and be immediately eligible to play.