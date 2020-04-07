NCAA flashback: Re-live Wisconsin Badgers' win over Washington State in 1941 title game

Foster died in 1996 at the age of 90. The last living player from that team, Rehm, was 91 when he died in 2012.

Nearly eight decades later, that group’s magical run remains the biggest year-to-year turnaround in program history. Foster and the Badgers followed up that five-win campaign in 1939-40 by going 20-3 en route to the national title the following season.

UW won its final 15 games of the season after dropping to 5-3 with a 44-27 loss at Minnesota on Jan. 6, a defeat that featured the Badgers being held without a field goal in the second half.

The charge to a Big Ten title included a 38-30 triumph at Indiana, the defending national champion, and a 42-32 home win over Minnesota in a rematch in the regular-season finale.

The Badgers were one of eight teams selected to play in the 1941 NCAA tournament, an event that had debuted two years earlier and was slowly making up ground on the more prestigious National Invitation Tournament.

UW didn’t have to leave home to reach the final, beating Dartmouth 51-50 and Pittsburgh 36-30 at the UW Field House. The building, which was built in 1930 and wasn’t even a teenager at the time, was jam-packed for those regional games, with tickets going for four-to-five times more than their $1.10 face value.

