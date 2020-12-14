 Skip to main content
Mounting foul trouble for Wisconsin men's basketball team leaves Greg Gard in a foul mood
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Mounting foul trouble for Wisconsin men's basketball team leaves Greg Gard in a foul mood

There’s one topic that keeps coming up in University of Wisconsin men’s basketball film sessions five games into the season.

“How can we eliminate some unnecessary fouls?” Badgers coach Greg Gard said. “I think that’s probably line item No. 1 right now.”

UW, which moved up a spot to No. 12 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, has committed 22 fouls in each of its past two games. An increase in the level of competition has something to do with that, but the Badgers also drew too much attention from the officials during three wins against overmatched opponents to start the season.

It’s an issue Gard would like cleaned up by the time UW begins Big Ten play next week. The Badgers (4-1) play Loyola Chicago (3-0) on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center and are now set to host No. 23 Louisville in a rescheduled game on Saturday at 11 a.m.

That's two more chances for UW to work out some kinks before it opens Big Ten play against visiting Nebraska either next Monday or Tuesday.

“There are a lot of things that we can learn from,” senior guard Brad Davison said. “They’re all things that we can clean up and we can change. These are not unfixable errors. These are things that we can fix, whether it’s being in better position, starting in better position, moving when the ball’s in the air.

“(Some) of them are kind of dumb fouls, kind of far away from the basket. A lot of things that we can clean up, and we definitely will spend a lot of time re-watching the film and we’ll get better at it.”

Gard joked after UW committed 15 of its 22 fouls in the second half of a 73-62 win over Rhode Island last week that he had settled on “unnecessary” to describe some of them because “you can’t print any other words that I might use.”

Both Rhode Island and Marquette, which beat UW 67-65 in Milwaukee on Dec. 4, are good at attacking the rim and feature athletic players. The Rams were particularly aggressive in the second half after being held to 16 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Switches have left UW defenders in bad matchups that have resulted in fouls at times over the past two games. There also were about 15 fouls by the Badgers in those two games in which the opponent drew fouls on drives to the rim, lobs or putback attempts.

Those aren’t the type that concern Gard.

“There are going to be some bang-bang plays, there are going to be the block-charges, there are going to be the tug-of-war that goes on, the wrestling matches in the post. It’s going to be physical. I understand that and we know that,” Gard said. “There’s another category we’re addressing.”

UW senior big men Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter both were saddled with foul trouble in the first half against Marquette. Both picked up a needless foul while extending their arms forward to contest shots rather than keeping their arms straight in the air.

Reuvers leads the Big Ten with 2.6 blocked shots per game and became UW’s career leader in that category during the win over Rhode Island. But he’s also been called for 17 fouls this season, an average of one every 6.7 minutes he’s played.

To be fair, Reuvers’ job is to protect the rim, and he also finds himself in tough spots after rotating to help out teammates. But Reuvers also could lower that foul total by being smarter with some of his decision-making, whether it’s attempting to block shots on one end of the floor or going for offensive rebounds on the other end.

Reuvers picked up his fourth foul after going over the back of a Rhode Island player with 9 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the game. That one definitely fell in the unnecessary category because he had little chance of corralling the offensive rebound, plus UW was leading by 15 points at the time and the foul stopped the clock and sent the Rams to the free throw line.

That foul was similar to one Potter picked up in the first half vs. Marquette. It was the second foul on Potter, which left him on the bench for the final 7:33. Reuvers had picked up his second foul 21 seconds earlier, so Potter should have been extra careful in his decision-making at that point.

Most of the Badgers’ fouls in the past two games — 37 of the 44 — have been on the defensive end. But three of those were the result of a player protecting the rim in transition defense following a UW turnover on the other end.

“There’s a whole category that don’t involve maybe one-on-one physical play or a plays on the ball,” Gard said. “If we reduce those, that’ll benefit us greatly.”

UW, even with its foul issues, ranks No. 8 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency ratings. Meanwhile, the Badgers have struggled to develop a flow on the offensive end at times, and part of the issue there could be that Gard has had to shuffle lineups due to key players being in foul trouble.

Case in point: Senior forward Aleem Ford picked up three fouls while playing only 5 minutes in the first half against Rhode Island. Ford avoided further foul trouble the rest of the way and scored all 11 of his points after halftime.

Reuvers, Potter, Davison and sophomore forward Tyler Wahl each picked up two fouls in the first half against Marquette. Those four players ended up a combined 8 of 23 from the field in the game.

“We’ve had guys get in foul trouble that have had to sit a lot,” Gard said. “Fortunately we’ve got some depth to be able to absorb it and handle it, but it gets you out of rhythm.”

For all the instructing Gard has done in film sessions, he believes there’s one other thing that should help get the message across to his players.

“If guys want to be on the floor, don’t get yourself in foul trouble,” Gard said. “Sometimes there’s no better teacher than having to sit for a long time.”

