No NCAA tournament in 2020? The State Journal has you covered. Over the course of two-plus weeks, we’re looking back at one UW game per round. Today, it’s the Badgers’ 64-63 overtime win over Arizona in the 2014 Elite Eight.

Ben Brust may have been the first one in the Honda Center to realize the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program was headed to the Final Four for the first time in 14 years.

From his spot near the baseline, Brust had a perfect vantage point of the final sequence in the Badgers’ 64-63 overtime win over Arizona in the 2014 Elite Eight. “The best view in the house,” Brust says, six years later. It wasn’t just what Brust could see — the ball, the shooter, the flash of red on the scoreboard when time runs out — but also what he could hear: The buzzer sounding.

So while others waited until the shot by Wildcats star Nick Johnson bounced off the rim, Brust’s celebration had begun a fraction of a second earlier because he was aware it wouldn’t count even if it went through the net. In fact, Johnson’s shot wasn’t even at its midway point, and Brust already had taken off in a sprint toward the UW bench, his arms raised.

“I just started running for the hills,” Brust said. “I was like, we bleepin’ did it.”

Brust and the Badgers were filled with a wide range of emotions that night in Anaheim, California. More than anything, they were proud to be the group to finally deliver UW coach Bo Ryan to the Final Four on what would have been the 90th birthday of his father, who had died the previous fall.

UW had breezed past Baylor 69-52 in the Sweet 16, setting up a matchup of the top two seeds in the West region and a meeting between two of the best coaches in college basketball — Ryan and Arizona’s Sean Miller — who had yet to reach the Final Four.

There was plenty of tension in the air even before tipoff. The previous night, a magnitude-5.1 earthquake was felt in the area. An aftershock registering 4.1 arrived the following afternoon, about three hours prior to tipoff. Brust joked on Twitter at the time that he was looking forward to shooting at a moving hoop.

Brust says he typically never felt nervous before games, but this time was different because of what was at stake. UW’s Josh Gasser felt it, too, especially as the Badgers were on the court standing around until, per NCAA rules, they were finally allowed to officially begin pregame warmups.

“We went out on the court 10, 15 minutes before we could touch the ball,” Gasser said. “We were just standing and looking around. Just from that moment to the end of the game, it just felt like there was so much tension. Every possession was magnified.”

If defense is your thing, this was a classic. The Badgers and Wildcats combined to make 47 field goals and only a handful of them would have been considered easy baskets.

Over the final 25 minutes, 56 seconds of the game, neither team led by more than five points. At one point late in regulation, TBS analyst Steve Kerr, now the coach of the Golden State Warriors, said, “The level of effort and intensity in this game is just spectacular.”

For all the nerves on display that night, one player looked particularly calm: Frank Kaminsky. By that point of the season, Kaminsky had put on display noticeable steps in his development. He’d scored a program-record 43 points in non-conference game against North Dakota and raised his game another level in Big Ten play.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

But Kaminsky made another leap in California, scoring 19 points against Baylor and 28 against Arizona.

“After the game, I just remember wanting to go up to him a million times over and over and just hug him because he was one of the major reasons why we were able to do that,” Brust said. “He was a stud.”

Kaminsky, as it turns out, was more grumpy than anxious. During those awkward, nerve-racking pregame moments Gasser described, Kaminsky remembers looking down to the other side of the court and eyeing up an Arizona roster loaded with blue-chippers.

Among them was 7-footer Kaleb Tarczewski, a sophomore who arrived at Arizona as a top-10 player in the 2012 recruiting class.

“You could just tell they had this sense that they were better than us,” Kaminsky said this week. “They’re all these big recruits, and it just felt like they thought they were better than us and I didn’t like that. I was mad. I just took it very personally.”

Kaminsky accounted for 11 of UW’s 24 made field goals. He scored six of the Badgers’ 10 points in overtime, including their final points on a tip-in putback with 1:11 remaining.

The final minute of the game felt more like an hour, with Arizona failing on two chances to take the lead.

The first came when Gasser, in his first season back from a major knee injury, found himself trying to defend Johnson one-on-one 35 feet from the basket. Johnson, the Pac-12 Player of the Year and a first-team All-American, drove hard to the basket but was called for a charge with 3.2 seconds remaining after using his left arm to clear out Gasser.

A close call on the ensuing inbound play resulted in an official review that lasted nearly 5 minutes. Finally, Arizona was awarded the ball and UW set its defense for what it hoped would be one more stop.

Johnson got the ball on the top of the key and drove to his left. He made the mistake of taking a third dribble before lifting for a mid-range jumper.

Brust began his celebration and, finally, so did Ryan, who raised his arms in triumph as he was mobbed by his assistants and players. Butch Ryan had been his son’s running mate during their annual trips to the Final Four and this time, the UW coach noted afterward, his father would be there in spirit.

“As we were waiting for the postgame interviews, he just gave us all a big hug and said thank you,” Kaminsky said. “You could just tell it was a big moment for him.”

The night included sweat, tears and, yes, even some blood. As the Badgers were cutting down the nets, Gasser sliced open one of his fingers.

The celebration didn’t stop, however. After all, UW had bleepin’ done it.

Photos: Badgers celebrate Bo Ryan's first Final Four berth after win over Wildcats

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.