NCAA considered 16-team tourney before canceling March Madness amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

“Far from ideal. Far from perfect,” Gavitt said. “Imperfect as it may be, that was one of the only reasonable options we thought we could at least maintain some level of our tournaments.”

Gavitt said there was some hope early Thursday that a full tournament could still be played. As that faded, the idea of holding a smaller event got “mixed interest” from the committee.

“There was a real concern about not being inclusive enough, with only 16 teams,” Gavitt said. “But the other thing that was in play at that point in committee members’ minds, and we saw this play out at conference tournaments, once an NBA player was infected, I think it started to really hit home for the players, from what I’ve heard from coaches by text message and anecdotally.”

The reality set in quickly that even a shortened tournament could not be pulled off without putting people at risk and the NCAA’s biggest event of the year was canceled Thursday afternoon.

NCAA president Mark Emmert said the idea of postponing the tournament indefinitely, with the hope of playing it later, also wasn’t feasible.

“The immediate logistical problems were that we had this rapidly, continuing right now, number of schools that were shutting down,” Emmert said. “We had the reality that if you start a tournament six weeks from now a bunch of our students, our seniors, will have moved on. And when you looked at the projections of where the virus was going to be in six weeks it looks worse, not better.”

