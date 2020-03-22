No NCAA tournament in 2020? The State Journal has you covered. Over a span of two-plus weeks, we’re looking back at one UW game per round. Today, it’s the Badgers’ 65-62 win over top-seeded Villanova in a 2017 second-round game.

The members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team already were a bit grouchy when they gathered in a room at the Verizon Center to watch the 2017 NCAA tournament Selection Show.

The Badgers had just dropped a 71-56 decision to Michigan in a Big Ten tournament title game played in the nation’s capital. The preseason favorites already had settled for second place once in conference play, sharing the runner-up spot with Maryland during the regular season, so this setback was particularly frustrating.

What came next left the Badgers, 25-9 at the time, in shock: They were issued a No. 8 seed and would have to get through Virginia Tech and, likely, top-seeded Villanova to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season.

As the disappointment and disbelief wore off, Ethan Happ and his teammates began discussing how another team in the East region must have been feeling about the draw.

“I just remember talking as a team like, ‘There’s no way that Villanova wants to play us,’ ” Happ said.

Looking back, UW coach Greg Gard believes it was good that his team was sent to Buffalo, New York, for the opening weekend. The area got hit with a snowstorm on the day the team arrived, leaving the Badgers with little to do except prepare for the games.

“It locked us in,” Gard said this week. “Sometimes, you gets sent to those event sites and you’re in a place that you can explore and players can get out and go around the city or whatever and see things. Everybody thinks getting placed close to home … is an advantage. Sometimes, getting stuck in a remote place is an advantage because it takes all your distractions away, or minimizes them.”

UW beat Virginia Tech 84-74 in the opener behind a career-high 28 points from senior guard Bronson Koenig, who set a program record with eight 3-pointers.

Up next was Villanova, the defending national champion and top overall seed in the 2017 field.

The Wildcats’ roster that season featured six players who eventually would hear their names called over the next three NBA drafts, including four first-rounders.

None of this fazed the Badgers, a senior-dominated group led by Koenig and Nigel Hayes, who had played in 12 NCAA tournament victories to that point.

“All the guys knew that we were capable to get it done, and especially in the tournament,” Hayes said. “That’s why everybody loves the tournament. It’s not who’s the better team all year, it’s who’s the better team for 40 minutes on that day.”

The Badgers built a 31-27 halftime lead thanks in large part to senior forward Vitto Brown making three 3-pointers and Koenig draining some tough jumpers late in the shot clock.

But foul trouble led to some challenges for UW in the second half. Happ picked up his third with 14 minutes, 58 seconds remaining, and Koenig spent nearly 8 minutes on the bench after picking up his fourth foul with 13:41 to go.

A 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo, who would be selected 17th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2018 draft, gave the Wildcats a 57-50 lead with 5:27 to play. Gard called a timeout 11 seconds later to try to slow Villanova’s momentum.

What followed was a stretch of brilliant play on both ends of the court for Gard’s team. The Badgers scored 15 points over their final nine possessions and only allowed one field goal and five total points during that span.

Koenig made two 3-pointers, including one on an out of bounds play in which Gard remembers the sharpshooter from La Crosse calling his own number.

The game was tied at 62 when Gard called a timeout with 20.3 seconds remaining. According to Hayes, Gard asked the senior forward where he wanted the ball. Hayes said he wanted it on the right wing.

“I knew exactly the move I was going to do,” Hayes said three years later. “I try to be as in the moment as I can. During the timeout, I’m talking to myself. ‘This is going to be cool, right? Damn, Nige, this is the moment everybody wants. The moment is right here. You’ve got to enjoy it.’ ”

Hayes made a sharp cut and received the ball from Koenig beyond the 3-point line. Happ, who initially was in position to set a backscreen for Hayes, moved toward the top of the key to run an action with Koenig to keep other Villanova defenders occupied.

Mikal Bridges had the difficult task of trying to keep Hayes from getting to the basket. DiVincenzo left Brown on left wing to help Bridges with a double team, but he arrived too late. Hayes took two dribbles, paused momentarily and used a head fake to make Bridges think he was retreating, then exploded along the baseline.

Villanova’s Jalen Brunson had toyed with the idea of providing baseline help but eventually chose to keep an eye on Zak Showalter in the left corner. That left an open path to the hoop for Hayes, who converted a left-handed reverse layup with 11.4 seconds remaining to give UW the lead.

The Badgers still needed a defensive stop against a team that entered the game ranked No. 2 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. Brown made the big play from a help position, stripping Hart on a drive to the basket. After Brown made one free throw to give UW a 65-62 lead, a desperation heave from Brunson went wide right.

“We knew that if we put all of our faith in our system and each other and our abilities, we could come out and make a run at it and try to get a win,” Hayes said. “We did just that.”

Photos: Look back at Badgers' victory over Wildcats in 2017 NCAA tournament

