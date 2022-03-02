Money in the bank: Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn cashing in on Big Ten title-winning shot with shirt deal

Chucky Hepburn moved up the court quickly Tuesday night to fire a memorable shot in a season full of big moments for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
Hepburn, a freshman point guard, launched a 3-pointer from the left elbow with seconds remaining in the No. 10 Badgers’ game against No. 8 Purdue at the Kohl Center and watched as it bounced off the backboard and through the rim with 1.5 seconds remaining to lift UW to a 70-67 victory. That win gave the Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) at least a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title, and they can clinch an outright league championship by defeating Nebraska at home Sunday.
The shot. @ChuckyHepburn pic.twitter.com/NPsxAdXXyO— Big Ten Champs 🏆 (@BadgerMBB) March 2, 2022
Fans can now have that moment memorialized with shirts Hepburn is selling through a name, image and likeness deal with The Players Trunk. The shot, which Hepburn has dubbed “The Chucky Special,” is shown on the merchandise along with the ball’s path through the air and off the glass. T-shirts start at $29.99 and sweatshirts are available for $49.99.
The Chucky Special to put a 💍 on it 😧😧. Last night was insane and I teamed up with @theplayerstrunk to come out with some shirts and hoodies for you all. Grab one below⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/YG2A6kFhzj pic.twitter.com/akwqWKKusS— Chucky Hepburn (@ChuckyHepburn) March 2, 2022
The Players Trunk has NIL deals with 70 individual student-athletes and has group deals with LSU and Cal.
Hepburn also announced Wednesday that he was available on Cameo, a site that allows customers to pay for personalized videos from athletes and other entertainers. Hepburn's personal videos start at $23, the number on his UW jersey.
Hepburn has been one of the best and most-relied-upon freshmen in the Big Ten this season, averaging 8.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game for UW.
Badgers fans on Twitter ecstatic after Wisconsin men's basketball beats Purdue to secure Big Ten crown
Going all out
Felt like another good test for the postseason. Tense moments. Clutch plays. Whew. Turn up the blood pressue.— Kevin Murphy (@kjmurphy88) March 2, 2022
Down with the doubters
Pretty good for a preseason 10th place team, Jim— Matt Ferris (@Ferris_matt) March 2, 2022
Night and day
The turnaround for this team since last year - unbelievably stunning to watch, even from afar. Props to Greg!— Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) March 2, 2022
Hard work paying dividends
All credit to the team, the culture that Bo Ryan and Greg Gard in the coaching staff have created and continued through the years. This is the legacy really going back to the Michael Finley era. Damn proud to be a badger. So much heart— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 2, 2022
Not over till it's over
What a victory! Tremendous showing by Chucky and Wahl, and of course Davis. Love this team’s spirit, cool, and fight-to-the-finish mentality. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 2, 2022
In due time
America will know the name Chucky Hepburn by the end of March. Overlooked tonight: He hit the game-winner over Ivey and scored 17 w/Ivey defending him. And, most importantly, again had ZERO turnovers. Can you say #FreshmanOfTheYear? pic.twitter.com/XnaGecBtmu— Dean Witter (@i_am_deanwitter) March 2, 2022
Mission accomplished
BANK ON IT. WISCONSIN ARE BIG TEN CHAMPIONS! Tyler Wahl is one heck of a player. Chucky Hepburn acts like a senior. What a great season this has been with hopefully more to come in the days and weeks ahead!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 2, 2022
Checking the receipts
Time to revisit: pic.twitter.com/OO3eOrLI6v— Jeff Hoeft 🦡 (@HeffreyH) March 2, 2022
Food for thought
Think about this. Purdue is a great team. But Wisconsin beat them twice. That Badgers team has the heart of the champion. They deserve the Big Ten championship. It’s not just one player. Or two. It’s the whole team. And that includes the bench. I am just so proud of them!— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 2, 2022
Evergreen tweet
I wrote this 2 days ago...stand by it tonight:— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 2, 2022
Just Catching up on the Wi- Rutgers game. Wahl and Hepburn most underrated players in the Big 10 ( just at halftime, mind you)#Badgers
Tougher together
What a great example of how teamwork in basketball can help exceed any expectations the so-called experts have. Such a fun team to watch, and they deserve to win the Big Ten championship like they did!— Kirk Eastenson (@Eastyfor3) March 2, 2022
Cool under pressure
That could have been a National Championship game. Wow. #Badger got down by 1 and no worries. They calmly came down and hit a shot. Completely awesome defense by every #Badger Very proud of #WisconsinBasketball— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) March 2, 2022
Run-of-the-mill title run
Ho-hum, just like everybody expected 6 months ago! Oh wait…excited for the potential March madness run…— Jeff Becker (@jbecker18) March 2, 2022
Playing the numbers game
Should guarantee them at least a three seed. Win a game in the Big Ten tourney and they could be a two seed.— Shaun Meulemans (@Meules37) March 2, 2022
No arguments here
Winning: always good. Winning a B1G title? Absolutely divine. #OnWisconsin— Kevin (@dcbadger7) March 2, 2022
Just the week?
Chucky should be an obvious shoe-in for Big 10 Freshman of the Week! Phenomenal team win! Vogt and Crowl were again impactful against Purdue bigs. Definitely a game I'll remember for a long time. Hope they can carry this energy for the remainder of March!— Austin Volden (@AVolden_89) March 2, 2022
Doing it their way
B1G champs!— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 2, 2022
I think we had one 2nd half turnover
Amazing D down the stretch
Huge bucket from Crowl at the end on a tough night
Chucky & JD getting the kiss off the glass - a clear sign there’s something special going on here
15 straight in games within 6 points. Amazing.
Something from everyone
What a great team win! Every player for the badgers played extremely hard with some great contributions from the bench.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) March 2, 2022
A moment to remember
Chucky Hepburn just became a Badger legend in only his freshman year!!— Brian Denu (@BeloitSoccer) March 2, 2022
Setting a strong tone
Chucky Hepburn appreciation tweet.— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) March 2, 2022
All year long he’s been steady as can be. Everyone on this team plays their part. This season has just been magic. Zero quit
Rising to the challenge
What a game!!! What a team!!!— Jane Laitinen (@LaitinenJane) March 2, 2022
Chucky Hepburn is an assassin.
PERFORMANCE
UNDER
PRESSURE!#OnWisconsin
Making 'em believe
Feels surreal! This team has been so loose and confident since back in November when nobody else was confident in them and it just grew into calm swagger. It's been one of the funnest seasons I can remember!— Michael Schmidt (@SchmidtyUGDR) March 2, 2022
Passing another tough test
Their ability to win all these close games is going to be huge come tournament time. One of the best Big Ten games I’ve ever seen what a game. #OnWisconsin 👐— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) March 2, 2022
One of a kind
I don't think I can remember a crazier conclusion to a game that meant so much to the Badgers (that worked out in our favor)— Pat Mixdorf (@pmixdorf) March 2, 2022
Don't stop now
Gritty. Keep it going.— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) March 2, 2022