Money in the bank: Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn cashing in on Big Ten title-winning shot with shirt deal

Chucky Hepburn moved up the court quickly Tuesday night to fire a memorable shot in a season full of big moments for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

Hepburn, a freshman point guard, launched a 3-pointer from the left elbow with seconds remaining in the No. 10 Badgers’ game against No. 8 Purdue at the Kohl Center and watched as it bounced off the backboard and through the rim with 1.5 seconds remaining to lift UW to a 70-67 victory. That win gave the Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) at least a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title, and they can clinch an outright league championship by defeating Nebraska at home Sunday.

Fans can now have that moment memorialized with shirts Hepburn is selling through a name, image and likeness deal with The Players Trunk. The shot, which Hepburn has dubbed “The Chucky Special,” is shown on the merchandise along with the ball’s path through the air and off the glass. T-shirts start at $29.99 and sweatshirts are available for $49.99.

The Players Trunk has NIL deals with 70 individual student-athletes and has group deals with LSU and Cal.

Hepburn also announced Wednesday that he was available on Cameo, a site that allows customers to pay for personalized videos from athletes and other entertainers. Hepburn's personal videos start at $23, the number on his UW jersey.

Hepburn has been one of the best and most-relied-upon freshmen in the Big Ten this season, averaging 8.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game for UW.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.