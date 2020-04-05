× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No NCAA tournament in 2020? The State Journal has you covered. Over the course of two-plus weeks, we’re looking back at one UW game per round. Today, it’s the Badgers’ 71-64 win over Kentucky in the 2015 Final Four.

On the eve of the 2015 Final Four, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team gathered at a banquet to celebrate the event. As the Badgers were waiting to be introduced, they shared an adjacent room with players from Kentucky, their semifinal opponent.

Naturally, Josh Gasser and his teammates were joking around with each other. “Just having a good time,” he said. “Doing what we did.” Indeed, in addition to being the winningest team in program history, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more fun-loving group of Badgers.

In between moments of goofing around, Gasser would size up the Wildcats, who had produced a 38-0 record to that point. What Gasser couldn’t help but notice during those 20 or so awkward moments of sharing a space with UW’s next opponent was how the Kentucky players weren’t interacting with one another at all.

“They were all just lined up with their headphones in, looking at their phones, and they weren’t talking to each other at all,” Gasser said. “At that moment, I was like, ‘I think we’ve got something that they don’t,’ and I felt confident at that moment going forward that our chemistry and our togetherness could really give us a shot here.”

Gasser wasn’t the only one feeling confident when game day rolled around. “That day, we knew we were winning when we woke up,” Nigel Hayes said. “For sure, we did. It was just a vibe.”

The Badgers proved it wasn’t just wishful thinking, too, shocking Kentucky 71-64 at Lucas Oil Stadium behind great performances from Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker.

In many ways, the entire 2014-15 campaign had been building up to that moment for UW. It entered the season as a heavy favorite in the Big Ten and swept the regular-season and tournament titles, never looking too far ahead even as a significant portion of its fan base counted the days until March Madness.

A rematch with Kentucky was something the Badgers craved. A year earlier, Aaron Harrison’s deep 3-pointer over Gasser from the left wing helped the Wildcats beat UW 74-73 in the Final Four.

The Badgers returned everybody in the rotation but Ben Brust and, despite the massive expectations hanging over the team, they were loose and fun off the court while taking care of business once the ball was tipped.

“That group was on such an auto-pilot. There were so many leaders and so much experience,” said Greg Gard, who was the program’s associate head coach at the time. “You really didn’t have to worry about them. They had a comedic relief amongst themselves.

“That group could really self-police and knew when it was time to be serious and when it was time to have fun. I think that kind of kept the pressure off them.”

Kentucky made a statement early by scoring the first five points. UW’s game plan was to go under screens involving Andrew Harrison and, sure enough, the Wildcats point guard drilled a 3-pointer on the opening possession. After a Kaminsky turnover, Willie Cauley-Stein soared high above Dekker to finish off an alley-oop dunk in transition.

But the Badgers regrouped and, over the next eight minutes, played some of their finest basketball of the season. A 14-3 run gave UW a 23-14 lead with 9-plus minutes remaining in the first half.

What was memorable to Kaminsky, who finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, was how Kentucky was using only one defender on him. A year earlier, the Wildcats had thrown extra bodies at him when he caught the ball in the post, and he was held to eight points and five rebounds in 32 minutes.

“They had a game plan and a blueprint the year before that worked and they just didn’t use it,” Kaminsky said. “I guess that was good for us.”

Kaminsky was selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft, while Dekker went nine picks later.

By the time Dekker was picked, four Wildcats from that 2015 UW-Kentucky game had been selected. Two more would hear their names called in the second round and another, Tyler Ulis, would be selected in the 2016 draft.

These days, Kaminsky is teammates with Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns. According to Kaminsky, Booker says he still hasn’t gotten over the loss to the Badgers.

The Wildcats were so talented and so deep that Booker, the 13th overall pick in 2015, came off the bench. It’s clear that UW thought of Booker as a defensive liability and used screens to get some favorable matchups, including sets in the second half that ended with Kaminsky and Dekker converting three-point plays.

UW led 56-52 with 10:34 remaining in the game, but it went the next 6-plus minutes without scoring. An 8-0 run by the Wildcats put them ahead by four points, seemingly well on their way to victory No. 39.

But three factors changed that outcome: Dekker, a non-call that helped the Badgers and UW’s defense.

Let’s go in reverse order: After Karl-Anthony Towns scored to give Kentucky a 60-56 lead with 6:36 remaining, the Wildcats’ next field goal didn’t come until there was less than a minute remaining in the game.

Meanwhile, after Dekker ended UW’s drought with a basket, the Badgers tied it on a basket by Hayes that shouldn’t have counted.

Hayes’ putback of his own miss with 2:38 left was released slightly after the shot clock had expired, but the officials didn’t notice it and the play wasn’t reviewable because there were more than 2 minutes remaining.

Dekker brought up that play to Hayes as they reminiscing recently.

“He said, ‘I just watched that game and it was definitely a shot-clock violation,’ ” Hayes said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, for sure, it was, but half of life is looking like you know what you’re doing.’ Sam was like, ‘I really think that saved you. You just kept going like nothing happened.’ ”

Dekker’s 3-pointer from the top of the key gave UW a 63-60 lead with 1:42 left. On the ensuing Kentucky possession, Dekker drew a charge on Trey Lyles.

UW went 8 of 10 over the final 66 seconds of the game to seal the victory, confirming Gasser’s belief from the previous night.

“Our togetherness, our style,” he said, “just kind of willed us to a win there.”

