NCAA flashback: Re-live Wisconsin Badgers' Sweet 16 victory over LSU in 2000 tournament

Over the course of 18 possessions during a stretch that lasted over 12 minutes, LSU had two field goals and 11 turnovers. The Tigers turned the ball over on six consecutive possessions at one point late in the first half and reached halftime with as many points (14) as they had turnovers.

“When the other team starts to argue with each other, when they start chirping at each other about how they’re playing or passing the ball or just getting on each other about their offensive performance,” Bryant said, “that was about the time that we as players could kind of feel like we’ve got these guys where we want them.”

Bryant finished with a game-high 16 points, the only UW player to reach double figures. He made three 3-pointers, part of a stretch in which he went 18 of 36 from beyond the arc in the Badgers’ four wins that tournament.

But UW got contributions from all over the place, with 11 players scoring at least two points.

The real star, however, was Bennett’s defense. Not only did it shut down LSU that night, it contained the man-handling play-by-play duties for CBS. With no high-flying dunks or buzzer-beating shuts to make him scream, a 32-year-old Gus Johnson was noticeably subdued.