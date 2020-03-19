NCAA flashback: Re-live Wisconsin Badgers' win over Cincinnati in opening round of 1994 tournament

Webster, the heart and soul of that team, went 2 of 9 from the field and finished with four points. But he had six assists and, as he did that entire season, made sure Finley and Griffith got the touches they needed.

“As I got older, I realized what Tracy sacrificed,” Griffith said of Webster, whose scoring averages went from 17.3 as a sophomore to 14.1 as a junior to 11.4 as a senior. “The Cincinnati game, Tracy did what he had to do to make sure we won.”

That included helping the Badgers shake their nerves.

“He was the catalyst that made us calm down,” Griffith said. “He’s like, ‘We’re going to get into our stuff, we were going to get into a rhythm.’ And that was it. That’s how Tracy had control over things.”

The box score from that game is deceiving in one other way. It doesn’t include Howard Moore, who played only 72 minutes while appearing in 12 games as a junior that season.