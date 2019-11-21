Micah Potter mug

Micah Potter’s final appeal was denied by an NCAA committee Thursday afternoon, meaning the junior forward won’t be able to make his debut with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team for another month.

The NCAA’s Committee for Legislative Review, for the third time, denied a waiver filed by UW on behalf of Potter, who joined the Badgers last December after transferring from Ohio State.

Potter was granted a telephonic hearing that took place Thursday afternoon, but whatever was said by Potter, a lawyer representing him and multiple UW officials, including athletic director Barry Alvarez, didn’t sway the CLR.

Thus, Potter won’t be eligible to play until the end of the first semester. After not playing at all last season, he’ll be forced to sit out the first 10 games in 2019-20. His debut will come Dec. 21 against UW-Milwaukee at the Kohl Center.

Potter broke the bad news himself on his Twitter account.

“My eligibility was denied again today. Sadly, we now have closure. I’m extremely disappointed and frustrated that we’ve reached this point. I’m still confused why I am being punished for behaving in a manner that the NCAA requests of its student-athletes.

“For the next month, my goal continues to be what it has been, of doing everything possible to prepare my teammates for upcoming games and supporting them from the sidelines.

“I want to thank everybody that has helped me through this process and supported me, specifically Katie Smith, Scott Tompsett, Barry Alvarez and certainly my coaching staff, teammates and family.

“My faith has been my stronghold throughout this whole process and I know God has His perfect plan for everything.

“I have no regrets and I’m proud to be a Badger and can’t wait to compete in exactly one month. On, Wisconsin!”

Check back to Madison.com for more on this developing story.

