Micah Potter’s final appeal was denied by an NCAA committee Thursday afternoon, meaning the junior forward won’t be able to make his debut with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team for another month.
The NCAA’s Committee for Legislative Review, for the third time, denied a waiver filed by UW on behalf of Potter, who joined the Badgers last December after transferring from Ohio State.
Potter was granted a telephonic hearing that took place Thursday afternoon, but whatever was said by Potter, a lawyer representing him and multiple UW officials, including athletic director Barry Alvarez, didn’t sway the CLR.
Thus, Potter won’t be eligible to play until the end of the first semester. After not playing at all last season, he’ll be forced to sit out the first 10 games in 2019-20. His debut will come Dec. 21 against UW-Milwaukee at the Kohl Center.
Potter broke the bad news himself on his Twitter account.
“My eligibility was denied again today. Sadly, we now have closure. I’m extremely disappointed and frustrated that we’ve reached this point. I’m still confused why I am being punished for behaving in a manner that the NCAA requests of its student-athletes.
“For the next month, my goal continues to be what it has been, of doing everything possible to prepare my teammates for upcoming games and supporting them from the sidelines.
“I want to thank everybody that has helped me through this process and supported me, specifically Katie Smith, Scott Tompsett, Barry Alvarez and certainly my coaching staff, teammates and family.
“My faith has been my stronghold throughout this whole process and I know God has His perfect plan for everything.
“I have no regrets and I’m proud to be a Badger and can’t wait to compete in exactly one month. On, Wisconsin!”
Check back to Madison.com for more on this developing story.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers outgun Marquette Golden Eagles at Kohl Center
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King (23) tries for a rebound against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Sacar Anim (2) in the first half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Marquette Golden Eagles forward Brendan Bailey (1) defends against Wisconsin Badgers forward Aleem Ford (2) in the first half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King (23) is guarded by Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard (0) in the first half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers (35) guards Marquette Golden Eagles forward Ed Morrow (30) in the first half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King (23) looks for a way around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Sacar Anim (2) in the first half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives to the basket while defended by Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard (0) in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers forward Aleem Ford (2) guards Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard (0) in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
uw main jump photo
UW guard Brad Davison drives over Golden Eagles guard Koby McEwen. Davison scored 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting.
STEVE APPS PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) after hitting a 3-point shot in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers forward Aleem Ford (2) drives to the basket while defended by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Jamal Cain (23) in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Marquette Golden Eagles forward Theo John (4) guards Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers (35) in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl (1) attempt a rebound in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers (35) is guarded by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Theo John (4) in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) guards Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard (0) during the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers forward Aleem Ford (2) blocks the shot of Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard (0) in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers (35) guards Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard (0) in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King (23) is guarded by Marquette Golden Eagles center Jayce Johnson (34) and forward Jamal Cain (23) in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl (1) after hitting a 3-point basket in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl (1) after hitting a 3-point basket in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl (1) on the bench late in the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers (35) is guarded by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Theo John (4) in the first half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers forward Aleem Ford (2) guards Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard (0) in the 1st half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl (1) is guarded by Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard (0) in the first half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
uw secondary jump photo
UW freshman Tyler Wahl blocks the shot of Marquette's Sacar Anim in the first half.
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach Greg Gard during the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 77, Golden Eagles 61
Marquette Golden Eagles Head Coach Steve Wojciechowski during the 2nd half. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Marquette University at the Kohl Center Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Bucky!
Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!
Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox!