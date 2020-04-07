NCAA flashback: Re-live Wisconsin Badgers' win over Washington State in 1941 title game

No NCAA tournament in 2020? The State Journal has you covered. Over the past two-plus weeks, we’ve looked back at one UW game per round. Today, the final part of that series, UW’s 39-34 win over Washington State in the 1941 title game.
Back before there were way-too-early preseason rankings — or even an Associated Press Top 25 poll, for that matter — the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team entered the 1940-41 season with modest expectations.
Coach Harold “Bud” Foster’s team had gone 5-15 the previous season, finishing ninth in the Big Ten with a 3-9 record. Foster had led the Badgers to a share of the conference title in 1934-35 after taking over for Walter “Doc” Meanwell, but none of Foster’s next five teams finished better than seventh in the Big Ten.
Two new additions to the roster — sophomores John Kotz and Fred Rehm — provided hopes of an upper-division conference finish in Foster’s seventh season. By the first day of March, UW had shocked everyone by winning the Big Ten. And, four weeks later, they’d added to that Cinderella tale by beating Washington State 39-34 to win what remains the program’s only NCAA championship.
“It was a pretty good thing then, but it’s a lot different if you win it nowadays,” Foster told the State Journal in 1991 for a story on the 50th anniversary of that championship. “But it was a feeling of accomplishment that nobody can take away from us.”
Foster died in 1996 at the age of 90. The last living player from that team, Rehm, was 91 when he died in 2012.
Nearly eight decades later, that group’s magical run remains the biggest year-to-year turnaround in program history. Foster and the Badgers followed up that five-win campaign in 1939-40 by going 20-3 en route to the national title the following season.
UW won its final 15 games of the season after dropping to 5-3 with a 44-27 loss at Minnesota on Jan. 6, a defeat that featured the Badgers being held without a field goal in the second half.
The charge to a Big Ten title included a 38-30 triumph at Indiana, the defending national champion, and a 42-32 home win over Minnesota in a rematch in the regular-season finale.
The Badgers were one of eight teams selected to play in the 1941 NCAA tournament, an event that had debuted two years earlier and was slowly making up ground on the more prestigious National Invitation Tournament.
UW didn’t have to leave home to reach the final, beating Dartmouth 51-50 and Pittsburgh 36-30 at the UW Field House. The building, which was built in 1930 and wasn’t even a teenager at the time, was jam-packed for those regional games, with tickets going for four-to-five times more than their $1.10 face value.
The championship game was played on March 29 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, and the sentiment at the time was that the Badgers would be no match for Washington State.
Foster sent his assistant coach, Fritz Wegner, to Kansas City the previous week to scout the Cougars, Arkansas, Creighton and Wyoming. Washington State emerged from that regional, and Wegner’s biggest takeaway was that UW had to figure out a way to stop Cougars big man Paul Lindeman, who had been dominant in wins over Creighton and Arkansas.
UW standout Gene Englund was assigned to the 6-foot-7 Lindeman. Despite giving up three inches to Lindeman, Englund was known as a physical player who wouldn’t be afraid to mix it up. Plus, Foster assigned Kotz to drop down and provide a double team whenever the Cougars tried to get the ball inside to Lindeman.
That strategy worked well. Lindeman was held to three points, all on free throws, and attempted only five shots.
Englund, meanwhile, finished with a team-high 13 points for the Badgers. Kotz added 12 points and was named tournament MVP, with State Journal columnist Henry McCormick saying of the talented guard from Rhinelander: “I don’t think Wisconsin has had an athlete with more competitive fire, with more sheer will to win, and ability to instill that same desire in his teammates.”
Washington State got within 34-32, but Kotz scored and Ted Strain added a free throw to give the Badgers a cushion. UW’s final two points came on a basket by Bob Alwin after the former Madison East product helped waste 2 minutes on the clock with the Badgers clinging to a three-point lead.
Back in Madison, the city’s mayor, James Law, urged fans to meet the Badgers when their train arrived back in town at 12:50 a.m. on March 31. The State Journal reported that a crowd of nearly 20,000 worked its way up State Street to gather around the Capitol and welcome back the team.
“It was rip-roaring, slam-bang crowd, too,” the newspaper reported. “Pushing, shoving, jostling, all over the NorthWestern station … then jamming its raucous way into the streets that led to and around the Square and down toward campus.”
After arriving, the Badgers hopped on a Maxwell Fire Engine for a celebratory victory lap around the Capitol. But the ride ended prematurely when the engine caught fire while packed with players and even some fans.
Back in Kansas City on the day of the title, the Badgers had carried their championship trophy through the downtown area on their way back to the hotel. “Let’s enjoy this,” Alwin told his coaches and teammates, “because it’ll be a long time before it happens again.”
