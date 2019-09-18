Two days, two commitments from Minnesota big men for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.
Ben Carlson, a 6-foot-9 forward from Saint Paul, orally committed to the Badgers on Wednesday, the capper of an impressive 2020 recruiting class for coach Greg Gard and his staff.
Carlson joined his AAU teammate Steven Crowl, a 6-10 forward/center who committed to UW on Tuesday. The rest of UW’s class includes La Crosse Central siblings Johnny and Jordan Davis, both 6-5 wings; Lorne Bowman, a point guard from the Detroit area; and Carter Gilmore, a 6-7 forward from Hartland Arrowhead who will arrive as a preferred walk-on.
According to various rankings, UW saved its best for last. Carlson, who averaged 16.6 points and 11.3 rebounds as a junior at East Ridge High School last season, is a consensus top-100 recruit; he’s ranked No. 82 in the country by 247 Sports, No. 88 by ESPN and No. 89 by Rivals.
“He’s versatile,” said Josh Peltier, who is in his first season as East Ridge’s coach but has watched Carlson’s growth from afar. “He can play a variety of positions, inside and out. He’s got the skills to be a guard, but also physically can match up inside with some of the bigger kids.”
Carlson’s other five finalists were Xavier, Purdue, Iowa State, Minnesota and Stanford. He also had offers from Iowa, Creighton, Ohio State, Colorado, Northwestern and Wake Forest.
“I think his best days are still ahead of him,” Peltier said. “He’s growing into his body, he grew so quickly. Athletically, he’s really starting to flourish. He’s our hardest worker. He’s always going to be working to improve all parts of his game going forward. All the offensive skills are good right now, but they have room for improvement, too, because he wants to keep getting better with that.”
Carlson is the fourth player from the D-1 Minnesota AAU program to commit to the Badgers since Gard took over as coach, joining Crowl, UW junior forward Nate Reuvers and freshman forward Tyler Wahl. The Badgers also landed eventual starters Kammron Taylor, Jon Leuer, Jordan Taylor, Jared Berggren and Mike Bruesewitz from Minnesota when Gard was an assistant under Bo Ryan.
It probably wasn’t a coincidence that Carlson committed to the Badgers a day after his AAU teammate pledged his allegiance to UW.
“They’re different type of players,” D-1 Minnesota coach Al Harris said, “but they were effective on the floor together.”
Carlson’s commitment continues a remarkable three-month stretch for UW, which had been in a recruiting rut since Bowman became the first member of the 2020 class last November.
The Davis brothers got the ball rolling by committing in mid-June, and Chris Hodges, a forward from Chicago in the 2021 class, committed in mid-August.
Crowl and Carlson made official visits to UW less than two weeks ago, and neither took long to decide they wanted to become Badgers.