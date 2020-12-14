Mounting foul trouble for Wisconsin men's basketball team leaves Greg Gard in a foul mood

UW senior big men Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter both were saddled with foul trouble in the first half against Marquette. Both picked up a needless foul while extending their arms forward to contest shots rather than keeping their arms straight in the air.

Reuvers leads the Big Ten with 2.6 blocked shots per game and became UW’s career leader in that category during the win over Rhode Island. But he’s also been called for 17 fouls this season, an average of one every 6.7 minutes he’s played.

To be fair, Reuvers’ job is to protect the rim, and he also finds himself in tough spots after rotating to help out teammates. But Reuvers also could lower that foul total by being smarter with some of his decision-making, whether it’s attempting to block shots on one end of the floor or going for offensive rebounds on the other end.

Reuvers picked up his fourth foul after going over the back of a Rhode Island player with 9 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the game. That one definitely fell in the unnecessary category because he had little chance of corralling the offensive rebound, plus UW was leading by 15 points at the time and the foul stopped the clock and sent the Rams to the free throw line.