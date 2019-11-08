The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team needed a late run to avoid an embarrassing loss in its home opener Friday night.
Kobe King scored a career-high 18 points and Nate Reuvers flirted with a triple double, but the Badgers still were pushed to the limit in a 65-52 win over Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center.
Reuvers finished with 14 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and nine blocks, matching the single-game program record he shares with Brad Sellers.
UW’s first win of the season was anything but easy, in part because it missed 15 of its 18 attempts from 3-point range.
The Badgers (1-1) did go 20 of 24 from the free throw line, with King making eight of his 10 attempts and Reuvers going 5 of 5.
Marvin Johnson scored 12 points and George Dixon added 11 for the Panthers (0-2), a 19-point underdog.
UW struggled on an emotional night that began with the program honoring the family of assistant coach Howard Moore, who’s on medical leave. Moore and his family were involved in an accident in late May in Michigan that killed his wife Jen and daughter Jaidyn. Moore sustained severe burns and later had a heart attack after returning home to Madison.
After a video tribute to the Moore family, his parents, Trennis and Howard Sr. addressed the crowd.
“On behalf of the Moore and Barnes families, we would like to thank everyone for the love and support you have given us,” Trennis Moore said in a prepared statement. “And as coach Howard Moore always says, ‘Once a Badger, always a Badger.’ Go Badgers!”
A few moments later, Moore’s 13-year-old son Jerell, who survived the crash with minor injuries, was introduced with UW’s starting lineup. He wore jersey No. 34.
Eastern Illinois hung around for much of the game and was within 46-43 after Mack Smith made a 3-pointer with 8:55 remaining.
But UW answered with a 15-0 run to put the game away. Senior guard Brevin Pritzl had six points during the surge, while King added four.
The Panthers had eight consecutive empty possessions after pulling to within three.
Reuvers nearly had a double-double in the first half – 12 points and nine rebounds, along with four blocks – to help UW build a 34-27 lead.
King added 10 points by halftime, but the Badgers struggled to pull away from the Panthers. UW was sloppy with the ball – seven turnovers in 32 possessions – and shot 25 percent from 3-point range in the opening half.
Junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice left the game with 14 minutes to go in the first half after being elbowed in the forehead by Eastern Illinois’ Deang Deang, a former Madison East standout. Trice was bleeding as he went to the training room with a team doctor. He returned to the court with a large bandage on his forehead and re-entered the game with 3:31 remaining until halftime.
